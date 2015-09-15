The Cyclingnews Podcast: Exclusive Mark Cavendish interview, plus Vuelta wrap-up
Will Cavendish ride the World Championships?
The latest edition of the Cyclingnews podcast is out with an exclusive interview with Mark Cavendish ahead of the World Championships, while Cyclingnews’ Sadhbh O’Shea, Procycling Editor Ed Pickering and Cycling Plus editor Rob Spedding take a look back at the Vuelta a Espana.
In our interview with Cavendish, the Manx missile gives us the latest on his Tour of Britain injury and what that means for the Worlds, his thoughts on the past season and if he’s as good as he’s ever been.
The Cyclingnews podcast team relive the Vuelta action and examine Fabio Aru’s overall victory.
Listen to it below or download it to your device from iTunes, and click here to subscribe to the podcast so you get it first.
