Gallery: A year through the lens of Mark Gunter

As part of a series of photographers showcasing their 2011 work for Cyclingnews, we present the first, Australian Mark Gunter.
Gunter has worked in cycling for many years, and is a regular at the Tour of California, Tour Down Under, and of course the Tour de France.
He has won the Cycling Australia Photograph of the Year for four of the past eight years and has had photos regularly appear throughout international press.
Remember a bloodied Cavendish crossing the line after a mass pile-up at the Tour Down Under, or Chris Horner's domination of the Tour of California?
A highlights gallery of Gunter's best 2011 pictures are available here. You can also see more of Gunter's work with his photo blog on facebook. Enjoy!