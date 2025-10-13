Francisco Mancebo, the oldest rider to win a pro race, finally retires at 49

Spaniard ends career that started over 27 years ago

UTSUNOMIYA, JAPAN - OCTOBER 20: Francisco Mancebo Perez of Spain and Team Matrix Powertag / during the 28th Japan Cup 2019, Cycle Road Race a 144,2km race from Utsunomiya to Utsunomiya / @Japancup_ofc / on October 20, 2019 in Utsunomiya, Japan. (Photo by Kei Tsuji/Getty Images)
Francisco Mancebo racing in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Francisco 'Paco' Mancebo launched his professional career in 1998, the Euro as a currency was only just getting established, Google had just been started as a research project, and social media wasn't even a thing yet. Now, after 27 years, Mancebo is finally bringing his time in the peloton to an end.

Organisers of the Tour de Kyushu posted on X yesterday that the final stage was his last race.

The Spanish climber won the best young rider classification in the 2000 Tour de France and finished 9th overall. He landed on the podium of the Vuelta a España in 2004 and was fourth in the Tour de France in 2005.

Mancebo won his first and only Grand Tour stage in 2005 at the Vuelta a España in a summit finish on stage 10, where he out-sprinted Roberto Heras and Denis Menchov, but before he could find any further success, Mancebo was swept up in the Operacíon Puerto doping scandal.

In 2006, Mancebo transferred from Banesto to the French AG2R Prévoyance team and was due to start as their GC leader for the Tour de France. However, the scandal erupted before the opening stage, and Mancebo, suspected to be on Eufemiano Fuentes' list of clients receiving blood boosters like EPO and transfusions, did not start along with other named riders like Ivan Basso and Jan Ullrich.

Mancebo, who was never sanctioned in the Operación Puerto case as it dragged on for a decade, signed for Relax-GAM in 2007, but it would be his last season in the major leagues.

Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

