Luis Leon Sanchez remains atop UCI world rankings
Caisse d'Epargne top team, Spain highest-ranked nation
Spaniard Luis Leon Sanchez remains atop the UCI's World Rankings after the year's first monument, Milan-San Remo, and the stage races Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico.
The Caisse d'Epargne rider, who took second overall in the Tour Down Under and third overall at Paris-Nice, sits 39 points ahead of German André Greipel, who won the Tour Down Under. Cadel Evans (BMC) is a further three points adrift after sixth in the TDU and third overall in Tirreno-Adriatico.
Oscar Freire's win in Milan-San Remo boosted Spain's lead in the overall country rankings, while Caisse d'Epargne maintained the teams classification lead over the Astana squad of Paris-Nice winner Alberto Contador.
The UCI's World Rankings combine the ProTour races with events of the Historic classification for a total of 26 races over the course of the season. Series leader Sanchez is currently competing in the next stop, the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya in his home country.
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|158
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|119
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|116
|4
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|109
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|107
|6
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|100
|7
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|99
|8
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|86
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni
|86
|10
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|85
|11
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|82
|12
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|78
|13
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|68
|14
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|62
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|60
|16
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|58
|17
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|54
|18
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|53
|19
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|51
|20
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|46
|21
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam
|40
|22
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|40
|23
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|36
|24
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni
|30
|25
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|26
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|30
|27
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|28
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|29
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|21
|30
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|31
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|11
|32
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|33
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|34
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|35
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|7
|36
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|6
|37
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|38
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|39
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|40
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|41
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|42
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|43
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
|6
|44
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|45
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|46
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|47
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
|5
|48
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|49
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|5
|50
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|5
|51
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|52
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|53
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|54
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|4
|55
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|56
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|57
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|58
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|59
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|60
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni
|2
|61
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|2
|62
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|63
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|64
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|65
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|66
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|67
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|68
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|69
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française des Jeux
|1
|70
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|71
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1
|72
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|73
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|74
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|263
|pts
|2
|Astana
|195
|3
|Rabobank
|166
|4
|Team HTC - Columbia
|163
|5
|Liquigas-Doimo
|161
|6
|Team Katusha
|141
|7
|Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni
|118
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|117
|9
|Acqua & Sapone
|114
|10
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|101
|11
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|98
|12
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|93
|13
|Quick Step
|86
|14
|Team Milram
|64
|15
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|53
|16
|Team Saxo Bank
|49
|17
|Cervélo TestTeam
|46
|18
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|42
|19
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|27
|20
|Garmin - Transitions
|12
|21
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|11
|22
|Footon-Servetto
|7
|23
|Française des Jeux
|7
|24
|Team RadioShack
|7
|25
|Saur - Sojasun
|6
|26
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|1
|Spain
|517
|pts
|2
|Italy
|393
|3
|Australia
|284
|4
|Germany
|179
|5
|Belgium
|123
|6
|New Zealand
|85
|7
|Kazakhstan
|82
|8
|Czech Republic
|60
|9
|Netherlands
|57
|10
|Norway
|46
|11
|Russia
|37
|12
|France
|32
|13
|Estonia
|21
|14
|Slovakia
|21
|15
|South Africa
|11
|16
|Portugal
|7
|17
|Slovenia
|4
|18
|Austria
|3
|19
|Ireland
|3
|20
|United States
|3
|21
|Denmark
|2
|22
|Colombia
|1
|23
|Switzerland
|1
|24
|Belarus
|1
|25
|Argentina
|1
