Gaia Realini in La Vuelta Femenina lead after team time trial amid tight gaps

By Lukas Knöfler
published

16 riders are within one time bonus of taking overall lead on stage 2

Gaia Realini leads the Vuelta Femenina
Gaia Realini leads the Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having led her Lidl-Trek teammates across the TTT finish line, Gaia Realini is the first GC leader of the 2024 Vuelta Femenina. But it is far from certain that she can keep the red jersey on stage 2, 118.3km from Bunol to Moncofa.

Six, four, and two bonus seconds are available for the first three riders at the intermediate sprint in Alfara de la Baronia after 91 kilometres, and ten bonus seconds will be awarded to the stage winner in Moncofa, with six seconds for the runner-up and four seconds for third place. In total, a single rider could collect up to 16 seconds of time bonifications on stage 2.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.