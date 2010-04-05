Boonen leaps up UCI world rankings after Flanders

Image 1 of 4 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 The podium of the 2010 Tour of Flanders: Tom Boonen (2nd) Fabian Cancellara (1st) and Philippe Gilbert (3rd) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 George Hincapie (BMC) riding the Ronde van Vlaanderen. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Tom Boonen's second place finish at the Tour of Flanders on Sunday has seen the Quick Step rider move into the same position in the International Cycling Union's (UCI's) latest World Rankings, announced on Monday.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) remains the leader of the individual rankings, however Boonen's Flanders performance saw him move up 10 places from his previous position on the UCI list.

In addition to Boonen leap, the results of Belgian Classic saw Philippe Gilbert jump up to fourth (from 21st). Tour of Flanders winner Fabian Cancellara entered the rankings for the first time this season, and currently sits in 10th.

There was no change at the top end of the teams rankings, with Caisse d'Epargne, HTC-Columbia and Katusha holding their positions after strong early season performances. Astana leapfrogged Liquigas-Doimo for fourth, while Saxo Bank, Quick Step and Omega Pharma Lotto used the onset of the Classics to charge into the top-10.

Spain still rules the roost in the national rankings, though Belgium has now moved ahead of Italy for second. The Classics performances of George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) have seen the United States shift from 13th to sixth, and Cancellara's heroics has seen Switzerland jump from 25th to eighth.

International Cycling Union Individual Rankings 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spain) 222 pts 2 Tom Boonen (Belgium) 166 3 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spain) 142 4 Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) 130 5 André Greipel (Germany) 119 6 Cadel Evans (Australia) 116 7 Maxim Iglinsky (Kazakhstan) 116 8 Stefano Garzelli (Italy) 109 9 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spain) 107 10 Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) 100 11 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spain) 100 12 Rein Taaramae (Estonia) 100 13 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spain) 99 14 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spain) 92 15 Michele Scarponi (Italy) 86 16 Greg Henderson (New Zealand) 85 17 Bernhard Eisel (Austria) 83 18 George Hincapie (United States Of America) 80 19 Roman Kreuziger (Czech Republic) 80 20 Alessandro Petacchi (Italy) 78 21 Robbie Mcewen (Australia) 68 22 Sacha Modolo (Italy) 62 23 Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium) 60 24 Björn Leukemans (Belgium) 60 25 Daniele Bennati (Italy) 58 26 Tyler Farrar (United States Of America) 57 27 Nicolas Roche (Ireland) 55 28 Luke Roberts (Australia) 54 29 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spain) 53 30 Jens Voigt (Germany) 52 31 Robert Gesink (Netherlands) 51 32 Jurgen Roelandts (Belgium) 44 33 Thor Hushovd (Norway) 40 34 Ryder Hesjedal (Canada) 40 35 Michael Rogers (Australia) 40 36 Michel Kreder (Netherlands) 34 37 Daniel Oss (Italy) 30 38 Roger Hammond (Great Britain) 30 39 Francesco Ginanni (Italy) 30 40 Eduard Vorganov (Russian Federation) 30 41 Domenico Pozzovivo (Italy) 30 42 Vincenzo Nibali (Italy) 21 43 Peter Sagan (Slovakia) 21 44 Matti Breschel (Denmark) 12 45 Robert Hunter (South Africa) 11 46 Juan José Haedo (Argentina) 11 47 Danilo Hondo (Germany) 10 48 Janez Brajkovic (Slovenia) 10 49 Manuele Mori (Italy) 10 50 Jean-Christophe Peraud (France) 10 51 William Bonnet (France) 10 52 Paul Voss (Germany) 8 53 Luca Paolini (Italy) 7 54 Samuel Dumoulin (France) 7 55 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Portugal) 7 56 Mikhail Ignatiev (Russian Federation) 6 57 Lars Boom (Netherlands) 6 58 Christopher Sutton (Australia) 6 59 Enrico Gasparotto (Italy) 6 60 Levi Leipheimer (United States Of America) 6 61 Andreas Klöden (Germany) 6 62 Amaël Moinard (France) 6 63 Davide Malacarne (Italy) 6 64 Linus Gerdemann (Germany) 6 65 Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) 6 66 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway) 6 67 Thomas Voeckler (France) 5 68 Mirco Lorenzetto (Italy) 5 69 Graeme Brown (Australia) 5 70 Benoît Vaugrenard (France) 5 71 Gert Steegmans (Belgium) 5 72 Rémy Di Gregorio (France) 4 73 Markus Fothen (Germany) 4 74 Francesco Gavazzi (Italy) 4 75 Jerome Coppel (France) 4 76 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spain) 4 77 Robert Förster (Germany) 4 78 Paul Martens (Germany) 4 79 Grega Bole (Slovenia) 4 80 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spain) 3 81 David Loosli (Switzerland) 2 82 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Italy) 2 83 Jérémie Galland (France) 2 84 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spain) 1 85 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spain) 1 86 Matthieu Ladagnous (France) 1 87 Sandy Casar (France) 1 88 Jan Bakelandts (Belgium) 1 89 Dominik Nerz (Germany) 1 90 Tony Martin (Germany) 1 91 Davide Vigano (Italy) 1 92 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Argentina) 1 93 Alexandr Kolobnev (Russian Federation) 1 94 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Colombia) 1 95 Danilo Wyss (Switzerland) 1 96 Yauheni Hutarovich (Belarus) 1 97 Mattia Gavazzi (Italy) 1 98 Mauro Finetto (Italy) 1

International Cycling Union Teams Rankings 1 Caisse D'epargne 327 pts 2 Team Htc - Columbia 249 3 Team Katusha 247 4 Astana 229 5 Liquigas-Doimo 210 6 Bmc Racing Team 197 7 Omega Pharma-Lotto 185 8 Team Saxo Bank 176 9 Quick Step 172 10 Rabobank 166 11 Cervelo Test Team 162 12 Garmin - Slipstream 142 13 Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni 118 14 Acqua & Sapone 116 15 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 113 16 Lampre-Farnese Vini 107 17 Sky Professional Cycling Team 99 18 Colnago - Csf Inox 93 19 Team Milram 76 20 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 60 21 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 60 22 Euskaltel - Euskadi 56 23 Ag2R La Mondiale 55 24 Team Radioshack 27 25 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 15 26 Française Des Jeux 12 27 Footon-Servetto 7 28 Saur - Sojasun 6