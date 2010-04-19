Gilbert closes on Sanchez in UCI world rankings

Trending

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was on fire in the Amstel Gold Race.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Oink, oink: Pigs can't fly but Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) can.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Cadel Evans (BMC) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas) on the pointy end of the race.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Philippe Gilbert's victory at Amstel Gold Race has boosted the Belgian to third in the International Cycling Union's (UCI) latest world rankings, released on Monday. Reports have also emerged that the Omega Pharma-Lotto rider is on the verge of signing a new two-year deal with his current team.

Gilbert, 27, indicated immediately after his victory on Sunday that top spot in the UCI rankings is an objective for him this season. He moves up from sixth place on the list and now sits just 12 points shy of Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne), who retained his number one status despite missing Amstel as a result of the eruption of the Eyjafjallajökul volcano.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) retained his second-placed position in the rankings, but Gilbert's ascension pushed Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha), Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) and Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) down one spot each.

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) were the most significant movers. The Czech leapt from 24th to 13th after a fifth placed finish at Amstel and Hesjedal, who finished second to Gilbert on Sunday, moved from 39th to 16th.

Omega Pharma-Lotto move to retain their talisman

Gilbert's upward movement in the individual rankings was mirrored by his team, with Omega Pharma-Lotto now third behind Caisse d'Epargne and Katusha in the UCI's list of team rankings.

The Belgian squad was the final member of the ProTour to secure its maiden 2010 victory, but according to a report in the La Dernière Heure newspaper on Monday they are expected to confirm a contract extension with the man that broke their eight month win-less streak.

"Philippe is ready to sign a two-year extension with the team that will last until December 31, 2012," Gilbert's agent, Eddy Billen, told the French language paper.

When Gilbert joined the team in 2008, he signed a two-year contract with an option for a further year. La Dernière Heure said that negotiations on a further two-season deal began during Paris-Nice in March. In order to help him target the big one-day Classics, the team is also said to be prepared to reinforce the Omega Pharma-Lotto for 2011 and beyond.

Business booming for Belgium

The UCI's nation rankings remained largely unchanged, although Belgium's second-place position was consolidated by Gilbert's Amstel triumph. Spain remains the most prolific nation, while Italy and Australia still sit in third and fourth, respectively.

The Czech Republic (now 11th) and Canada (now 13th) shifted five spots each, on the back of Kreuziger and Hesjedal's performances in the Netherlands.

UCI Individual Rankings
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne222pts
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step216
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto210
4Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha208
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne201
6Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank200
7Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo TestTeam120
8André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia119
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team116
10Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana116
11Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank112
12Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack110
13Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo110
14Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone109
15Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana107
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions101
17Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne100
18Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team100
19Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam92
20Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam90
21Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli86
22Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team85
23Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi85
24Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia83
25George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team80
26Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini78
27Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi72
28Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team71
29Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha68
30Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank63
31Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox62
32Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator60
33Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto60
34Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo58
35Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions57
36Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana56
37Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale55
38Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram54
39Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank52
40Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto44
41Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia41
42Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet40
43Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC-Columbia40
44Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions34
45Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux32
46Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo30
47Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha30
48Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha30
49Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli30
50Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox30
51Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini22
52Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo21
53Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo21
54Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
55Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank14
56Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank12
57Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini12
58Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions11
59Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank11
60Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10
61Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini10
62Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale10
63Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini10
64Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack10
65William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom10
66Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram8
67Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone7
68Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto7
69Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
70Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team6
71Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
72Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank6
73Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack6
74Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step6
75Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha6
76Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack6
77Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
78Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram6
79Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia6
80Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
81Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux5
82Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini5
83Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom5
84Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank5
85Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack5
86Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia4
87Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step4
88Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux4
89Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram4
90Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun4
91Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank4
92Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4
93Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram4
94Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
95Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
96Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
97David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
98Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC-Columbia2
99Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia2
100Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
101Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
102Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun2
103Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC-Columbia1
104Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia1
105Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
106Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux1
107Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux1
108Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
109Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram1
110Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha1
111Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
112Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1
113Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
114Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1
115Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne1
116Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox1

UCI Team Rankings
1Caisse d'Epargne429pts
2Team Katusha342
3Omega Pharma-Lotto335
4Cervelo TestTeam302
5Team Saxo Bank289
6Team HTC-Columbia289
7Astana279
8Liquigas-Doimo240
9Quick Step226
10BMC Racing Team203
11Garmin-Transitions203
12Rabobank190
13Sky Professional Cycling Team169
14Euskaltel-Euskadi160
15Team RadioShack137
16Lampre-Farnese Vini132
17Androni Giocattoli118
18Acqua & Sapone116
19Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne113
20Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team110
21Colnago-CSF Inox93
22Team Milram76
23Ag2R La Mondiale65
24Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator60
25Française Des Jeux44
26Landbouwkrediet40
27Bbox Bouygues Telecom15
28Footon-Servetto7
29Saur-Sojasun6

UCI Nation Rankings
1Spain850pts
2Belgium630
3Italy393
4Australia285
5United States253
6Switzerland204
7Germany195
8Norway126
9France119
10Kazakhstan116
11Czech Republic110
12Netherlands109
13Canada101
14Estonia100
15Great Britain96
16New Zealand89
17Austria83
18Ireland55
19Russia39
20Slovakia23
21Luxembourg14
22Slovenia14
23Denmark12
24Argentina12
25South Africa11
26Portugal7
27Belarus1
28Colombia1