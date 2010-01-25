Trending

Greipel, Australia top World Rankings

HTC-Columbia resumes dominance at Tour Down Under

André Greipel and his HTC-Columbia teammates

André Greipel and his HTC-Columbia teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

With his victory in the Tour Down Under, German André Greipel has assumed the early lead in the UCI's World Rankings. The HTC-Columbia sprinter's efforts also put his team at the top of the standings, while strong performances by the Australian riders pushed the host country to the top of the nations rankings.

Related Articles

Sky’s Henderson ponders ways to overcome Greipel

Greipel unstoppable Down Under

Greipel’s peers astounded by Down Under dominance

The World Rankings are calculated based on finishes in all ProTour and Historic races on the UCI's calendar, and are intended to classify the world's best riders.

Last year, the individual ranking was won by Tour de France champion Alberto Contador, with fellow Spaniard Alejandro Valverde in second.

Valverde begins the season in 11th, while his teammate and TDU stage winner Luis Leon Sanchez sits in second overall, 33 points behind Greipel.

New Zealander Greg Henderson handed the new Sky team two victories last week, although the pre-TDU Cancer Council Helpline Classic was not included in the rankings. His stage victory and third place overall in the TDU lands him in third in the rankings.

Australia leads the way in the teams rankings thanks to strong performances by Robbie McEwen (Katusha), Luke Roberts (Milram) and Cadel Evans (BMC), who placed 4th-6th on the general classification in Adelaide.

UCI World Rankings as of January 25, 2010
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia119pts
2Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne86
3Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team79
4Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha67
5Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram54
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team43
7Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha30
8Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto22
9Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Slipstream11
10Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto7
11Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
12Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
13Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank5
14Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack5
15Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram4
16Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo2
17Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
18Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Nations
1Australia175pts
2Germany123
3Spain92
4New Zealand79
5Russia30
6Belgium27
7South Africa11
8Portugal7
9Slovakia2
10Italy1
11Switzerland1

Teams
1Team HTC - Columbia119pts
2Team Katusha97
3Caisse d'Epargne92
4Sky Professional Cycling Team85
5Team Milram58
6BMC Racing Team44
7Omega Pharma-Lotto22
8Garmin - Transitions11
9Footon-Servetto7
10Rabobank5
11Team Radioshack5
12Liquigas-Doimo3