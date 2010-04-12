Sanchez still tops world rankings after Paris-Roubaix
Boonen moves closer to Spaniard's lead
The top of the UCI's world rankings remains the same, with Spaniard Luis Leon Sanchez maintaining the overall lead along with his country and Caisse d'Epargne team at the top of the three leaderboards. But after Paris-Roubaix and the Vuelta al Pais Vasco, the difference between the top five riders has narrowed to just 22 points.
Paris-Roubaix winner Fabian Cancellara jetted up to fifth from 10th to net a season total of 200 points, while Basque tour runner-up Alejandro Valverde edged out the Swiss sensation by one point to occupy the fourth spot.
Tom Boonen stayed second but moved to within 6 points of Sanchez' lead, while Katusha's Joaquin Rodriguez stayed in third by adding to his points tally with his fourth place overall in the Basque tour.
Other big movers for the week were Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky): third in Paris-Roubaix pushed him from 84th to 27th, RadioShack's Chris Horner, who entered the rankings at 13th after winning the Vuelta al Pais Vasco, and Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) who jumped to seventh thanks to his second in Paris-Roubaix.
Spain continues to dominate the nations rankings, far ahead of Belgium and Italy, while Caisse d'Epargne has a solid lead in the teams classification over Katusha and Cervelo.
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|222
|pts
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|216
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|208
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|201
|5
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|200
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|130
|7
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|120
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|119
|9
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|116
|10
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|116
|11
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|112
|12
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|109
|13
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|108
|14
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|107
|15
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|100
|16
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|100
|17
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|92
|18
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|90
|19
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|86
|20
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|85
|21
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|85
|22
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|83
|23
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|80
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|80
|25
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|78
|26
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|72
|27
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|71
|28
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|68
|29
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|63
|30
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|62
|31
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|60
|32
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|60
|33
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|58
|34
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|57
|35
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|36
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|54
|37
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|52
|38
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|44
|39
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|41
|40
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|41
|41
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|40
|42
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|34
|43
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|32
|44
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|30
|45
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|30
|46
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|47
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|48
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|30
|49
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|50
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|51
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|52
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|53
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|12
|54
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|11
|55
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|56
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|57
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|58
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|10
|59
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|60
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|61
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|62
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|7
|63
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|7
|64
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|7
|65
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|66
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|67
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|6
|68
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|6
|69
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|70
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|6
|71
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|6
|72
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|6
|73
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|74
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|75
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|76
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|77
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|78
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|5
|79
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|5
|80
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|5
|81
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|82
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|4
|83
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4
|84
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|85
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|86
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|4
|87
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|88
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|89
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|90
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|91
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|92
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|93
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|94
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|95
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|96
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|97
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|98
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1
|99
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|1
|100
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|101
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|102
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|103
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|104
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|105
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|106
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|107
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|108
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|109
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|110
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|111
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|1
|Spain
|850
|pts
|2
|Belgium
|550
|3
|Italy
|393
|4
|Australia
|285
|5
|United States Of America
|251
|6
|Switzerland
|204
|7
|Germany
|195
|8
|Norway
|126
|9
|France
|119
|10
|Kazakhstan
|116
|11
|Netherlands
|103
|12
|Estonia
|100
|13
|Great Britain
|96
|14
|New Zealand
|89
|15
|Austria
|83
|16
|Czech Republic
|80
|17
|Ireland
|55
|18
|Canada
|41
|19
|Russian Federation
|39
|20
|Slovakia
|23
|21
|Slovenia
|14
|22
|Denmark
|12
|23
|Argentina
|12
|24
|South Africa
|11
|25
|Portugal
|7
|26
|Belarus
|1
|27
|Colombia
|1
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|429
|pts
|2
|Team Katusha
|342
|3
|Cervelo Test Team
|302
|4
|Team HTC Columbia
|289
|5
|Team Saxo Bank
|276
|6
|Omega PharmaLotto
|255
|7
|Astana
|229
|8
|Quick Step
|226
|9
|LiquigasDoimo
|210
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|197
|11
|Rabobank
|190
|12
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|169
|13
|Euskaltel Euskadi
|160
|14
|Garmin Transitions
|143
|15
|Team Radioshack
|135
|16
|Androni Giocattoli
|118
|17
|Acqua & Sapone
|116
|18
|LampreFarnese Vini
|115
|19
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|113
|20
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|100
|21
|Colnago CSF Inox
|93
|22
|Team Milram
|76
|23
|AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|24
|Topsport Vlaanderen Mercator
|60
|25
|Française Des Jeux
|44
|26
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|15
|27
|FootonServetto
|7
|28
|Saur Sojasun
|6
