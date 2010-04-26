Gilbert assumes world number one ranking

Image 1 of 5 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Third place finisher Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 5 World Champion Cadel Evans (BMC) becomes Fleche Wallonne champion (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 A relaxed Luis Léon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) before the start of stage 3. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

Philippe Gilbert of Omega Pharma-Lotto has leapt to the top of the International Cycling Union's (UCI) world rankings after finishing fourth in Liège-Bastogne-Liège. The week of the Ardennes Classics saw significant changes occur to the top ten.

Gilbert, one of the most consistent riders in this year's Spring Classics, had moved from sixth to third last week with his victory in the Amstel Gold Race. This week he took the top placing in the rankings with 292 points, 11 points ahead of Caisse d'Epargne's Alejandro Valverde, who moved up from fifth to second place.

After the Flèche Wallonne last Wednesday, Katusha had announced Joaquim Rodriguez as the leader virtuel in the rankings. The Spaniard finished second at Flèche, but finished only 44th at Liège, moving into third place in the official UCI list.

World Champion Cadel Evans of BMC Racing Team took a big leap up from ninth place to fourth place, while former leader Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) went the other direction, falling from first to fifth.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) also fell four places, and Saxo Bank's Fabian Cancellara went from sixth to seventh. Neither rider has raced since Paris-Roubaix.

One of the biggest winners of the week was Alberto Contador of Astana. The defending Tour de France champion finished third in Flèche Wallonne and 10th in Liège-Bastogne-Liège, moving himself up from 15th to eighth place.

Christopher Horner of RadioShack and Cervélo's Thor Hushovd round out the top ten.

The winner of Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana), secured his first UCI ranking points of the season and moved into 17th place.

There were no changes at the top of the team rankings. Caisse d'Epargne continues to lead Katusha, but Omega Pharma-Lotto and Astana swapped places, with the Belgian team now fourth behind the Kazakhstani team.

The next UCI ranking will be released after ProTour race Tour de Romandie, in which Gilbert and Valverde are both participating. Neither Evans nor Rodriguez will ride, as their teams were not invited, and Sanchez is not scheduled to race.

UCI Individual World Rankings 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 292 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 281 3 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 268 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 246 5 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 222 6 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 216 7 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 200 8 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 161 9 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 144 10 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam 120 11 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 119 12 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 116 13 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 112 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 110 15 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 109 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 103 17 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 100 18 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 100 19 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 100 20 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 92 21 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 90 22 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 86 23 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 85 24 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 85 25 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 83 26 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 82 27 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 80 28 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 78 29 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 72 30 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 71 31 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 70 32 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 68 33 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 63 34 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 62 35 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 60 36 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 60 37 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 58 38 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 57 39 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 56 40 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale 55 41 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 54 42 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 52 43 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 52 44 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 46 45 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 44 46 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 41 47 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 40 48 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 40 49 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 34 50 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 32 51 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 30 52 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 30 53 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 30 54 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 30 55 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox 30 56 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 24 57 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 21 58 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 21 59 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 60 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 12 61 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 12 62 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 11 63 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 11 64 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 65 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 66 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 10 67 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 68 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 10 69 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 10 70 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 8 71 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 7 72 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 7 73 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 74 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 6 75 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 6 76 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 77 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 6 78 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 79 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 6 80 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 6 81 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 6 82 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 6 83 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 6 84 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 85 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5 86 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 5 87 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 88 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 5 89 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 5 90 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 4 91 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 4 92 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 4 93 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 4 94 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 95 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 4 96 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 97 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 4 98 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 99 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 100 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 101 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 102 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 2 103 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 104 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 2 105 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 106 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1 107 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 1 108 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 1 109 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 110 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1 111 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 1 112 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 113 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 114 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 115 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1 116 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 117 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 1 118 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 1

UCI Teams Rankings 1 Caisse d'Epargne 509 pts 2 Team Katusha 478 3 Astana 433 4 Omega Pharma-Lotto 417 5 Team Saxo Bank 334 6 BMC Racing Team 333 7 Cervelo Test Team 302 8 Team HTC - Columbia 289 9 Liquigas-Doimo 240 10 Euskaltel - Euskadi 230 11 Quick Step 226 12 Garmin - Transitions 205 13 Rabobank 190 14 Team Radioshack 171 15 Sky Professional Cycling Team 169 16 Lampre-Farnese Vini 162 17 Androni Giocattoli 118 18 Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 116 19 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 113 20 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 110 21 Colnago - CSF Inox 93 22 Team Milram 76 23 Ag2R La Mondiale 65 24 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 60 25 Française Des Jeux 44 26 Landbouwkrediet 40 27 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 15 28 Footon-Servetto 7 29 Saur - Sojasun 6