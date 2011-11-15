Gallery: A year through the lens of Mark Gunter

Image 1 of 12 Mark Cavendish had a rough start to 2011. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 12 Nathan Haas suprises everyone including himself to win the 2011 Herald Sun Tour. His win earned him a ride with Garmin-Cervelo. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 12 Steele Von Hoff wins the Scoody Cup becoming the Australian National Road Series Champion. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 12 The Tour of Tasmania heads out into the country. Here the V Australia team pass some sheep and an old tin shed. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 12 Cadel Evans on the podium in Paris drapped in the Australian flag. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 12 Cadel Evans powers to victory in the Grenoble time trial at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 12 Garmin-Cervelo celebrate in style after taking out the teams classification of the Tour of California. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 12 Levi Leipheimer leads Chris Horner un Mt Baldy as some excited fans follow along. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 12 Chris Horner in the leaders jersey at the Tour of California. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 12 Cameron Meyer with the stage win that would bring him overall victory in th eTour Down Under (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 12 the peleton make their way under South Australian gum trees. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 12 The late season Herald Sun Tour races through the Victorian country side. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

As part of a series of photographers showcasing their 2011 work for Cyclingnews, we present the first, Australian Mark Gunter.

Gunter has worked in cycling for many years, and is a regular at the Tour of California, Tour Down Under, and of course the Tour de France.

He has won the Cycling Australia Photograph of the Year for four of the past eight years and has had photos regularly appear throughout international press.

Remember a bloodied Cavendish crossing the line after a mass pile-up at the Tour Down Under, or Chris Horner's domination of the Tour of California?

A highlights gallery of Gunter's best 2011 pictures are available here. You can also see more of Gunter's work with his photo blog on facebook. Enjoy!