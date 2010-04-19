Gilbert closes on Sanchez in UCI world rankings
Stephen Farrand and Richard Tyler
Omega Pharma-Lotto keen to secure Amstel winner until 2012
Philippe Gilbert's victory at Amstel Gold Race has boosted the Belgian to third in the International Cycling Union's (UCI) latest world rankings, released on Monday. Reports have also emerged that the Omega Pharma-Lotto rider is on the verge of signing a new two-year deal with his current team.
Gilbert, 27, indicated immediately after his victory on Sunday that top spot in the UCI rankings is an objective for him this season. He moves up from sixth place on the list and now sits just 12 points shy of Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne), who retained his number one status despite missing Amstel as a result of the eruption of the Eyjafjallajökul volcano.
Tom Boonen (Quick Step) retained his second-placed position in the rankings, but Gilbert's ascension pushed Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha), Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) and Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) down one spot each.
Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) were the most significant movers. The Czech leapt from 24th to 13th after a fifth placed finish at Amstel and Hesjedal, who finished second to Gilbert on Sunday, moved from 39th to 16th.
Omega Pharma-Lotto move to retain their talisman
Gilbert's upward movement in the individual rankings was mirrored by his team, with Omega Pharma-Lotto now third behind Caisse d'Epargne and Katusha in the UCI's list of team rankings.
The Belgian squad was the final member of the ProTour to secure its maiden 2010 victory, but according to a report in the La Dernière Heure newspaper on Monday they are expected to confirm a contract extension with the man that broke their eight month win-less streak.
"Philippe is ready to sign a two-year extension with the team that will last until December 31, 2012," Gilbert's agent, Eddy Billen, told the French language paper.
When Gilbert joined the team in 2008, he signed a two-year contract with an option for a further year. La Dernière Heure said that negotiations on a further two-season deal began during Paris-Nice in March. In order to help him target the big one-day Classics, the team is also said to be prepared to reinforce the Omega Pharma-Lotto for 2011 and beyond.
Business booming for Belgium
The UCI's nation rankings remained largely unchanged, although Belgium's second-place position was consolidated by Gilbert's Amstel triumph. Spain remains the most prolific nation, while Italy and Australia still sit in third and fourth, respectively.
The Czech Republic (now 11th) and Canada (now 13th) shifted five spots each, on the back of Kreuziger and Hesjedal's performances in the Netherlands.
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|222
|pts
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|216
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|210
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|208
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|201
|6
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|200
|7
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo TestTeam
|120
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
|119
|9
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|116
|10
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|116
|11
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|112
|12
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|110
|13
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|110
|14
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|109
|15
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|107
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|101
|17
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|100
|18
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|100
|19
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
|92
|20
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
|90
|21
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|86
|22
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|85
|23
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|85
|24
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia
|83
|25
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|80
|26
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|78
|27
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|72
|28
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|71
|29
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|68
|30
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|63
|31
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|62
|32
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|60
|33
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|60
|34
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|58
|35
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|57
|36
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|56
|37
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
|55
|38
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|54
|39
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|52
|40
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|44
|41
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|41
|42
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|40
|43
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC-Columbia
|40
|44
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|34
|45
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|32
|46
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|30
|47
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|48
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|30
|49
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|50
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|30
|51
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|22
|52
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|53
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|54
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|55
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|56
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|57
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|12
|58
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions
|11
|59
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|60
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|61
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|62
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|10
|63
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|64
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|10
|65
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|66
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|67
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|7
|68
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|7
|69
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|70
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|6
|71
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|72
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|73
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|6
|74
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|6
|75
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|76
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|6
|77
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|78
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|79
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|6
|80
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|81
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|5
|82
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|83
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|84
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|5
|85
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|5
|86
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia
|4
|87
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|4
|88
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4
|89
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|90
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|4
|91
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|4
|92
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|93
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|94
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|95
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|96
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|97
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|98
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC-Columbia
|2
|99
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|2
|100
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|101
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|102
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|2
|103
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC-Columbia
|1
|104
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia
|1
|105
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|106
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1
|107
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|1
|108
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|109
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|110
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|111
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|112
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|113
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|114
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|115
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|116
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|1
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|429
|pts
|2
|Team Katusha
|342
|3
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|335
|4
|Cervelo TestTeam
|302
|5
|Team Saxo Bank
|289
|6
|Team HTC-Columbia
|289
|7
|Astana
|279
|8
|Liquigas-Doimo
|240
|9
|Quick Step
|226
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|203
|11
|Garmin-Transitions
|203
|12
|Rabobank
|190
|13
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|169
|14
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|160
|15
|Team RadioShack
|137
|16
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|132
|17
|Androni Giocattoli
|118
|18
|Acqua & Sapone
|116
|19
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|113
|20
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|110
|21
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|93
|22
|Team Milram
|76
|23
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|65
|24
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|60
|25
|Française Des Jeux
|44
|26
|Landbouwkrediet
|40
|27
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|15
|28
|Footon-Servetto
|7
|29
|Saur-Sojasun
|6
|1
|Spain
|850
|pts
|2
|Belgium
|630
|3
|Italy
|393
|4
|Australia
|285
|5
|United States
|253
|6
|Switzerland
|204
|7
|Germany
|195
|8
|Norway
|126
|9
|France
|119
|10
|Kazakhstan
|116
|11
|Czech Republic
|110
|12
|Netherlands
|109
|13
|Canada
|101
|14
|Estonia
|100
|15
|Great Britain
|96
|16
|New Zealand
|89
|17
|Austria
|83
|18
|Ireland
|55
|19
|Russia
|39
|20
|Slovakia
|23
|21
|Luxembourg
|14
|22
|Slovenia
|14
|23
|Denmark
|12
|24
|Argentina
|12
|25
|South Africa
|11
|26
|Portugal
|7
|27
|Belarus
|1
|28
|Colombia
|1
