Photo gallery: Stars gather for Amstel Curaçao

The stars of the 2011 peloton gathered in the "after-party" of the season, the Amstel Curaçao, on the tiny former Dutch island off the coast of Venezuela.

Andy and Fränk Schleck, Peter Sagan, Marcel Kittel, Johnny Hoogerland and Johan Vansummeren were amongst the assembled riders and press who travelled to the Caribbean for the festivities, which included scuba diving, volleyball and a hilarious tug-of-war between bony-chested bicyclists.

Hoogerland emerged victorious in the warm-up Jan Thiel criterium on Thursday. The main event gets underway Saturday morning at 11am local time.

Enjoy our photo gallery, courtesy Roberto Bettini.