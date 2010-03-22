Trending

Luis Leon Sanchez remains atop UCI world rankings

Caisse d'Epargne top team, Spain highest-ranked nation

Spaniard Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Spaniard Luis Leon Sanchez remains atop the UCI's World Rankings after the year's first monument, Milan-San Remo, and the stage races Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico.

The Caisse d'Epargne rider, who took second overall in the Tour Down Under and third overall at Paris-Nice, sits 39 points ahead of German André Greipel, who won the Tour Down Under. Cadel Evans (BMC) is a further three points adrift after sixth in the TDU and third overall in Tirreno-Adriatico.

Oscar Freire's win in Milan-San Remo boosted Spain's lead in the overall country rankings, while Caisse d'Epargne maintained the teams classification lead over the Astana squad of Paris-Nice winner Alberto Contador.

The UCI's World Rankings combine the ProTour races with events of the Historic classification for a total of 26 races over the course of the season. Series leader Sanchez is currently competing in the next stop, the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya in his home country.

UCI Individual World Rankings
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne158pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia119
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team116
4Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone109
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana107
6Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank100
7Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne99
8Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step86
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni86
10Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team85
11Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana82
12Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini78
13Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha68
14Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox62
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo60
16Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo58
17Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram54
18Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi53
19Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank51
20Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank46
21Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam40
22Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia40
23Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha36
24Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni30
25Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha30
26Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox30
27Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto22
28Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo21
29Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne21
30Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo21
31Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions11
32Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
33Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini10
34Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
35Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto7
36Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana6
37Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram6
38William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
39Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank6
40Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
41Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
42Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha6
43Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam6
44Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
45Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone5
46Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini5
47Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux5
48Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom5
49Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank5
50Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack5
51Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram4
52Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
53Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
54Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank4
55Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4
56Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
57Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia3
58Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale3
59Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
60Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni2
61Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack2
62Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
63Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
64Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1
65Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions1
66Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha1
67Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne1
68Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
69Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française des Jeux1
70Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
71Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux1
72Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
73Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1
74Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1

UCI Team World Rankings
1Caisse d'Epargne263pts
2Astana195
3Rabobank166
4Team HTC - Columbia163
5Liquigas-Doimo161
6Team Katusha141
7Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni118
8BMC Racing Team117
9Acqua & Sapone114
10Lampre-Farnese Vini101
11Sky Professional Cycling Team98
12Colnago - CSF Inox93
13Quick Step86
14Team Milram64
15Euskaltel - Euskadi53
16Team Saxo Bank49
17Cervélo TestTeam46
18Omega Pharma-Lotto42
19Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne27
20Garmin - Transitions12
21Bbox Bouygues Telecom11
22Footon-Servetto7
23Française des Jeux7
24Team RadioShack7
25Saur - Sojasun6
26Ag2R La Mondiale3

UCI Nation Rankings
1Spain517pts
2Italy393
3Australia284
4Germany179
5Belgium123
6New Zealand85
7Kazakhstan82
8Czech Republic60
9Netherlands57
10Norway46
11Russia37
12France32
13Estonia21
14Slovakia21
15South Africa11
16Portugal7
17Slovenia4
18Austria3
19Ireland3
20United States3
21Denmark2
22Colombia1
23Switzerland1
24Belarus1
25Argentina1

 