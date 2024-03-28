'We wanted to keep them both' - SD Worx didn't favour Kopecky over Vollering for 2025

SD-Worx Protime have revealed their intention was to try to retain both Demi Vollering and Lotte Kopecky from 2025 onwards and that both were offered contract extensions at the same time with no priority given.

Team manager Erwin Janssen clarified at the team’s pre-Flanders press event that Vollering had been offered an ultimatum after a lengthy negotiation period which was not given the go-ahead by her management, leading them to believe she would be leaving next season.

“We gave them both an offer at the same time and it was the priority to keep them both,” Janssen told Cyclingnews and GCN.

“So it’s not that we wanted Lotte or Demi, we wanted to keep them both.”

“The goal all the time was to keep Lotte and Demi together because we saw last year how good they are together and how strong, so now we were negotiating for eight or nine months with the management of Demi.”

Janssen also stated that budget concerns were the issue as first reported when the story broke yesterday at the start of Dwars door Vlaanderen, with no issues from Vollering and her management on the sporting side.

“Now we are in the season and we need to look forward to which riders are staying with us or will leave. So then we made an ultimate, last offer and it was in our opinion a really good offer,” he said.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“But we know now how the market is, it’s sometimes crazy. But the offer we did was really good and we said ‘ok this is an ultimatum’ because we have to go on. But the management of Demi did not give go to that, so that means for us, ok, they don’t want to go on in the team.”

Danny Stam first confirmed the news on Vollering’s departure which had been rumoured for weeks after Kopecky signed her extension until 2028, and it appears that the Tour de France Femmes winner’s demands were past that of the Dutch team’s offering.

“We have a budget, which is what Danny [Stam] said yesterday. We have a good budget and we made also a really interesting offer in our opinion but that was for us the max,” Janssen said. “If there are other teams who can pay more, then…”

Vollering was also rumoured to have been offered a contract past the €1 million mark by UAE ADQ, but Janssen had no information on whether Vollering had signed any new agreement, only certain that he believed Vollering herself wanted to remain with SD Worx.

“I really think Demi also wanted to stay with us. We also wanted to keep her and that was the goal from the beginning, so I don’t think there is another team at the moment, but for us, it is important that we have to go on,” Janssen said.

“I think it’s best to ask her [Vollering], or her management at least. I think she really loves to race with us, but that’s just my feeling.”

The team manager ensured that this wouldn’t have any effect on the way the team races in support of Vollering throughout 2024 as still one of the best riders in the world and the big favourite to retain her Tour de France Femmes crown.

“She’s the best rider in the world,” Janssen called her, later confirming that she still was Plan A for the Tour in August.

“Of course, we love to ride with Demi so we will do everything to win the Tour de France and stay in the number one position.

“They [the team] all want to win and they all want to stay number one in the world and we need to keep this, we need to focus on the races. I’m fully convinced that we’re going to do that.”

With Vollering’s departure now certain, Janssen confirmed that the team were not yet looking for a replacement for 2025 with the season still only three months in.

“So far we don’t look, we want to know exactly the situation, but of course, we’re thinking about a plan B,” he said before admitting there were other GC options in the team.

He didn’t explicitly say Kopecky but she did confirm herself as a real threat for stage races with her tenacious performance to win the UAE Tour in February, backing up her brilliant second-place finish from last year’s Tour de France Femmes.