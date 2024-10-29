Canyon-SRAM adds zondacrypto as co-title sponsor through 2027

Tour de France Femmes champion Kasia Niewiadoma may have been notably absent Tuesday from the 2025 route announcement of the women's Grand Tour, but she grabbed media attention away from the Paris spectacle the same day with her women's WorldTour team confirming they would soon be renamed Canyon//SRAM zondacrypto.

A new three-year deal was signed last week in Monaco for zondacrypto to become a co-title sponsor for both the Canyon-SRAM Racing top-level team and the Canyon-SRAM Generation development squad, carrying the new name from 2025 to 2027. Niewiadoma was in Monaco for that team event.

