'We wanted to keep them both' - SD Worx didn't favour Kopecky over Vollering for 2025

Team manager Erwin Janssen reveals both were offered contract extensions at the same time but Vollering never replied

SD-Worx Protime have revealed their intention was to try to retain both Demi Vollering and Lotte Kopecky from 2025 onwards and that both were offered contract extensions at the same time with no priority given. 

Team manager Erwin Janssen clarified at the team’s pre-Flanders press event that Vollering had been offered an ultimatum after a lengthy negotiation period which was not given the go-ahead by her management, leading them to believe she would be leaving next season. 

