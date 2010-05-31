Evans climbs to World Rankings lead

Cadel Evans (BMC) finished fifth overall (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Australian Cadel Evans climbed into the lead in UCI's World Rankings after the disqualification of leader Alejandro Valverde. The Spaniard was suspended by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday for his involvement in the Operacion Puerto doping affair, and stripped of his results since January 1, 2010.

"[Valverde] has been disqualified from all competitions in which he has competed since the beginning of the year and all points allocated to him have been removed. Mr Valverde must also return all prizes received. The UCI World Ranking has been modified accordingly," a UCI statement read.

Evans moved up from fourth place in the rankings after taking fifth overall at the Giro d'Italia.

Giro winner Ivan Basso debuted on the rankings in seventh, accumulating 206 points over the course of the race. His fellow Italian Michele Scarponi moved from 24th to 8th thanks to his fourth place performances in his home Grand Tour, while third place finisher Vincenzo Nibali climbed from 63rd to 13th.

David Arroyo's second place finish was good enough to place him in 15th overall and helped to boost Spain's dominance of the country rankings as well as help secure Caisse d'Epargne's lead on the team rankings.

Italy and Liquigas also rocketed up the standings thanks to the double podium placings of Basso and Nibali in the Giro d'Italia. Italy moved up from fourth to second place in nations, and Liquigas shot to second from 10th.

The UCI World Rankings tally points from ProTour and Historic races.

World Rankings as of May 31, 2010

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 392 pts 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 374 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 294 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 268 5 Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 222 6 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 216 7 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 206 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 203 9 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 200 10 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 185 11 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 161 12 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 144 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 144 14 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 137 15 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 132 16 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 127 17 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 120 18 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 120 19 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 117 20 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 112 21 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas - Doimo 110 22 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 103 23 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 103 24 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 100 25 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 100 26 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 97 27 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 96 28 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 95 29 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 94 30 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 90 31 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 88 32 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 85 33 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 83 34 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 82 35 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 80 36 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 79 37 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 78 38 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 72 39 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 72 40 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 71 41 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 70 42 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 70 43 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 66 44 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 63 45 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 62 46 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 60 47 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 60 48 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 58 49 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 57 50 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 56 51 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 56 52 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 55 53 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 54 54 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 52 55 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 50 56 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 46 57 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 44 58 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 40 59 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 38 60 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas - Doimo 36 61 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 34 62 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux 32 63 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 31 64 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 30 65 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 30 66 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 30 67 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 30 68 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 29 69 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 70 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 26 71 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 24 72 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 24 73 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 74 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 20 75 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 18 76 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 18 77 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 18 78 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 16 79 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 16 80 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 16 81 Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 82 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 83 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 16 84 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 16 85 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 16 86 Mauricio Alberto Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 14 87 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 13 88 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 13 89 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 13 90 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 12 91 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 12 92 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 12 93 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 12 94 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 11 95 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 11 96 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 97 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 10 98 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 99 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 100 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 10 101 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 10 102 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 10 103 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 104 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 8 105 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 106 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 107 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 8 108 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 8 109 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 7 110 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 7 111 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 7 112 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 6 113 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 6 114 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 115 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 6 116 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 6 117 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 6 118 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 6 119 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 6 120 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 121 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 5 122 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 5 123 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 5 124 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 5 125 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 4 126 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 4 127 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 4 128 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 4 129 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 130 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 131 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 132 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4 133 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 134 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 4 135 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - Farnese Vini 4 136 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 137 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 138 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma - Lotto 2 139 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2 140 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 141 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française des Jeux 2 142 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 143 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 2 144 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - Farnese Vini 2 145 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 2 146 Jeremie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 147 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 1 148 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 149 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 150 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 151 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 152 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 1 153 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 1 154 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1 155 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 156 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1 157 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 1 158 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 1 159 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 1 160 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise Des Jeux 1 161 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 162 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1 163 Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 164 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1

Nations # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Spain 1175 pts 2 Italy 800 3 Belgium 714 4 Australia 667 5 United States 333 6 Kazakhstan 302 7 Russia 272 8 Germany 245 9 Switzerland 236 10 France 156 11 Slovenia 142 12 Netherlands 139 13 Norway 126 14 Great Britain 122 15 New Zealand 113 16 Czech Republic 110 17 Canada 103 18 Estonia 100 19 Austria 83 20 Luxembourg 70 21 Ireland 57 22 Croatia 38 23 Slovakia 38 24 Portugal 38 25 Denmark 28 26 Sweden 16 27 Colombia 15 28 South Africa 13 29 Argentina 13 30 Japan 4 31 Belarus 1