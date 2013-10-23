Gallery: Froome, Contador and Cavendish attend 2014 Tour de France presentation

Image 1 of 28 Chris Froome listens carefully as Christian Prudhomme unveils the 2014 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 28 Chris Froome, Rui Costa, Marcel Kittel, Mark Cavendish and Christophe Riblon on stage for the presentation of the 2014 Tour de France route (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 28 Reigning Tour de France champion Chris Froome on stage for the presentation of the 2014 route (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 28 Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme unveils the 2014 Tour de France route (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 28 Marcel Kittel, winner of four stages at this year's Tour, in attendance for the presentation of the 2014 Tour de France route (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 28 Christophe Riblon, the only Frenchman to win a stage at the 2013 Tour, in attendance for the presentation of the 2014 Tour de France route (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 28 Mark Cavendish and Alberto Contador discuss the 2014 Tour de France route (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 28 Stars of the 2013 Tour de France - Chris Froome, Rui Costa, Marcel Kittel, Mark Cavendish and Christophe Riblon - on stage for the presentation of the 2014 Tour de France route (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 28 Patrick Lefevere and Roberto Damiani in the Palais des Congres for the presentation of the 2014 Tour de France route (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 28 Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme unveils the 2014 Tour de France route (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 28 Rui Costa, Mark Cavendish and Chris Froome await the presentation of the 2014 Tour de France route (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 28 Mark Cavendish at the Palais des Congres for the unveiling of the 2014 Tour de France route (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 28 The 2014 Tour de France route was unveiled at the Palais des Congres (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 28 Five-time Tour de France champion Bernard Hinault at the presentation of the 2014 route (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 28 Chris Froome and Alberto Contador chat at the presentation of the 2014 Tour de France route (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 28 Tour de France champions Chris Froome and Alberto Contador at the presentation of the 2014 route (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 28 Sky's team principal Dave Brailsford speaks to the press at the 2014 Tour de France presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 28 The stage of the 2014 Tour de France presentation (Image credit: AFP) Image 19 of 28 Chris Froome swapped his yellow jersey for a beige jacket to attend the presentation of the 2014 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP) Image 20 of 28 Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme unveils the 2014 Tour de France route (Image credit: AFP) Image 21 of 28 Gary Verity, the chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, proudly presented Yorkshire as the hosts of the Grand Depart (Image credit: AFP) Image 22 of 28 Chris Froome and Alberto Contador chat about the race route (Image credit: AFP) Image 23 of 28 Mark Cavendish seemed happy with the number of stages for sprinters (Image credit: AFP) Image 24 of 28 Alberto Contador waves from the stage (Image credit: AFP) Image 25 of 28 Marcel Kittel watches the route presentation (Image credit: AFP) Image 26 of 28 Alberto Contador did not seem happy when he saw the cobbles on stage five of the 2014 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP) Image 27 of 28 Mark Cavendish listens to the announcement of the 2014 Tour de France route (Image credit: AFP) Image 28 of 28 The stars of the Tour de France gather on stage (Image credit: AFP)

Many of cycling's big-name riders were in Paris for the presentation of the 2014 Tour de France route, swapping their cycling kit for a mix of suits and casual wear as they studied the route of next year's Grand Boucle.

Chris Froome, Marcel Kittel, world champion Rui Costa, Mark Cavendish and L'Alpe d'Huez stage winner Christophe Riblon were invited on stage for the traditional photographs in front of the route map. Notable by their absence were 2012 winner Bradley Wiggins and 2013 Giro d'Italia winner Vincenzo Nibali. The Italian has said he will target the Tour de France in 2014 but is currently on a cycling cruise in the Mediterranean organised by the Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper. Green jersey winner Peter Sagan and best climber in 2013 Nairo Quintana were also absent.

2013 Tour de France winner Christopher Froome stood out in his beige jacket. He listened carefully as race director Christian Prudhomme revealed the stages and secrets of each stage. The Kenyan-born Briton did not seem happy to see the 15km of cobbles on stage 5 but the five mountains and final 54km time trial suit his style and make him the natural favourite for the 2014 race.

World champion and double stage winner Rui Costa also attended the event before flying to Japan for the ASO-organised Saitama criterium along with Froome.

German sprinter Marcel Kittel featured in the highlights video from the 2013 race after winning four stages and the final sprint on the Champs Elysees. Mark Cavendish also attended and has made stage one in Harrogate a huge objective because it his mother's home town.

We will have reaction from the riders, team managers and former stars who attended the presentation as they chew over and analyse the route of the Tour de France.

