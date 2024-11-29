'Forging a unique pathway' - Canyon-SRAM Generation set to strengthen roster in 2025

By
published

Renewed contracts for Selam Amha Gerefiel, Maddie Le Roux, Jule Märkl and Ese Lovina Ukpeseraye as Continental team expected to support nine riders next year

Selam Gerefiel at Setmana Valenciana racing with Canyon-SRAM Generation
Selam Gerefiel at Setmana Valenciana racing with Canyon-SRAM Generation (Image credit: Canyon-SRAM / brazodehierro)

Canyon-SRAM Generation will embark on their fourth season in the professional peloton and have confirmed that they will support nine riders at the Continental level in 2025, racing as Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto, while renewing contracts with returning riders Selam Amha Gerefiel, Maddie Le Roux, Jule Märkl and Ese Lovina Ukpeseraye.

The team confirmed in a press release on Friday that they continue to "forge new pathways" for cyclists aiming to reach the highest levels by "identifying and developing riders from underrepresented countries while also welcoming talent globally".

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.