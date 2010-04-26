Trending

Gilbert assumes world number one ranking

Ardennes re-shuffles UCI rankings, Sanchez drops to fifth

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto)

Third place finisher Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne).

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

World Champion Cadel Evans (BMC) becomes Fleche Wallonne champion

A relaxed Luis Léon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) before the start of stage 3.

Philippe Gilbert of Omega Pharma-Lotto has leapt to the top of the International Cycling Union's (UCI) world rankings after finishing fourth in Liège-Bastogne-Liège. The week of the Ardennes Classics saw significant changes occur to the top ten.

Gilbert, one of the most consistent riders in this year's Spring Classics, had moved from sixth to third last week with his victory in the Amstel Gold Race. This week he took the top placing in the rankings with 292 points, 11 points ahead of Caisse d'Epargne's Alejandro Valverde, who moved up from fifth to second place.

After the Flèche Wallonne last Wednesday, Katusha had announced Joaquim Rodriguez as the leader virtuel in the rankings. The Spaniard finished second at Flèche, but finished only 44th at Liège, moving into third place in the official UCI list.

World Champion Cadel Evans of BMC Racing Team took a big leap up from ninth place to fourth place, while former leader Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) went the other direction, falling from first to fifth.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) also fell four places, and Saxo Bank's Fabian Cancellara went from sixth to seventh. Neither rider has raced since Paris-Roubaix.

One of the biggest winners of the week was Alberto Contador of Astana. The defending Tour de France champion finished third in Flèche Wallonne and 10th in Liège-Bastogne-Liège, moving himself up from 15th to eighth place.

Christopher Horner of RadioShack and Cervélo's Thor Hushovd round out the top ten.

The winner of Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana), secured his first UCI ranking points of the season and moved into 17th place.

There were no changes at the top of the team rankings. Caisse d'Epargne continues to lead Katusha, but Omega Pharma-Lotto and Astana swapped places, with the Belgian team now fourth behind the Kazakhstani team.

The next UCI ranking will be released after ProTour race Tour de Romandie, in which Gilbert and Valverde are both participating. Neither Evans nor Rodriguez will ride, as their teams were not invited, and Sanchez is not scheduled to race.

UCI Individual World Rankings
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto292pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne281
3Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha268
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team246
5Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne222
6Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step216
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank200
8Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana161
9Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack144
10Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam120
11André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia119
12Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana116
13Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank112
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo110
15Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci109
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions103
17Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana100
18Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne100
19Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team100
20Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam92
21Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam90
22Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli86
23Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team85
24Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi85
25Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia83
26Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha82
27George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team80
28Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini78
29Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi72
30Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team71
31Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi70
32Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha68
33Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank63
34Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox62
35Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator60
36Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto60
37Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo58
38Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions57
39Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana56
40Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale55
41Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram54
42Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini52
43Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank52
44Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank46
45Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto44
46Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia41
47Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet40
48Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia40
49Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions34
50Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux32
51Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo30
52Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha30
53Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha30
54Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli30
55Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox30
56Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank24
57Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo21
58Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo21
59Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
60Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank12
61Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini12
62Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions11
63Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank11
64Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10
65Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini10
66Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale10
67Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini10
68Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack10
69William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom10
70Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram8
71Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci7
72Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto7
73Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
74Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team6
75Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram6
76Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
77Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack6
78Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
79Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank6
80Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step6
81Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha6
82Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack6
83Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia6
84Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
85Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom5
86Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux5
87Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini5
88Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank5
89Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack5
90Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step4
91Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia4
92Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux4
93Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram4
94Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
95Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank4
96Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4
97Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram4
98Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
99Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
100Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
101Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
102Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia2
103David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
104Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia2
105Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
106Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1
107Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia1
108Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram1
109Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
110Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux1
111Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux1
112Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
113Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha1
114Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
115Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1
116Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
117Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1
118Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne1

UCI Teams Rankings
1Caisse d'Epargne509pts
2Team Katusha478
3Astana433
4Omega Pharma-Lotto417
5Team Saxo Bank334
6BMC Racing Team333
7Cervelo Test Team302
8Team HTC - Columbia289
9Liquigas-Doimo240
10Euskaltel - Euskadi230
11Quick Step226
12Garmin - Transitions205
13Rabobank190
14Team Radioshack171
15Sky Professional Cycling Team169
16Lampre-Farnese Vini162
17Androni Giocattoli118
18Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci116
19Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne113
20Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team110
21Colnago - CSF Inox93
22Team Milram76
23Ag2R La Mondiale65
24Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator60
25Française Des Jeux44
26Landbouwkrediet40
27Bbox Bouygues Telecom15
28Footon-Servetto7
29Saur - Sojasun6

UCI Nations Rankings
1Spain1044pts
2Belgium712
3Australia415
4Italy393
5United States287
6Kazakhstan216
7Switzerland204
8Germany195
9Norway126
10Russia119
11France119
12Czech Republic110
13Netherlands109
14Canada103
15Estonia100
16Great Britain96
17New Zealand89
18Austria83
19Luxembourg70
20Ireland55
21Slovakia23
22Slovenia14
23Denmark12
24Argentina12
25South Africa11
26Portugal7
27Belarus1
28Colombia1