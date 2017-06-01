Fortuneo-Vital Concept loses sponsorship
Vital Concept reportedly pulls out ahead of Tour de France, Oscaro to step up
French Pro-Continental team Fortuneo-Vital Concept will have a compromised preparation for the Tour de France, with the news that Vital Concept will cease to sponsor the team from June 30.
Related Articles
Bretagne-Schuller to become Bretagne-Séché Environnement
Bretagne-Séché Environnement announces partnership with BIC 2000
McLay and Fortuneo-Vital Concept looking for a lead-out man
Tour de France: Cofidis, Fortuneo, Direct Energie and Wanty secure wild card invitations
Team Fortuneo-Oscaro reveal new name and kit ahead of 2017 Tour de France
French newspaper Le Telegramme reports a breakdown in the personal relationship between the general manager of the team, Emmanuel Hubert, and Patrice Étienne, president of the Loudéacienne company, Vital Concept.
The team changed its name to Fortuneo-Vital Concept from the 2016 season to reflect its new sponsors. From its inaugural season in 2005, the team had been known as Bretagne, with Jean Floc'h, Armor Lux, Schuller and Séché Environnement all co-naming sponsors for at least one season.
While Hubert has lost the Vital Concept sponsorship, Le Télégramme reports that the team will be known as Fortuneo-Oscaro from the Tour de France. Oscaro, an e-commerce company, specialising in automotive parts, already features on the side the team jerseys and on the rear of the team bibs.
Le Télégramme also reports that former professional cyclist Jérôme Pineau is putting together a new team which could include Bryan Coquard after the French sprinter announced he was leaving Direct Energie at the end of 2017.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy