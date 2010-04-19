Gilbert closes on Sanchez in UCI world rankings

Image 1 of 4 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was on fire in the Amstel Gold Race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Oink, oink: Pigs can't fly but Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) can. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 4 Cadel Evans (BMC) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 4 Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas) on the pointy end of the race. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Philippe Gilbert's victory at Amstel Gold Race has boosted the Belgian to third in the International Cycling Union's (UCI) latest world rankings, released on Monday. Reports have also emerged that the Omega Pharma-Lotto rider is on the verge of signing a new two-year deal with his current team.

Gilbert, 27, indicated immediately after his victory on Sunday that top spot in the UCI rankings is an objective for him this season. He moves up from sixth place on the list and now sits just 12 points shy of Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne), who retained his number one status despite missing Amstel as a result of the eruption of the Eyjafjallajökul volcano.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) retained his second-placed position in the rankings, but Gilbert's ascension pushed Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha), Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) and Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) down one spot each.

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) were the most significant movers. The Czech leapt from 24th to 13th after a fifth placed finish at Amstel and Hesjedal, who finished second to Gilbert on Sunday, moved from 39th to 16th.

Omega Pharma-Lotto move to retain their talisman

Gilbert's upward movement in the individual rankings was mirrored by his team, with Omega Pharma-Lotto now third behind Caisse d'Epargne and Katusha in the UCI's list of team rankings.

The Belgian squad was the final member of the ProTour to secure its maiden 2010 victory, but according to a report in the La Dernière Heure newspaper on Monday they are expected to confirm a contract extension with the man that broke their eight month win-less streak.

"Philippe is ready to sign a two-year extension with the team that will last until December 31, 2012," Gilbert's agent, Eddy Billen, told the French language paper.

When Gilbert joined the team in 2008, he signed a two-year contract with an option for a further year. La Dernière Heure said that negotiations on a further two-season deal began during Paris-Nice in March. In order to help him target the big one-day Classics, the team is also said to be prepared to reinforce the Omega Pharma-Lotto for 2011 and beyond.

Business booming for Belgium

The UCI's nation rankings remained largely unchanged, although Belgium's second-place position was consolidated by Gilbert's Amstel triumph. Spain remains the most prolific nation, while Italy and Australia still sit in third and fourth, respectively.

The Czech Republic (now 11th) and Canada (now 13th) shifted five spots each, on the back of Kreuziger and Hesjedal's performances in the Netherlands.

UCI Individual Rankings 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 222 pts 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 216 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 210 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 208 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 201 6 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 200 7 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo TestTeam 120 8 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 119 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 116 10 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 116 11 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 112 12 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 110 13 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 110 14 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 109 15 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 107 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Transitions 101 17 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 100 18 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 100 19 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam 92 20 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam 90 21 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 86 22 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 85 23 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 85 24 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia 83 25 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 80 26 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 78 27 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 72 28 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 71 29 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 68 30 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 63 31 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 62 32 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 60 33 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 60 34 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 58 35 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 57 36 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 56 37 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale 55 38 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 54 39 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 52 40 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 44 41 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 41 42 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 40 43 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC-Columbia 40 44 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 34 45 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 32 46 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 30 47 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 30 48 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 30 49 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 30 50 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 30 51 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 22 52 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 21 53 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 21 54 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 55 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 14 56 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 12 57 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 12 58 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Transitions 11 59 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 11 60 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 61 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 62 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 10 63 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 64 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 10 65 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 10 66 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 8 67 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 7 68 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 7 69 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 70 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 6 71 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 72 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 6 73 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 6 74 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 6 75 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 6 76 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 6 77 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 78 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 6 79 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 6 80 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 81 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 5 82 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 83 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5 84 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 5 85 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 5 86 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia 4 87 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 4 88 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 4 89 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 4 90 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 4 91 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 4 92 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 93 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 4 94 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 95 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 96 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 97 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 98 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC-Columbia 2 99 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 2 100 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 101 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 102 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 2 103 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC-Columbia 1 104 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC-Columbia 1 105 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 106 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1 107 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 1 108 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 109 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 1 110 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 111 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 112 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1 113 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 114 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 1 115 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 1 116 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 1

UCI Team Rankings 1 Caisse d'Epargne 429 pts 2 Team Katusha 342 3 Omega Pharma-Lotto 335 4 Cervelo TestTeam 302 5 Team Saxo Bank 289 6 Team HTC-Columbia 289 7 Astana 279 8 Liquigas-Doimo 240 9 Quick Step 226 10 BMC Racing Team 203 11 Garmin-Transitions 203 12 Rabobank 190 13 Sky Professional Cycling Team 169 14 Euskaltel-Euskadi 160 15 Team RadioShack 137 16 Lampre-Farnese Vini 132 17 Androni Giocattoli 118 18 Acqua & Sapone 116 19 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 113 20 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 110 21 Colnago-CSF Inox 93 22 Team Milram 76 23 Ag2R La Mondiale 65 24 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 60 25 Française Des Jeux 44 26 Landbouwkrediet 40 27 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 15 28 Footon-Servetto 7 29 Saur-Sojasun 6