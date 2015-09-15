The Cyclingnews Podcast: Exclusive Mark Cavendish interview, plus Vuelta wrap-up

Image 1 of 5 Mark Cavendish on the stage 1 podium at the 2015 Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Mark Cavendish (Etixx - Quick Step) Stage 1 Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Fabio Aru kisses his winners trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 The realisation of losing the Vuelta sinks in for Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Renshaw had bib 13 but it was Cavendish who was unlucky on the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The latest edition of the Cyclingnews podcast is out with an exclusive interview with Mark Cavendish ahead of the World Championships, while Cyclingnews’ Sadhbh O’Shea, Procycling Editor Ed Pickering and Cycling Plus editor Rob Spedding take a look back at the Vuelta a Espana.

In our interview with Cavendish, the Manx missile gives us the latest on his Tour of Britain injury and what that means for the Worlds, his thoughts on the past season and if he’s as good as he’s ever been.

The Cyclingnews podcast team relive the Vuelta action and examine Fabio Aru’s overall victory.

