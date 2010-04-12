Sanchez still tops world rankings after Paris-Roubaix

Image 1 of 2 Alejandro Valverde and Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) are both vying for the overall. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 2 Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The top of the UCI's world rankings remains the same, with Spaniard Luis Leon Sanchez maintaining the overall lead along with his country and Caisse d'Epargne team at the top of the three leaderboards. But after Paris-Roubaix and the Vuelta al Pais Vasco, the difference between the top five riders has narrowed to just 22 points.

Paris-Roubaix winner Fabian Cancellara jetted up to fifth from 10th to net a season total of 200 points, while Basque tour runner-up Alejandro Valverde edged out the Swiss sensation by one point to occupy the fourth spot.

Tom Boonen stayed second but moved to within 6 points of Sanchez' lead, while Katusha's Joaquin Rodriguez stayed in third by adding to his points tally with his fourth place overall in the Basque tour.

Other big movers for the week were Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky): third in Paris-Roubaix pushed him from 84th to 27th, RadioShack's Chris Horner, who entered the rankings at 13th after winning the Vuelta al Pais Vasco, and Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) who jumped to seventh thanks to his second in Paris-Roubaix.

Spain continues to dominate the nations rankings, far ahead of Belgium and Italy, while Caisse d'Epargne has a solid lead in the teams classification over Katusha and Cervelo.

World Rankings as of April 12, 2010 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 222 pts 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 216 3 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 208 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 201 5 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 200 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 130 7 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 120 8 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 119 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 116 10 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 116 11 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 112 12 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 109 13 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 108 14 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 107 15 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 100 16 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 100 17 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 92 18 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 90 19 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 86 20 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 85 21 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 85 22 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 83 23 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 80 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 80 25 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 78 26 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 72 27 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 71 28 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 68 29 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 63 30 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 62 31 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 60 32 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 60 33 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 58 34 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 57 35 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 55 36 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 54 37 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 52 38 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 44 39 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 41 40 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 41 41 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 40 42 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 34 43 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 32 44 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 30 45 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 30 46 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 30 47 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 30 48 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 30 49 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 21 50 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 21 51 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 52 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 12 53 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 12 54 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 11 55 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 11 56 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 57 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 58 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 10 59 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 60 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 10 61 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 8 62 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 7 63 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 7 64 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 7 65 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 66 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 6 67 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 6 68 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 6 69 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 6 70 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 6 71 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 6 72 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 6 73 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 6 74 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 6 75 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 76 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 77 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5 78 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 5 79 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 5 80 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 5 81 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 4 82 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 4 83 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 4 84 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 4 85 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 86 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 4 87 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 88 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 4 89 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 90 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 91 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 2 92 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 2 93 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 94 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 95 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 96 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 97 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 98 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1 99 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 1 100 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 101 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 1 102 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 103 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 104 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 1 105 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 106 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1 107 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 108 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1 109 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 1 110 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 1 111 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1

Nations 1 Spain 850 pts 2 Belgium 550 3 Italy 393 4 Australia 285 5 United States Of America 251 6 Switzerland 204 7 Germany 195 8 Norway 126 9 France 119 10 Kazakhstan 116 11 Netherlands 103 12 Estonia 100 13 Great Britain 96 14 New Zealand 89 15 Austria 83 16 Czech Republic 80 17 Ireland 55 18 Canada 41 19 Russian Federation 39 20 Slovakia 23 21 Slovenia 14 22 Denmark 12 23 Argentina 12 24 South Africa 11 25 Portugal 7 26 Belarus 1 27 Colombia 1