Enter the 2017 Mark Gunter Photographer of the Year Awards

Image 1 of 5 Peter Sagan in green and Simon Gerrans in yellow ready to stage stage 6 of the 2013 Tour de France (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 5 The Bicycle Super Store squad start the team time trial at the Tour of the Goldfields in 2014 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 5 The final Giro podium celebrations in 2014 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 5 Sunset on the Champs-Élysées in 2013 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 5 Chris Froome during the stage 17 2013 Tour de France time trial (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Entries for the second Mark Gunter Photographer of the Year Awards have now opened. Prizes will be awarded across three categories; professional, DSLR, and Smartphone / Action Cam in celebration of the best cycling photography in 2017. CyclingTips, in partnership with Mark's wife Leanne Gaiten, launched the awards last year.

Mark Gunter was an Australian photographer, showcasing the beauty of the sport from the Tour Down Under to the Tour de France. Mark was a well known and regarded photographer, contributing to numerous cycling publications, including Cyclingnews, before his death in November 2015. The Mark Gunter Photographer of the Year Awards honour Mark's legacy and contribution to cycling, and honour the best cycling photos of the season.

All money raised by the awards will be donated to help cure cancer and fund the Young Cyclist Assistance program with $1,000 for up to three young cyclists.

The judges for the 2017 Awards will be Graham Watson, Marcus "Beardy McBeard" Enno and the Breakthrough Media team Jim Fryer and Iri Greco. The winner of the professional prize will receive the Mark Gunter Photographer of the Year Award trophy and medallion. A medallion will also be awarded for the second and third prize getters. The award is also recognised by the AIJC (l'Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme).

The winner of the DSLR category will receive a Specialized Allez road bike, the second place will receive an Olympus PEN-F camera kit, with a Silca floor pump going to third place.

In the Smartphone/Action Cam category, the winner a trip to the 2018 Spring Classics with Trek Travel goes to the winner, for second place there is Shimano Dura Ace Di2 disc groupset, and a Stages power meter for third.

There is also a People's Choice Award with the prize of a Cadel Evans 2011 Tour de France print valued at $500AUD.

The cost of submission is $25AUD per entry, a maximum of three photos per entry, with no limit on entries per person.

Entries will close 4 January. To find out more and to enter the competition please go to CyclingTips and Mark's website.