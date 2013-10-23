Gallery: Froome, Contador and Cavendish attend 2014 Tour de France presentation

Many of cycling's big-name riders were in Paris for the presentation of the 2014 Tour de France route, swapping their cycling kit for a mix of suits and casual wear as they studied the route of next year's Grand Boucle.
Chris Froome, Marcel Kittel, world champion Rui Costa, Mark Cavendish and L'Alpe d'Huez stage winner Christophe Riblon were invited on stage for the traditional photographs in front of the route map. Notable by their absence were 2012 winner Bradley Wiggins and 2013 Giro d'Italia winner Vincenzo Nibali. The Italian has said he will target the Tour de France in 2014 but is currently on a cycling cruise in the Mediterranean organised by the Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper. Green jersey winner Peter Sagan and best climber in 2013 Nairo Quintana were also absent.
2013 Tour de France winner Christopher Froome stood out in his beige jacket. He listened carefully as race director Christian Prudhomme revealed the stages and secrets of each stage. The Kenyan-born Briton did not seem happy to see the 15km of cobbles on stage 5 but the five mountains and final 54km time trial suit his style and make him the natural favourite for the 2014 race.
World champion and double stage winner Rui Costa also attended the event before flying to Japan for the ASO-organised Saitama criterium along with Froome.
German sprinter Marcel Kittel featured in the highlights video from the 2013 race after winning four stages and the final sprint on the Champs Elysees. Mark Cavendish also attended and has made stage one in Harrogate a huge objective because it his mother's home town.
We will have reaction from the riders, team managers and former stars who attended the presentation as they chew over and analyse the route of the Tour de France.
