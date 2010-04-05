Boonen leaps up UCI world rankings after Flanders
Classics give Belgium, US, Switzerland a boost
Tom Boonen's second place finish at the Tour of Flanders on Sunday has seen the Quick Step rider move into the same position in the International Cycling Union's (UCI's) latest World Rankings, announced on Monday.
Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) remains the leader of the individual rankings, however Boonen's Flanders performance saw him move up 10 places from his previous position on the UCI list.
In addition to Boonen leap, the results of Belgian Classic saw Philippe Gilbert jump up to fourth (from 21st). Tour of Flanders winner Fabian Cancellara entered the rankings for the first time this season, and currently sits in 10th.
There was no change at the top end of the teams rankings, with Caisse d'Epargne, HTC-Columbia and Katusha holding their positions after strong early season performances. Astana leapfrogged Liquigas-Doimo for fourth, while Saxo Bank, Quick Step and Omega Pharma Lotto used the onset of the Classics to charge into the top-10.
Spain still rules the roost in the national rankings, though Belgium has now moved ahead of Italy for second. The Classics performances of George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) have seen the United States shift from 13th to sixth, and Cancellara's heroics has seen Switzerland jump from 25th to eighth.
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spain)
|222
|pts
|2
|Tom Boonen (Belgium)
|166
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spain)
|142
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)
|130
|5
|André Greipel (Germany)
|119
|6
|Cadel Evans (Australia)
|116
|7
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kazakhstan)
|116
|8
|Stefano Garzelli (Italy)
|109
|9
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spain)
|107
|10
|Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)
|100
|11
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spain)
|100
|12
|Rein Taaramae (Estonia)
|100
|13
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spain)
|99
|14
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spain)
|92
|15
|Michele Scarponi (Italy)
|86
|16
|Greg Henderson (New Zealand)
|85
|17
|Bernhard Eisel (Austria)
|83
|18
|George Hincapie (United States Of America)
|80
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Czech Republic)
|80
|20
|Alessandro Petacchi (Italy)
|78
|21
|Robbie Mcewen (Australia)
|68
|22
|Sacha Modolo (Italy)
|62
|23
|Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium)
|60
|24
|Björn Leukemans (Belgium)
|60
|25
|Daniele Bennati (Italy)
|58
|26
|Tyler Farrar (United States Of America)
|57
|27
|Nicolas Roche (Ireland)
|55
|28
|Luke Roberts (Australia)
|54
|29
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spain)
|53
|30
|Jens Voigt (Germany)
|52
|31
|Robert Gesink (Netherlands)
|51
|32
|Jurgen Roelandts (Belgium)
|44
|33
|Thor Hushovd (Norway)
|40
|34
|Ryder Hesjedal (Canada)
|40
|35
|Michael Rogers (Australia)
|40
|36
|Michel Kreder (Netherlands)
|34
|37
|Daniel Oss (Italy)
|30
|38
|Roger Hammond (Great Britain)
|30
|39
|Francesco Ginanni (Italy)
|30
|40
|Eduard Vorganov (Russian Federation)
|30
|41
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Italy)
|30
|42
|Vincenzo Nibali (Italy)
|21
|43
|Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
|21
|44
|Matti Breschel (Denmark)
|12
|45
|Robert Hunter (South Africa)
|11
|46
|Juan José Haedo (Argentina)
|11
|47
|Danilo Hondo (Germany)
|10
|48
|Janez Brajkovic (Slovenia)
|10
|49
|Manuele Mori (Italy)
|10
|50
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (France)
|10
|51
|William Bonnet (France)
|10
|52
|Paul Voss (Germany)
|8
|53
|Luca Paolini (Italy)
|7
|54
|Samuel Dumoulin (France)
|7
|55
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Portugal)
|7
|56
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Russian Federation)
|6
|57
|Lars Boom (Netherlands)
|6
|58
|Christopher Sutton (Australia)
|6
|59
|Enrico Gasparotto (Italy)
|6
|60
|Levi Leipheimer (United States Of America)
|6
|61
|Andreas Klöden (Germany)
|6
|62
|Amaël Moinard (France)
|6
|63
|Davide Malacarne (Italy)
|6
|64
|Linus Gerdemann (Germany)
|6
|65
|Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)
|6
|66
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway)
|6
|67
|Thomas Voeckler (France)
|5
|68
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Italy)
|5
|69
|Graeme Brown (Australia)
|5
|70
|Benoît Vaugrenard (France)
|5
|71
|Gert Steegmans (Belgium)
|5
|72
|Rémy Di Gregorio (France)
|4
|73
|Markus Fothen (Germany)
|4
|74
|Francesco Gavazzi (Italy)
|4
|75
|Jerome Coppel (France)
|4
|76
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spain)
|4
|77
|Robert Förster (Germany)
|4
|78
|Paul Martens (Germany)
|4
|79
|Grega Bole (Slovenia)
|4
|80
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spain)
|3
|81
|David Loosli (Switzerland)
|2
|82
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Italy)
|2
|83
|Jérémie Galland (France)
|2
|84
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spain)
|1
|85
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spain)
|1
|86
|Matthieu Ladagnous (France)
|1
|87
|Sandy Casar (France)
|1
|88
|Jan Bakelandts (Belgium)
|1
|89
|Dominik Nerz (Germany)
|1
|90
|Tony Martin (Germany)
|1
|91
|Davide Vigano (Italy)
|1
|92
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Argentina)
|1
|93
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Russian Federation)
|1
|94
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Colombia)
|1
|95
|Danilo Wyss (Switzerland)
|1
|96
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Belarus)
|1
|97
|Mattia Gavazzi (Italy)
|1
|98
|Mauro Finetto (Italy)
|1
|1
|Caisse D'epargne
|327
|pts
|2
|Team Htc - Columbia
|249
|3
|Team Katusha
|247
|4
|Astana
|229
|5
|Liquigas-Doimo
|210
|6
|Bmc Racing Team
|197
|7
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|185
|8
|Team Saxo Bank
|176
|9
|Quick Step
|172
|10
|Rabobank
|166
|11
|Cervelo Test Team
|162
|12
|Garmin - Slipstream
|142
|13
|Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni
|118
|14
|Acqua & Sapone
|116
|15
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|113
|16
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|107
|17
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|99
|18
|Colnago - Csf Inox
|93
|19
|Team Milram
|76
|20
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|60
|21
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|60
|22
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|56
|23
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|55
|24
|Team Radioshack
|27
|25
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|15
|26
|Française Des Jeux
|12
|27
|Footon-Servetto
|7
|28
|Saur - Sojasun
|6
|1
|Spain
|670
|pts
|2
|Belgium
|460
|3
|Italy
|393
|4
|Australia
|284
|5
|Germany
|195
|6
|United States
|143
|7
|Kazakhstan
|116
|8
|Switzerland
|103
|9
|Estonia
|100
|10
|Netherlands
|91
|11
|New Zealand
|85
|12
|Austria
|83
|13
|Czech Republic
|80
|14
|Ireland
|55
|15
|Norway
|46
|16
|Canada
|40
|17
|France
|38
|18
|Russia
|37
|19
|Great Britain
|36
|20
|Slovakia
|21
|21
|Slovenia
|14
|22
|Denmark
|12
|23
|Argentina
|12
|24
|South Africa
|11
|25
|Portugal
|7
|26
|Colombia
|1
|27
|Belarus
|1
