Boonen leaps up UCI world rankings after Flanders

Classics give Belgium, US, Switzerland a boost

Tom Boonen (Quick Step)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The podium of the 2010 Tour of Flanders: Tom Boonen (2nd) Fabian Cancellara (1st) and Philippe Gilbert (3rd)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
George Hincapie (BMC) riding the Ronde van Vlaanderen.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions)

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Tom Boonen's second place finish at the Tour of Flanders on Sunday has seen the Quick Step rider move into the same position in the International Cycling Union's (UCI's) latest World Rankings, announced on Monday.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) remains the leader of the individual rankings, however Boonen's Flanders performance saw him move up 10 places from his previous position on the UCI list.

In addition to Boonen leap, the results of Belgian Classic saw Philippe Gilbert jump up to fourth (from 21st). Tour of Flanders winner Fabian Cancellara entered the rankings for the first time this season, and currently sits in 10th.

There was no change at the top end of the teams rankings, with Caisse d'Epargne, HTC-Columbia and Katusha holding their positions after strong early season performances. Astana leapfrogged Liquigas-Doimo for fourth, while Saxo Bank, Quick Step and Omega Pharma Lotto used the onset of the Classics to charge into the top-10.

Spain still rules the roost in the national rankings, though Belgium has now moved ahead of Italy for second. The Classics performances of George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) have seen the United States shift from 13th to sixth, and Cancellara's heroics has seen Switzerland jump from 25th to eighth.

International Cycling Union Individual Rankings
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spain)222pts
2Tom Boonen (Belgium)166
3Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spain)142
4Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)130
5André Greipel (Germany)119
6Cadel Evans (Australia)116
7Maxim Iglinsky (Kazakhstan)116
8Stefano Garzelli (Italy)109
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Spain)107
10Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)100
11Oscar Freire Gomez (Spain)100
12Rein Taaramae (Estonia)100
13Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spain)99
14Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spain)92
15Michele Scarponi (Italy)86
16Greg Henderson (New Zealand)85
17Bernhard Eisel (Austria)83
18George Hincapie (United States Of America)80
19Roman Kreuziger (Czech Republic)80
20Alessandro Petacchi (Italy)78
21Robbie Mcewen (Australia)68
22Sacha Modolo (Italy)62
23Sep Vanmarcke (Belgium)60
24Björn Leukemans (Belgium)60
25Daniele Bennati (Italy)58
26Tyler Farrar (United States Of America)57
27Nicolas Roche (Ireland)55
28Luke Roberts (Australia)54
29Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spain)53
30Jens Voigt (Germany)52
31Robert Gesink (Netherlands)51
32Jurgen Roelandts (Belgium)44
33Thor Hushovd (Norway)40
34Ryder Hesjedal (Canada)40
35Michael Rogers (Australia)40
36Michel Kreder (Netherlands)34
37Daniel Oss (Italy)30
38Roger Hammond (Great Britain)30
39Francesco Ginanni (Italy)30
40Eduard Vorganov (Russian Federation)30
41Domenico Pozzovivo (Italy)30
42Vincenzo Nibali (Italy)21
43Peter Sagan (Slovakia)21
44Matti Breschel (Denmark)12
45Robert Hunter (South Africa)11
46Juan José Haedo (Argentina)11
47Danilo Hondo (Germany)10
48Janez Brajkovic (Slovenia)10
49Manuele Mori (Italy)10
50Jean-Christophe Peraud (France)10
51William Bonnet (France)10
52Paul Voss (Germany)8
53Luca Paolini (Italy)7
54Samuel Dumoulin (France)7
55Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Portugal)7
56Mikhail Ignatiev (Russian Federation)6
57Lars Boom (Netherlands)6
58Christopher Sutton (Australia)6
59Enrico Gasparotto (Italy)6
60Levi Leipheimer (United States Of America)6
61Andreas Klöden (Germany)6
62Amaël Moinard (France)6
63Davide Malacarne (Italy)6
64Linus Gerdemann (Germany)6
65Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)6
66Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway)6
67Thomas Voeckler (France)5
68Mirco Lorenzetto (Italy)5
69Graeme Brown (Australia)5
70Benoît Vaugrenard (France)5
71Gert Steegmans (Belgium)5
72Rémy Di Gregorio (France)4
73Markus Fothen (Germany)4
74Francesco Gavazzi (Italy)4
75Jerome Coppel (France)4
76Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spain)4
77Robert Förster (Germany)4
78Paul Martens (Germany)4
79Grega Bole (Slovenia)4
80Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spain)3
81David Loosli (Switzerland)2
82Leonardo Bertagnolli (Italy)2
83Jérémie Galland (France)2
84Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spain)1
85Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spain)1
86Matthieu Ladagnous (France)1
87Sandy Casar (France)1
88Jan Bakelandts (Belgium)1
89Dominik Nerz (Germany)1
90Tony Martin (Germany)1
91Davide Vigano (Italy)1
92Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Argentina)1
93Alexandr Kolobnev (Russian Federation)1
94Rigoberto Uran Uran (Colombia)1
95Danilo Wyss (Switzerland)1
96Yauheni Hutarovich (Belarus)1
97Mattia Gavazzi (Italy)1
98Mauro Finetto (Italy)1

International Cycling Union Teams Rankings
1Caisse D'epargne327pts
2Team Htc - Columbia249
3Team Katusha247
4Astana229
5Liquigas-Doimo210
6Bmc Racing Team197
7Omega Pharma-Lotto185
8Team Saxo Bank176
9Quick Step172
10Rabobank166
11Cervelo Test Team162
12Garmin - Slipstream142
13Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni118
14Acqua & Sapone116
15Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne113
16Lampre-Farnese Vini107
17Sky Professional Cycling Team99
18Colnago - Csf Inox93
19Team Milram76
20Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator60
21Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team60
22Euskaltel - Euskadi56
23Ag2R La Mondiale55
24Team Radioshack27
25Bbox Bouygues Telecom15
26Française Des Jeux12
27Footon-Servetto7
28Saur - Sojasun6

International Cycling Union Nation Rankings
1Spain670pts
2Belgium460
3Italy393
4Australia284
5Germany195
6United States143
7Kazakhstan116
8Switzerland103
9Estonia100
10Netherlands91
11New Zealand85
12Austria83
13Czech Republic80
14Ireland55
15Norway46
16Canada40
17France38
18Russia37
19Great Britain36
20Slovakia21
21Slovenia14
22Denmark12
23Argentina12
24South Africa11
25Portugal7
26Colombia1
27Belarus1