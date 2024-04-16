FDJ-SUEZ could be a front-runner in the race to sign Tour de France winner Demi Vollering

By Kirsten Frattini
published

'The rumours that link Demi Vollering with FDJ-SUEZ only confirm the viability of the team' says manager Stephen Delcourt

Tour de France winner Demi Vollering
Tour de France winner Demi Vollering (Image credit: Getty Images)

FDJ-SUEZ have not denied recent reports that Tour de France champion Demi Vollering is close to signing a multi-year contract agreement with the France-based Women's WorldTour team. 

CEO and manager Stephen Delcourt has told Cyclingnews that while the team will not comment on such negotiations, the fact that the Tour de France champion is linked to his team confirms the strength of the programme's past, present and future.

