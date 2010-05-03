Valverde tops UCI world rankings

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) celebrates as Igor Antón (Euskaltel-Euskadi) punches the air in anguish (Image credit: AFP)

Alejandro Valverde has moved atop the World Classification of the International Cycling Union (UCI). The controversial Caisse d'Epargne rider used his overall victory in the Tour de Romandie to claim the lead in the world rankings.

Valverde has 392 points, which moved him up from second place. Former leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) dropped to second place. There were no other changes in the top ten.

Valverde called the ranking “an honour and a dream for any rider.” He said that he had been winning points since the Tour Down Under in Australia, “and to become the new number one before the major tours begin shows how regular I have been all through the first four months of the season.

“Moreover my team is leading the teams classification and that is also very important. I am surrounded with very good riders and I can rely on the team at any moment in any race.”

Valverde has been banned from riding in Italy for two years, and faces a possible worldwide ban by the UCI. That decision is pending a further ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which is expected momentarily.

The biggest leaps up the rankings were Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) from 46th to 17th, and Lampre's Simon Spilak entering the rankings at 23rd.

Thanks to the success of Valverde and Luis Leon Sanchez, Caisse d'Epargne still leads the UCI World Ranking for teams. The Spanish squad has a total of 620 points, 120 more than second placed Katusha, who has 500 points. The Astana team is third with 434 points thank to the success of team leaders Alberto Contador and Alexandre Vinokourov. HTC - Columbia moved up from eighth to fifth place.

Valverde's ranking also helped Spain stay as the number one nation. Belgium, Australia, Italy and the United States rounded out the top five with no changes this week.

The world rankings are usually published Monday afternoons, but the next one will not appear until May 31, after the Giro d'Italia.

UCI World Rankings - Individuals 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 392 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 294 3 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 268 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 246 5 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 222 6 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 216 7 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 200 8 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 161 9 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 144 10 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam 120 11 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 119 12 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 117 13 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 112 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 110 15 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 109 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 103 17 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 103 18 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 100 19 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 100 20 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 100 21 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 92 22 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 90 23 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 88 24 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 86 25 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 85 26 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 85 27 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 83 28 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 82 29 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 80 30 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 78 31 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 78 32 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 72 33 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 72 34 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 71 35 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 68 36 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 66 37 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 63 38 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 62 39 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 60 40 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 60 41 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 58 42 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 57 43 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 57 44 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 56 45 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 54 46 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 52 47 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 52 48 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 52 49 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 50 50 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 46 51 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 44 52 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 40 53 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 36 54 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 34 55 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 32 56 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 31 57 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 30 58 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 30 59 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 30 60 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 30 61 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 30 62 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 24 63 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 21 64 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 65 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 16 66 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14 67 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 13 68 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 12 69 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 12 70 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 11 71 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 72 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam 10 73 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 74 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 75 William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 10 76 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 8 77 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 7 78 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 7 79 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 80 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 6 81 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 6 82 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 6 83 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 84 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 6 85 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 86 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 6 87 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 6 88 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 6 89 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 6 90 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 91 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 5 92 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 5 93 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 94 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 5 95 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 5 96 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 4 97 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 4 98 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 4 99 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 4 100 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 101 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 4 102 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 103 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 4 104 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 105 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 106 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 107 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 108 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 109 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 2 110 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 111 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 2 112 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2 113 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 114 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 115 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1 116 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 117 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1 118 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 1 119 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 1 120 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 121 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1 122 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 1 123 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 124 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 1 125 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 126 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1 127 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 128 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 1

UCI World Rankings - Teams 1 Caisse d'Epargne 620 pts 2 Team Katusha 500 3 Astana 434 4 Omega Pharma-Lotto 419 5 Team HTC - Columbia 383 6 Team Saxo Bank 334 7 BMC Racing Team 333 8 Cervélo TestTeam 312 9 Rabobank 258 10 Liquigas-Doimo 255 11 Lampre-Farnese Vini 248 12 Euskaltel - Euskadi 238 13 Team Radioshack 237 14 Quick Step 226 15 Garmin - Transitions 207 16 Sky Professional Cycling Team 169 17 Androni Giocattoli 118 18 Acqua & Sapone 116 19 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 113 20 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 110 21 Colnago - CSF Inox 93 22 Team Milram 76 23 AG2R La Mondiale 68 24 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 60 25 Française Des Jeux 45 26 Landbouwkrediet 40 27 BBox Bouygues Telecom 15 28 Footon-Servetto 8 29 Saur - Sojasun 6