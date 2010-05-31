Evans climbs to World Rankings lead
Updated: Valverde stripped of rankings
Australian Cadel Evans climbed into the lead in UCI's World Rankings after the disqualification of leader Alejandro Valverde. The Spaniard was suspended by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday for his involvement in the Operacion Puerto doping affair, and stripped of his results since January 1, 2010.
"[Valverde] has been disqualified from all competitions in which he has competed since the beginning of the year and all points allocated to him have been removed. Mr Valverde must also return all prizes received. The UCI World Ranking has been modified accordingly," a UCI statement read.
Evans moved up from fourth place in the rankings after taking fifth overall at the Giro d'Italia.
Giro winner Ivan Basso debuted on the rankings in seventh, accumulating 206 points over the course of the race. His fellow Italian Michele Scarponi moved from 24th to 8th thanks to his fourth place performances in his home Grand Tour, while third place finisher Vincenzo Nibali climbed from 63rd to 13th.
David Arroyo's second place finish was good enough to place him in 15th overall and helped to boost Spain's dominance of the country rankings as well as help secure Caisse d'Epargne's lead on the team rankings.
Italy and Liquigas also rocketed up the standings thanks to the double podium placings of Basso and Nibali in the Giro d'Italia. Italy moved up from fourth to second place in nations, and Liquigas shot to second from 10th.
The UCI World Rankings tally points from ProTour and Historic races.
World Rankings as of May 31, 2010
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|392
|pts
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|374
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|294
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|268
|5
|Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|222
|6
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|216
|7
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|206
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|203
|9
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|200
|10
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|185
|11
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|161
|12
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|144
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|144
|14
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|137
|15
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|132
|16
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|127
|17
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|120
|18
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|120
|19
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|117
|20
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|112
|21
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo
|110
|22
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|103
|23
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|103
|24
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|100
|25
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|100
|26
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|97
|27
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|96
|28
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|95
|29
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|94
|30
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|90
|31
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|88
|32
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|85
|33
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|83
|34
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|82
|35
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|80
|36
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|79
|37
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|78
|38
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|72
|39
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|72
|40
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|71
|41
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|70
|42
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|70
|43
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|66
|44
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|63
|45
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|62
|46
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|60
|47
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|60
|48
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|58
|49
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|50
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|56
|51
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|56
|52
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|55
|53
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|54
|54
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|52
|55
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|50
|56
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|46
|57
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|44
|58
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|40
|59
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|38
|60
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo
|36
|61
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|34
|62
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|32
|63
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|31
|64
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|30
|65
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|66
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|67
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|30
|68
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|29
|69
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|70
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|26
|71
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|24
|72
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|24
|73
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|74
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|20
|75
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|76
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|18
|77
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|78
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|16
|79
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|16
|80
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|81
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|82
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|83
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|84
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|16
|85
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|16
|86
|Mauricio Alberto Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|14
|87
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|13
|88
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|13
|89
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|13
|90
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|91
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|12
|92
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|93
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|12
|94
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|95
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|96
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|97
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|10
|98
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|99
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|100
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|101
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|10
|102
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|10
|103
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|104
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|105
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|106
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|107
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|8
|108
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|8
|109
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|7
|110
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|7
|111
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|7
|112
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|6
|113
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|114
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|115
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|6
|116
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|6
|117
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|118
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|6
|119
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|6
|120
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|121
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|122
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|5
|123
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|5
|124
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|5
|125
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|126
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4
|127
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|4
|128
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|129
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|130
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|131
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|132
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|133
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|134
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|4
|135
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|4
|136
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|137
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|138
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|2
|139
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|140
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|141
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2
|142
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|143
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|144
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|2
|145
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|146
|Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|147
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|148
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|149
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|150
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|151
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|152
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|153
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|154
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1
|155
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|156
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|157
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|158
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|1
|159
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1
|160
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise Des Jeux
|1
|161
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|162
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|163
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|164
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|1175
|pts
|2
|Italy
|800
|3
|Belgium
|714
|4
|Australia
|667
|5
|United States
|333
|6
|Kazakhstan
|302
|7
|Russia
|272
|8
|Germany
|245
|9
|Switzerland
|236
|10
|France
|156
|11
|Slovenia
|142
|12
|Netherlands
|139
|13
|Norway
|126
|14
|Great Britain
|122
|15
|New Zealand
|113
|16
|Czech Republic
|110
|17
|Canada
|103
|18
|Estonia
|100
|19
|Austria
|83
|20
|Luxembourg
|70
|21
|Ireland
|57
|22
|Croatia
|38
|23
|Slovakia
|38
|24
|Portugal
|38
|25
|Denmark
|28
|26
|Sweden
|16
|27
|Colombia
|15
|28
|South Africa
|13
|29
|Argentina
|13
|30
|Japan
|4
|31
|Belarus
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|751
|pts
|2
|Liquigas-Doimo
|556
|3
|Team Katusha
|545
|4
|Astana
|519
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|469
|6
|Team HTC - Columbia
|467
|7
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|434
|8
|Team Saxo Bank
|388
|9
|Cervelo Test Team
|372
|10
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|306
|11
|Rabobank
|287
|12
|Quick Step
|266
|13
|Garmin - Transitions
|257
|14
|Androni Giocattoli
|243
|15
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|238
|16
|Team Radioshack
|237
|17
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|200
|18
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|137
|19
|Acqua & Sapone
|134
|20
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|119
|21
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|110
|22
|AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|23
|Team Milram
|95
|24
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|60
|25
|Française Des Jeux
|45
|26
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|43
|27
|Landbouwkrediet
|40
|28
|Footon-Servetto
|12
|29
|Saur - Sojasun
|6
