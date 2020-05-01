First look: Giant Rev Pro helmet

Back in January at the Tour Down Under, the Cyclingnews tech team noticed that CCC Team were wearing a yet-to-be-released Giant Helmet. Well this week, the Taiwanese bike brand finally lifted the veil on the new Giant and Liv Rev Pro helmets.

The updated Rev Pro serves as the brand’s top-of-the-range road, cross-country and gravel bike lid. Giant says it combines elements from both its predecessor and the Pursuit aero helmet. Giant doesn’t make any specific claims about aerodynamics bar pointing out it was designed using Computational Fluid Dynamics and was tested in the ACE Wind Tunnel.

Visually, it features 21, deep channelling vents which should make for plenty of airflow.

“The Rev helmet was a favourite among our pro racers, so that was our starting point,” said Jeff Schneider, head of Giant Gear Business and Marketing. “Our goal was to create something that’s even lighter and more comfortable on all-day training rides and also has improved aero performance. The final result is a super-versatile choice that can be used for a variety of riding and racing disciplines. Its added ventilation keeps you cool on long, hot climbs, and the aero shaping delivers an advantage for full-on sprints and breakaways.”

Using multi-density EPS foam to improve energy dispersion in an impact, the helmet also features an in-moulded outer shell as well as a secondary in-moulded shell submerged in the EPS foam to help it maintain integrity in a crash.

Inside, beneath the TransTextura Plus antimicrobial padding, is a MIPS liner which is integrated into the five-position Cinch Pro; the dial-based retention system utilises a band which wraps all the way around the wearer's head to evenly distribute pressure. The Cinch Pro retention system is also ponytail friendly.

Being that the helmet is pitched as an option for XC racers, there appears to be decent rear coverage to protect the back of your head.

The helmet goes on sale June 1st, now in four colours for men and two colours for women and it will cost £TBC / $250 / AU$350.