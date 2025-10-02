Former Italian pro Stefano Casagranda dies at 52 after long illness

Lone victory in tough, snow-struck stage of 1996 Paris-Nice amongst wins

Stefano Casagranda (c) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Italian pro Stefano Casagranda has died at 52 after a long battle against cancer.

Born in Trentino, one of northern Italy's cycling heartlands, Casagranda was a pro between 1996 and 2004. He raced for home-based squads for his entire career, starting out in the prestigious MG Maglficio-Technogym team alongside riders as well-known as Michele Bartoli and Gianni Bugno.

While principally a domestique during his career, other victories included stages of the Giro del Trentino – now the Tour of the Alps – the Vuelta a Castilla y Léon and the Tour of Denmark. Casagranda also raced eleven Grand Tours, working for various leaders.

