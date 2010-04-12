Trending

Sanchez still tops world rankings after Paris-Roubaix

Boonen moves closer to Spaniard's lead

Image 1 of 2

Alejandro Valverde and Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) are both vying for the overall.

Alejandro Valverde and Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) are both vying for the overall.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 2

Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Quick Step)

Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The top of the UCI's world rankings remains the same, with Spaniard Luis Leon Sanchez maintaining the overall lead along with his country and Caisse d'Epargne team at the top of the three leaderboards. But after Paris-Roubaix and the Vuelta al Pais Vasco, the  difference between the top five riders has narrowed to just 22 points.

Paris-Roubaix winner Fabian Cancellara jetted up to fifth from 10th to net a season total of 200 points, while Basque tour runner-up Alejandro Valverde edged out the Swiss sensation by one point to occupy the fourth spot.

Tom Boonen stayed second but moved to within 6 points of Sanchez' lead, while Katusha's Joaquin Rodriguez stayed in third by adding to his points tally with his fourth place overall in the Basque tour.

Other big movers for the week were Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky): third in Paris-Roubaix pushed him from 84th to 27th, RadioShack's Chris Horner, who entered the rankings at 13th after winning the Vuelta al Pais Vasco, and Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) who jumped to seventh thanks to his second in Paris-Roubaix.

Spain continues to dominate the nations rankings, far ahead of Belgium and Italy, while Caisse d'Epargne has a solid lead in the teams classification over Katusha and Cervelo.

World Rankings as of April 12, 2010
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne222pts
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step216
3Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha208
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne201
5Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank200
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto130
7Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team120
8André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia119
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team116
10Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana116
11Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank112
12Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone109
13Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack108
14Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana107
15Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne100
16Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team100
17Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team92
18Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team90
19Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli86
20Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team85
21Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi85
22Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia83
23George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team80
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo80
25Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini78
26Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi72
27Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team71
28Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha68
29Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank63
30Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox62
31Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator60
32Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto60
33Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo58
34Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions57
35Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale55
36Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram54
37Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank52
38Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto44
39Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions41
40Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia41
41Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia40
42Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions34
43Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux32
44Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo30
45Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha30
46Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha30
47Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli30
48Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox30
49Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo21
50Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo21
51Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
52Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank12
53Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini12
54Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions11
55Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank11
56Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
57Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini10
58Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack10
59Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini10
60William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom10
61Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram8
62Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone7
63Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne7
64Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto7
65Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
66Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank6
67Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack6
68Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step6
69Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha6
70Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana6
71Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack6
72Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne6
73Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram6
74Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia6
75Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
76Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini5
77Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom5
78Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank5
79Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux5
80Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack5
81Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia4
82Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step4
83Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux4
84Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram4
85Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
86Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank4
87Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4
88Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram4
89Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
90Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
91Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia2
92Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia2
93David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
94Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
95Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
96Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
97Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
98Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux1
99Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux1
100Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
101Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram1
102Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
103Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha1
104Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia1
105Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
106Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1
107Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
108Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1
109Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1
110Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne1
111Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Nations
1Spain850pts
2Belgium550
3Italy393
4Australia285
5United States Of America251
6Switzerland204
7Germany195
8Norway126
9France119
10Kazakhstan116
11Netherlands103
12Estonia100
13Great Britain96
14New Zealand89
15Austria83
16Czech Republic80
17Ireland55
18Canada41
19Russian Federation39
20Slovakia23
21Slovenia14
22Denmark12
23Argentina12
24South Africa11
25Portugal7
26Belarus1
27Colombia1

Teams
1Caisse d'Epargne429pts
2Team Katusha342
3Cervelo Test Team302
4Team HTC Columbia289
5Team Saxo Bank276
6Omega PharmaLotto255
7Astana229
8Quick Step226
9LiquigasDoimo210
10BMC Racing Team197
11Rabobank190
12Sky Professional Cycling Team169
13Euskaltel Euskadi160
14Garmin Transitions143
15Team Radioshack135
16Androni Giocattoli118
17Acqua & Sapone116
18LampreFarnese Vini115
19Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne113
20Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team100
21Colnago CSF Inox93
22Team Milram76
23AG2R La Mondiale65
24Topsport Vlaanderen Mercator60
25Française Des Jeux44
26Bbox Bouygues Telecom15
27FootonServetto7
28Saur Sojasun6