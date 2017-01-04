Enter the Mark Gunter Photographer of the Year Awards

Image 1 of 3 Will Clarke (Drapac) metres from crossing the line in first place (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 3 Cyclingnews photographer Mark Gunter Image 3 of 3 Brenton Jones crashes on the finish line (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Australian photographer Mark Gunter was a regular contributor to Cyclingnews, showing the best racing action and landscapes from the Tour Down Under to the Tour de France. Since his death in November 2015, the loss has been felt by all those in the cycling community. CyclingTips, in partnership with Mark's wife Leanne Gaiten, has launched the Mark Gunter Photographer of the Year Awards, which Cyclingnews is supporting, in memory of Mark.

The awards commemorate Mark's legacy and contribution to cycling, and honour the best cycling photos of the season. Anyone who has taken a cycling photo in 2016 can enter the competition, which is divided into three categories; Professional, DSLR, and smartphone and Action-Cam. The entries will be judged by photographers, Kristoff Ramon, Graham Watson, and Ashley and Jered Gruber.

All funds raised will be will be donated towards oesophageal cancer research (Tour de Cure is the donation recipient), young athlete assistance, and go into an education trust for Mark and Leeanne's son Lucas who is two years old.

Entries close on January 9 to enter the awards. To find out more and to enter the competition please go to CyclingTips and Mark's website.