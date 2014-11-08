Gallery: Terpstra wins final edition of Amstel Curaçao

Paris-Roubaix winner Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) rounded out his year with a victory in the Amstel Curaçao Race, a 73.6 kilometer criterium on the Caribbean island. Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) was second, and Dutch champion Sebastian Langeveld (Garmin Sharp) was third.
Dutch and Belgian riders spent the week enjoying the sunshine and warm weather before taking part in the race, which was first organised in 2002 as a warm-weather "after party" for the professional season. .
Organiser Leo van Vliet announced it would be the last year for the race, after he found it increasingly difficult to attract the top professionals due to the increased length of the regular road season.
