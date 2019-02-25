EF Education First look back on Tour Colombia - Video

Image 1 of 5 Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) ahead of the final stage at Tour Colombia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 The crowd favourite is EF Education First's Rigoberto Uran (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Taylor Phinney leads EF Education First (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Best young rider Dani Martinez (EF Education First) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Tour Colombia top three GC: 1st Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team, 2nd Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky, and 3rd Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Was it the big crowds, the epic climbing duels, the almost-over-the-top enthusiasm amongst the fans alongside the roads -- or the combination of all of the above -- that made the 2019 Tour Colombia 2.1 a race to be remembered?

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) took the overall crown on the final day, capitalising on bonus seconds he had put in the bank days earlier during a circuit race in Medellin and then duelling Team Sky's Ivan Sosa up the Alto las Palmas summit finish to secure the crown.

EF Education First had a big week in Colombia, winning the opening team time trial and twice putting Colombian idol Rigoberto Uran into the overall race lead. In the end, however, it was the team's up-and-coming 22-year-old Colombian Daniel Martinez who shot up the overall standings into third place.

In this video, the American WorldTour team look back at the week of racing in and around Medellin in the Antioquia region.