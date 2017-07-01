Team Fortuneo-Oscaro reveal new name and kit ahead of 2017 Tour de France

Image 1 of 5 The Fortuneo - Vital Concept team at the team presentation (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Dan McLay models the new Team Fortuneo-Oscaro and Look bike (Image credit: Fortuneo-Oscaro) Image 3 of 5 Eduardo Sepúlveda and Dan McLay in the new Team Fortuneo-Oscaro kit (Image credit: Fortuneo-Oscaro) Image 4 of 5 Eduardo Sepúlveda modelling the new kit (Image credit: Fortuneo-Oscaro) Image 5 of 5 Daniel McLay at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Fortuneo-Vital Concept)

Attending the Tour de France team presentation in Dusseldorf Thursday night as Fortuneo-Vital Concept, the wild card team has revealed its new name and team kit for the 104th edition of the French Grand Tour.

The French Pro-Continental squad will now be known as Team Fortuneo-Oscaro with Oscaro replacing Vital Concept as a title sponsor. The white Oscaro logo replaces the Vital Concept logo on the front of the jersey which is otherwise unchanged.

Oscaro has been associated with the team since the 2016 season with its logo appearing on the team knicks and jersey. Founded in 1999, the French e-commerce company specialises in automotive parts and the opporunity to increase its sponsorship will help build a global brand according to Pierre-Noël Luiggi, president and CEO of Oscaro.com.

"This partnership is symbolic of our association to the cycling team that demonstrates values ​​that are dear to us. This will also allow Oscaro to strengthen its presence in Benelux, Spain, Portugal and the United States which are countries with passionate cycling fans," said Luiggi.

Team Fortuneo-Oscaro general manager Emmanuel Hubert added that he is looking forward to the renewed and enhanced relationships with Luiggi and Oscaro starting with the Tour de France.

"[We are] very happy to continue the adventure with the company Oscaro," said Hubert. "Pierre-Noël Luiggi is a lover of communication through sport, and with us we can give him maximum visibility. Team Fortuneo-Oscaro will be proud to wear the colours of two major partners on the Tour de France."

Team Fortuneo-Oscaro start the Tour with the youngest rider in the race, Elie Gesbert, who will also be the first rider to rider down the start ramp on the 14km stage 1 time trial of the Tour de France in Dusseldorf.

Team Fortuneo-Oscaro will backing Argentinian Eduardo Sepúlveda in the general classification on his third appearance along with Dan McLay in the sprints. The team's French contingent will also be hunting stage wins across the three weeks.