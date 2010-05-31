Trending

Evans climbs to World Rankings lead

Updated: Valverde stripped of rankings

Cadel Evans (BMC) finished fifth overall

Cadel Evans (BMC) finished fifth overall
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Australian Cadel Evans climbed into the lead in UCI's World Rankings after the disqualification of leader Alejandro Valverde. The Spaniard was suspended by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday for his involvement in the Operacion Puerto doping affair, and stripped of his results since January 1, 2010.

"[Valverde] has been disqualified from all competitions in which he has competed since the beginning of the year and all points allocated to him have been removed. Mr Valverde must also return all prizes received. The UCI World Ranking has been modified accordingly," a UCI statement read.

Evans moved up from fourth place in the rankings after taking fifth overall at the Giro d'Italia.

Giro winner Ivan Basso debuted on the rankings in seventh, accumulating 206 points over the course of the race. His fellow Italian Michele Scarponi moved from 24th to 8th thanks to his fourth place performances in his home Grand Tour, while third place finisher Vincenzo Nibali climbed from 63rd to 13th.

David Arroyo's second place finish was good enough to place him in 15th overall and helped to boost Spain's dominance of the country rankings as well as help secure Caisse d'Epargne's lead on the team rankings.

Italy and Liquigas also rocketed up the standings thanks to the double podium placings of Basso and Nibali in the Giro d'Italia. Italy moved up from fourth to second place in nations, and Liquigas shot to second from 10th.

The UCI World Rankings tally points from ProTour and Historic races.

World Rankings as of May 31, 2010

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne392pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team374
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto294
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha268
5Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne222
6Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step216
7Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo206
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli203
9Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank200
10Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana185
11Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana161
12Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack144
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo144
14André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia137
15David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne132
16Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone127
17Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team120
18Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia120
19Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana117
20Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank112
21Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo110
22Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions103
23Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia103
24Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne100
25Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team100
26Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team97
27Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team96
28Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions95
29Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini94
30Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team90
31Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini88
32Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi85
33Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia83
34Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha82
35George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team80
36Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini79
37Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi78
38Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank72
39Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi72
40Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team71
41Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha70
42Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha70
43Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank66
44Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank63
45Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox62
46Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator60
47Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto60
48Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo58
49Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale57
50Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana56
51Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team56
52Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha55
53Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram54
54Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank52
55Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack50
56Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank46
57Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto44
58Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet40
59Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo38
60Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo36
61Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions34
62Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux32
63Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack31
64Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo30
65Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha30
66Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli30
67Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox30
68Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini29
69John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
70Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank26
71Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank24
72Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia24
73Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
74Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step20
75Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha18
76Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team18
77Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox18
78Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini16
79Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram16
80Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank16
81Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom16
82Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
83Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank16
84Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne16
85Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step16
86Mauricio Alberto Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank14
87Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions13
88Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom13
89Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank13
90Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank12
91Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo12
92Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia12
93Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions12
94Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram11
95Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank11
96Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10
97Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team10
98Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
99Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini10
100William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom10
101Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank10
102Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram10
103Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
104Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli8
105Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
106Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team8
107Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne8
108Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step8
109Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone7
110Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto7
111Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne7
112Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team6
113Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha6
114Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
115Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne6
116Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack6
117Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank6
118Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step6
119Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack6
120Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
121Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale5
122Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux5
123Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini5
124Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack5
125Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram4
126Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux4
127Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step4
128Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia4
129Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
130Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
131Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
132Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4
133Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4
134Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank4
135Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini4
136Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
137Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
138Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto2
139Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank2
140Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
141Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux2
142Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
143Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia2
144David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini2
145Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia2
146Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
147Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne1
148Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
149Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
150Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
151Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
152Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia1
153Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank1
154Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto1
155Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha1
156Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1
157Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram1
158Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo1
159Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux1
160Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise Des Jeux1
161Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
162Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1
163Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
164Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain1175pts
2Italy800
3Belgium714
4Australia667
5United States333
6Kazakhstan302
7Russia272
8Germany245
9Switzerland236
10France156
11Slovenia142
12Netherlands139
13Norway126
14Great Britain122
15New Zealand113
16Czech Republic110
17Canada103
18Estonia100
19Austria83
20Luxembourg70
21Ireland57
22Croatia38
23Slovakia38
24Portugal38
25Denmark28
26Sweden16
27Colombia15
28South Africa13
29Argentina13
30Japan4
31Belarus1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caisse d'Epargne751pts
2Liquigas-Doimo556
3Team Katusha545
4Astana519
5BMC Racing Team469
6Team HTC - Columbia467
7Omega Pharma-Lotto434
8Team Saxo Bank388
9Cervelo Test Team372
10Lampre-Farnese Vini306
11Rabobank287
12Quick Step266
13Garmin - Transitions257
14Androni Giocattoli243
15Euskaltel - Euskadi238
16Team Radioshack237
17Sky Professional Cycling Team200
18Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne137
19Acqua & Sapone134
20Colnago - CSF Inox119
21Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team110
22AG2R La Mondiale103
23Team Milram95
24Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator60
25Française Des Jeux45
26Bbox Bouygues Telecom43
27Landbouwkrediet40
28Footon-Servetto12
29Saur - Sojasun6

 