Luis Leon Sanchez remains atop UCI world rankings

Spaniard Luis Leon Sanchez remains atop the UCI's World Rankings after the year's first monument, Milan-San Remo, and the stage races Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico.

The Caisse d'Epargne rider, who took second overall in the Tour Down Under and third overall at Paris-Nice, sits 39 points ahead of German André Greipel, who won the Tour Down Under. Cadel Evans (BMC) is a further three points adrift after sixth in the TDU and third overall in Tirreno-Adriatico.

Oscar Freire's win in Milan-San Remo boosted Spain's lead in the overall country rankings, while Caisse d'Epargne maintained the teams classification lead over the Astana squad of Paris-Nice winner Alberto Contador.

The UCI's World Rankings combine the ProTour races with events of the Historic classification for a total of 26 races over the course of the season. Series leader Sanchez is currently competing in the next stop, the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya in his home country.

UCI Individual World Rankings 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 158 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 119 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 116 4 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 109 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 107 6 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 100 7 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 99 8 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 86 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni 86 10 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 85 11 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 82 12 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 78 13 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 68 14 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 62 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 60 16 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 58 17 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 54 18 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 53 19 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 51 20 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 46 21 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam 40 22 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 40 23 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 36 24 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni 30 25 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 30 26 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 30 27 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 21 29 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 21 30 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 21 31 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 11 32 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 33 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 34 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 35 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 7 36 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 6 37 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 6 38 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 39 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 6 40 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 41 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 42 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 6 43 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 6 44 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 45 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 5 46 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 47 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux 5 48 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5 49 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 5 50 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 5 51 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 4 52 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 53 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 54 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 4 55 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 56 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 57 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 3 58 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale 3 59 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 60 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni 2 61 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 2 62 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 63 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 64 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1 65 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 1 66 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 1 67 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 1 68 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 69 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française des Jeux 1 70 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1 71 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux 1 72 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 73 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 1 74 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1

UCI Team World Rankings 1 Caisse d'Epargne 263 pts 2 Astana 195 3 Rabobank 166 4 Team HTC - Columbia 163 5 Liquigas-Doimo 161 6 Team Katusha 141 7 Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni 118 8 BMC Racing Team 117 9 Acqua & Sapone 114 10 Lampre-Farnese Vini 101 11 Sky Professional Cycling Team 98 12 Colnago - CSF Inox 93 13 Quick Step 86 14 Team Milram 64 15 Euskaltel - Euskadi 53 16 Team Saxo Bank 49 17 Cervélo TestTeam 46 18 Omega Pharma-Lotto 42 19 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 27 20 Garmin - Transitions 12 21 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 11 22 Footon-Servetto 7 23 Française des Jeux 7 24 Team RadioShack 7 25 Saur - Sojasun 6 26 Ag2R La Mondiale 3