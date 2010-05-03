Valverde tops UCI world rankings
Caisse d'Epargne, Spain also continue on top
Alejandro Valverde has moved atop the World Classification of the International Cycling Union (UCI). The controversial Caisse d'Epargne rider used his overall victory in the Tour de Romandie to claim the lead in the world rankings.
Valverde has 392 points, which moved him up from second place. Former leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) dropped to second place. There were no other changes in the top ten.
Valverde called the ranking “an honour and a dream for any rider.” He said that he had been winning points since the Tour Down Under in Australia, “and to become the new number one before the major tours begin shows how regular I have been all through the first four months of the season.
“Moreover my team is leading the teams classification and that is also very important. I am surrounded with very good riders and I can rely on the team at any moment in any race.”
Valverde has been banned from riding in Italy for two years, and faces a possible worldwide ban by the UCI. That decision is pending a further ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which is expected momentarily.
The biggest leaps up the rankings were Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) from 46th to 17th, and Lampre's Simon Spilak entering the rankings at 23rd.
Thanks to the success of Valverde and Luis Leon Sanchez, Caisse d'Epargne still leads the UCI World Ranking for teams. The Spanish squad has a total of 620 points, 120 more than second placed Katusha, who has 500 points. The Astana team is third with 434 points thank to the success of team leaders Alberto Contador and Alexandre Vinokourov. HTC - Columbia moved up from eighth to fifth place.
Valverde's ranking also helped Spain stay as the number one nation. Belgium, Australia, Italy and the United States rounded out the top five with no changes this week.
The world rankings are usually published Monday afternoons, but the next one will not appear until May 31, after the Giro d'Italia.
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|392
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|294
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|268
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|246
|5
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|222
|6
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|216
|7
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|200
|8
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|161
|9
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|144
|10
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam
|120
|11
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|119
|12
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|117
|13
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|112
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|110
|15
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|109
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|103
|17
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|103
|18
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|100
|19
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|100
|20
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|100
|21
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
|92
|22
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|90
|23
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|88
|24
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|86
|25
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|85
|26
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|85
|27
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|83
|28
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|82
|29
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|80
|30
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|78
|31
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|78
|32
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|72
|33
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|72
|34
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|71
|35
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|68
|36
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|66
|37
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|63
|38
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|62
|39
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|60
|40
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|60
|41
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|58
|42
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|57
|43
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|44
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|56
|45
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|54
|46
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|52
|47
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|52
|48
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|52
|49
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|50
|50
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|46
|51
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|44
|52
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|40
|53
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|36
|54
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|34
|55
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|32
|56
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|31
|57
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|30
|58
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|59
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|30
|60
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|61
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|30
|62
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|24
|63
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|64
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|65
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|16
|66
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14
|67
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|13
|68
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|69
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|70
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|71
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|72
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam
|10
|73
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|74
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|75
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|76
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|77
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|7
|78
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|7
|79
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|80
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|6
|81
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|82
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|83
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|84
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|6
|85
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|86
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|87
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|6
|88
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|89
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|6
|90
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|91
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|92
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|5
|93
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|94
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|5
|95
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|5
|96
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4
|97
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|4
|98
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|99
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|100
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|101
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|4
|102
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|103
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|104
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|105
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|106
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|107
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|108
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|109
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|110
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|111
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|112
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|113
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|114
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|115
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1
|116
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|117
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|118
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|119
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|120
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|121
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1
|122
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|1
|123
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|124
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|125
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|126
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|127
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|128
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|620
|pts
|2
|Team Katusha
|500
|3
|Astana
|434
|4
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|419
|5
|Team HTC - Columbia
|383
|6
|Team Saxo Bank
|334
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|333
|8
|Cervélo TestTeam
|312
|9
|Rabobank
|258
|10
|Liquigas-Doimo
|255
|11
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|248
|12
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|238
|13
|Team Radioshack
|237
|14
|Quick Step
|226
|15
|Garmin - Transitions
|207
|16
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|169
|17
|Androni Giocattoli
|118
|18
|Acqua & Sapone
|116
|19
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|113
|20
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|110
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|93
|22
|Team Milram
|76
|23
|AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|24
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|60
|25
|Française Des Jeux
|45
|26
|Landbouwkrediet
|40
|27
|BBox Bouygues Telecom
|15
|28
|Footon-Servetto
|8
|29
|Saur - Sojasun
|6
|1
|Spain
|1155
|pts
|2
|Belgium
|714
|3
|Australia
|477
|4
|Italy
|401
|5
|United States
|287
|6
|Russia
|242
|7
|Kazakhstan
|217
|8
|Switzerland
|214
|9
|Germany
|199
|10
|Slovenia
|142
|11
|Norway
|126
|12
|France
|119
|13
|Czech Republic
|110
|14
|Netherlands
|110
|15
|Canada
|103
|16
|Great Britain
|102
|17
|Estonia
|100
|18
|New Zealand
|89
|19
|Austria
|83
|20
|Luxembourg
|70
|21
|Ireland
|57
|22
|Slovakia
|38
|23
|Portugal
|38
|24
|South Africa
|13
|25
|Argentina
|13
|26
|Denmark
|12
|27
|Belarus
|1
|28
|Colombia
|1
