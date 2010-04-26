Gilbert assumes world number one ranking
Ardennes re-shuffles UCI rankings, Sanchez drops to fifth
Philippe Gilbert of Omega Pharma-Lotto has leapt to the top of the International Cycling Union's (UCI) world rankings after finishing fourth in Liège-Bastogne-Liège. The week of the Ardennes Classics saw significant changes occur to the top ten.
Gilbert, one of the most consistent riders in this year's Spring Classics, had moved from sixth to third last week with his victory in the Amstel Gold Race. This week he took the top placing in the rankings with 292 points, 11 points ahead of Caisse d'Epargne's Alejandro Valverde, who moved up from fifth to second place.
After the Flèche Wallonne last Wednesday, Katusha had announced Joaquim Rodriguez as the leader virtuel in the rankings. The Spaniard finished second at Flèche, but finished only 44th at Liège, moving into third place in the official UCI list.
World Champion Cadel Evans of BMC Racing Team took a big leap up from ninth place to fourth place, while former leader Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) went the other direction, falling from first to fifth.
Tom Boonen (Quick Step) also fell four places, and Saxo Bank's Fabian Cancellara went from sixth to seventh. Neither rider has raced since Paris-Roubaix.
One of the biggest winners of the week was Alberto Contador of Astana. The defending Tour de France champion finished third in Flèche Wallonne and 10th in Liège-Bastogne-Liège, moving himself up from 15th to eighth place.
Christopher Horner of RadioShack and Cervélo's Thor Hushovd round out the top ten.
The winner of Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana), secured his first UCI ranking points of the season and moved into 17th place.
There were no changes at the top of the team rankings. Caisse d'Epargne continues to lead Katusha, but Omega Pharma-Lotto and Astana swapped places, with the Belgian team now fourth behind the Kazakhstani team.
The next UCI ranking will be released after ProTour race Tour de Romandie, in which Gilbert and Valverde are both participating. Neither Evans nor Rodriguez will ride, as their teams were not invited, and Sanchez is not scheduled to race.
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|292
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|281
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|268
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|246
|5
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|222
|6
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|216
|7
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|200
|8
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|161
|9
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|144
|10
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam
|120
|11
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|119
|12
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|116
|13
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|112
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|110
|15
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|109
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|103
|17
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|100
|18
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|100
|19
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|100
|20
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
|92
|21
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|90
|22
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|86
|23
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|85
|24
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|85
|25
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|83
|26
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|82
|27
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|80
|28
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|78
|29
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|72
|30
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|71
|31
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|70
|32
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|68
|33
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|63
|34
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|62
|35
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|60
|36
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|60
|37
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|58
|38
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|57
|39
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|56
|40
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
|55
|41
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|54
|42
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|52
|43
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|52
|44
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|46
|45
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|44
|46
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|41
|47
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|40
|48
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|40
|49
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|34
|50
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|32
|51
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|30
|52
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|53
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|30
|54
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|55
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|30
|56
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|24
|57
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|58
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|59
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|60
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|61
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|12
|62
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|11
|63
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|64
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|65
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|66
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|10
|67
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|68
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|10
|69
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|70
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|71
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|7
|72
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|7
|73
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|74
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|6
|75
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|76
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|77
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|6
|78
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|79
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|80
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|6
|81
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|82
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|6
|83
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|84
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|85
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|86
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|5
|87
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|88
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|5
|89
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|5
|90
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|4
|91
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|92
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4
|93
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|94
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|95
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|4
|96
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|97
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|98
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|99
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|100
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|101
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|102
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|103
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|104
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|105
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|106
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|107
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|108
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|109
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|110
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1
|111
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|1
|112
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|113
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|114
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|115
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|116
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|117
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|118
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|509
|pts
|2
|Team Katusha
|478
|3
|Astana
|433
|4
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|417
|5
|Team Saxo Bank
|334
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|333
|7
|Cervelo Test Team
|302
|8
|Team HTC - Columbia
|289
|9
|Liquigas-Doimo
|240
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|230
|11
|Quick Step
|226
|12
|Garmin - Transitions
|205
|13
|Rabobank
|190
|14
|Team Radioshack
|171
|15
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|169
|16
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|162
|17
|Androni Giocattoli
|118
|18
|Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|116
|19
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|113
|20
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|110
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|93
|22
|Team Milram
|76
|23
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|65
|24
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|60
|25
|Française Des Jeux
|44
|26
|Landbouwkrediet
|40
|27
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|15
|28
|Footon-Servetto
|7
|29
|Saur - Sojasun
|6
|1
|Spain
|1044
|pts
|2
|Belgium
|712
|3
|Australia
|415
|4
|Italy
|393
|5
|United States
|287
|6
|Kazakhstan
|216
|7
|Switzerland
|204
|8
|Germany
|195
|9
|Norway
|126
|10
|Russia
|119
|11
|France
|119
|12
|Czech Republic
|110
|13
|Netherlands
|109
|14
|Canada
|103
|15
|Estonia
|100
|16
|Great Britain
|96
|17
|New Zealand
|89
|18
|Austria
|83
|19
|Luxembourg
|70
|20
|Ireland
|55
|21
|Slovakia
|23
|22
|Slovenia
|14
|23
|Denmark
|12
|24
|Argentina
|12
|25
|South Africa
|11
|26
|Portugal
|7
|27
|Belarus
|1
|28
|Colombia
|1
