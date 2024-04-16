FDJ-SUEZ could be a front-runner in the race to sign Tour de France winner Demi Vollering
'The rumours that link Demi Vollering with FDJ-SUEZ only confirm the viability of the team' says manager Stephen Delcourt
FDJ-SUEZ have not denied recent reports that Tour de France champion Demi Vollering is close to signing a multi-year contract agreement with the France-based Women's WorldTour team.
CEO and manager Stephen Delcourt has told Cyclingnews that while the team will not comment on such negotiations, the fact that the Tour de France champion is linked to his team confirms the strength of the programme's past, present and future.
"The rumours that link Demi Vollering, last Tour de France Femmes winner, with FDJ-SUEZ only confirm the viability of the team' project implemented since 2006 and built on hard work and humility over the years," the team's press officer provided Cyclingnews with a comment on behalf of Delcourt on Monday.
"FDJ-SUEZ will not comment any further on rumours about any negotiation."
Demi Vollering surprised by team statement and pre-Flanders form amid transfer saga
'We wanted to keep them both' - SD Worx didn't favour Kopecky over Vollering for 2025
SD Worx try to avoid further Demi Vollering transfer drama by going silent
SD Worx-Protime expect Demi Vollering to leave after 2024 season
It was recently reported in Algemeen Dagblad (AD.nl) that Vollering is currently in negotiations with the FDJ-SUEZ team and could see her racing with the team on a multi-year contract beginning in 2025.
While multiple teams could vie for Vollering's signature, the report suggests that FDJ-SUEZ could be the front-runner in the race to sign the powerful Dutch champion.
Under UCI rules, transfers of riders on WorldTour teams or ProTeams for the next season are not permitted to be finalised until the official transfer period of August 1 to December 31.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
There has been a lot of media buzz around Vollering during the spring racing block after reports of a €1 million contract offer and her potential departure from SD Worx-Protime at the end of 2024.
SD Worx sports manager Danny Stam confirmed the news before the start of Dwars door Vlaanderen in Waregem to GCN in March.
Later, the team's manager, Erwin Janssen, made public statements about the negotiation process between the team and Vollering's agent, revealing how he felt the contract negotiations with Vollering had broken down.
Janssen gave details of the contract negotiations at the team’s pre-Tour of Flanders press event, revealing that Vollering had been given an ultimatum to an offer. However, after a lengthy negotiation period, her management did not accept, leading them to believe she would leave the team.
A potential move to FDJ-SUEZ would be a boon for the French outfit that has been focussed on the Tour de France Femmes and securing the yellow jersey on home soil since the event's rebirth in 2022 and the team's inception in 2006 as Vienne Futuroscope, changed to Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 in 2014, and FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope in 2017 and FDJ-SUEZ as of 2022.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1