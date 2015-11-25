The Cyclingnews Podcast: Geraint Thomas says Tour de France haters spurred on Team Sky

Image 1 of 5 Geraint Thomas (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Geraint Thomas leads Chris Froome during stage 12. Image 3 of 5 Geraint Thomas celebrates his E3 win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Froome and Thomas celebrate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Thomas gets an advantage over Stybar and Sagan. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In the latest edition of The Cyclingnews Podcast, we bring you another special episode, in the form of an exclusive interview with Geraint Thomas.

The Team Sky rider has enjoyed a fantastic 2015 season, which featured breakthrough performances on two fronts - both in the Classics and stage races. He won E3-Harelbeke and finished third at Gent-Wevelgem, and consequently went into the Tour of Flanders as a favourite and marked man. But the spring was bookended by an overall win at the week-long Volta ao Algarve and a revelatory performance at the Tour de France, where he was in the top five on GC for much of the race while riding for Chris Froome.

Thomas talks to Patrick Fletcher about the past season, and how his horizons have been broadening and his ambitions realigning. He opens up about his decision to make stage racing the primary focus going forward - though remains determined to ride the Tour of Flanders next year - and how he feels a Tour de France podium spot is within his grasp. He plans to ride next year's Tour as a protected GC rider behind Froome, but is hungry to make the most of his potential as he enters what he describes as the most important five years of his career.

Thomas also discusses the issue of doping and, more specifically, dealing with the speculation that so often follows remarkable performances. He tells of how the innuendo surrounding Froome in July only brought the team closer together and united them against a common 'enemy'.

Listen to the full interview below and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast.