'Everything has to go a little bit right' – Lotto keep sights on WorldTour promotion after forgoing Giro d'Italia

Belgian team, 10th in current UCI rankings, welcomes back Arnaud De Lie and others after injury and illness-hit spring

BEERSEL BELGIUM APRIL 18 Cedric Beullens of Belgium Sebastien Grignard of Belgium Arjen Livyns of Belgium Milan Menten of Belgium Alec Segaert of Belgium Henri Vandenabeele of Belgium Jonas Gregaard of Denmark and Team LottoDstny prior to the 65th De Brabantse Pijl La Fleche Brabanconne 2025 Mens Elite a 1626km one day race from Beersel to Overijse on April 18 2025 in Beersel Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Lotto riders line up at on stage at De Brabantse Pijl in April (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotto are set to return to the WorldTour for the 2026 season but the Belgian ProTeam aren't taking anything for granted despite having accumulated a healthy UCI points total during the current ranking period. They hope to win big in May after opting out of the Giro d'Italia, with team leader and world-class sprinter Arnaud De Lie returning to racing in Germany.

As of last week, the team lay 10th overall in the 2023-25 rankings on 28,705 points, well clear of the 18th and final WorldTour slot, currently occupied by Picnic-PostNL on 21,242 points.

