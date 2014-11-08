Gallery: Terpstra wins final edition of Amstel Curaçao

Image 1 of 20 Niki Terpstra wins the final edition of Amstel Curacao (Image credit: Amstel Curacao Race) Image 2 of 20 Niki Terpstra, Sebastian Langeveld and Tim Wellens (Image credit: Amstel Curacao Race) Image 3 of 20 Riders at the start (Image credit: Amstel Curacao Race) Image 4 of 20 The Amstel Curacao Race (Image credit: Amstel Curacao Race) Image 5 of 20 The Amstel Curacao Race (Image credit: Amstel Curacao Race) Image 6 of 20 The Amstel Curacao Race (Image credit: Amstel Curacao Race) Image 7 of 20 The Amstel Curacao Race (Image credit: Amstel Curacao Race) Image 8 of 20 Well deserved beverages for the top three (Image credit: Amstel Curacao Race) Image 9 of 20 Sebastian Langeveld (Image credit: Amstel Curacao Race) Image 10 of 20 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 20 Tim Wellens and Sophie Daniels get ready to take off (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 20 Amstel Curacao organiser Leon van Vliet (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 20 Amstel Curacao organiser Leon van Vliet (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 20 Niki Terpstra (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 20 Tom Jelte Slagter (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 20 Riders got a bird's eye view of the beach (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 20 Tom Dumoulin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 20 Tom Dumoulin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 20 Sebastian Langeveld (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 20 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Paris-Roubaix winner Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) rounded out his year with a victory in the Amstel Curaçao Race, a 73.6 kilometer criterium on the Caribbean island. Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) was second, and Dutch champion Sebastian Langeveld (Garmin Sharp) was third.

Dutch and Belgian riders spent the week enjoying the sunshine and warm weather before taking part in the race, which was first organised in 2002 as a warm-weather "after party" for the professional season. .

Organiser Leo van Vliet announced it would be the last year for the race, after he found it increasingly difficult to attract the top professionals due to the increased length of the regular road season.