Gallery: Mark Gunter's best shots of 2012

Image 1 of 25
Some Aussie country side.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 2 of 25
Caleb Ewan (NSWIS) got the year off to a winning start at the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 3 of 25
Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) was the eventual winner of the Australian National Road Series.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 4 of 25
Tony Martin (Germany) powers to victory in the Worlds TT.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 5 of 25
Marianne Vos (Netherlands) on the podium after the Women's road race.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 6 of 25
Philippe Gilbert solos to a win in the UCI World Championship men's road race after attacking on the Cauberg.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 7 of 25
Lachlan Norris (Drapac) takes out stage 4 on the Tour of Tasmania after an epic day in the saddle and then breaking away in the closing kilometres.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 8 of 25
Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-AIS) and Floris Goesinnen (Drapac) during the Melbourne to Warrnambool. Goesinnen would eventually take the win.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 9 of 25
The Shipwreck Coast Classic passes some impressive scenery.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 10 of 25
Ruth Corset (Pensar-Hawk) was consistently strong all season which helped in her win the overall Australian Women's National Road Series.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 11 of 25
The Tour of Southland can be brutal and amazing. This was taken on a rare calm day on the race which takes in the southern tip of New Zealand.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 12 of 25
Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) had good form early on in the 14 stage Tour of Murray sprint-fest.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 13 of 25
There were many highlights from the Junior Track Worlds, but Australia's Taylah Jennings was undeniably the queen of the track.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 14 of 25
At the Junior Track Worlds in Invercargill, New Zealand, Zac Shaw blitzed the field in the Kilo.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 15 of 25
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) was having a great time on the podium after winning the Australian jersey after an exciting race in Bunninyong.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 16 of 25
Gerrans continued his good form onto the Tour Down Under where he won the race for a second time.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 17 of 25
Heading towards the Olympics Anna Meares was looking strong at the Australian Track Championships in Adelaide.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 18 of 25
The Bendigo Madison didn't quite go to plan for Kiwi duo Shane Archbold and Myron Simpson. Myron ended up breaking his collar bone forcing him to miss the upcoming Track Worlds.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 19 of 25
Able to instill fear into his competitiors Chris Hoy awaits the Keirin final at the World Championships in Melbourne.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 20 of 25
Crowd-favourite Cameron Meyer didn’t dissapoint by winning the Points race in Melbourne.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 21 of 25
On the Australian domestic scene Mark O'Brien was taking control. Here he was riding into the winning position at the Tour of Toowoomba.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 22 of 25
Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts) and Ruth Corset (Pensar-Hawk) held onto their NRS leads after the Santos North Western Tour.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 23 of 25
At the Women's Canberra Tour Rebecca Wiasak continued her form as one of Australia's top domestic time trialists.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 24 of 25
The Tour of Gippsland's stage 2 was raced on the Phillip Island Grand Prix track.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 25 of 25
Caleb Ewan battles it out with Mark Renshaw at the 2012 Clarence St Cup. Ewan would stride ahead to win the race and cap off a great year.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Mark Gunter's season has seen him travel from Australia, to New Zealand, Holland and back again to cover cycling on the road and track.
Here, he's produced a selection of his favourite images for
Cyclingnews from the year capturing moments of triumph and pain.
Gunter's gallery ranges from the steely concentration of Sir Chris Hoy at the
UCI Track World Championships; the raw emotion of young sprinter Caleb Ewan crossing the finish line at the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic; a triumphant Marianne Vos on the podium at the UCI Road World Championships to the rugged Australian coastline captured during the National Road Series.
More of Gunter's images are available via his
website.
Click
here for the full gallery.