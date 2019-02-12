Trending

EF Education First win Tour Colombia team time trial

Uran takes first leader's jersey

Image 1 of 27

EF Education First won the opening stage

EF Education First won the opening stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 27

Dani Martinez (EF Drapac) in the points jersey

Dani Martinez (EF Drapac) in the points jersey
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 27

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 27

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) dons the best young rider's jersey

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) dons the best young rider's jersey
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 27

Chris Froome (Team Sky) warming up for the TTT

Chris Froome (Team Sky) warming up for the TTT
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 27

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First)

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 27

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First)

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 27

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First)

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 27

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates)

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 27

Astana came in fourth

Astana came in fourth
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 27

IAM Excelsior

IAM Excelsior
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 27

Team Italy

Team Italy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 27

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 27

Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates

Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 27

UAE Team Emirates

UAE Team Emirates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 27

EF Education First on their winning ride

EF Education First on their winning ride
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 27

Israel Cycling Academy

Israel Cycling Academy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 27

Winner Anacona (Movistar)

Winner Anacona (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 27

Rigoberto Uran celebrates after his team's victory

Rigoberto Uran celebrates after his team's victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 27

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 27

Rigoberto Uran (EF)

Rigoberto Uran (EF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 27

Rigoberto Uran (EF)

Rigoberto Uran (EF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 27

Team Sky raced to third in the TTT

Team Sky raced to third in the TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 27

Movistar

Movistar
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 27

Taylor Phinney leads EF Education First

Taylor Phinney leads EF Education First
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 27

UAE Team Emirates

UAE Team Emirates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 27

Deceuninck-QuickStep rides to second place

Deceuninck-QuickStep rides to second place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

EF Education First team leader Dani Martinez is in the driver's seat at the Tour Colombia 2.1 on Tuesday, winning the opening team time trial by eight seconds over Deceuninck-QuickStep and 10 seconds over the Team Sky squad of defending champion Egan Bernal.

Rigoberto Uran, whose team said previously would be working for Martinez this week, got the honour of the first leader's jersey in the race, followed in GC by his teammates Martinez, Phinney and Craddock.

"This win signifies a big responsibility, the most important thing as I have always told them is to enjoy doing things with passion. We are starting this time in the Tour of Colombia very happy to be here, at home," Uran said.

The oddly shaped 14km course in downtown Medellin included long straight stretches, a short loop and one 180-degree turn. Little to no elevation gain made this one a pure power course in the dry, 26°C weather.

Team Medellin, led by Oscar Sevilla, set out first on the course and cruised across the line in 15:46, a time that would hold through 21 teams until the heavy hitters took to the course.

Deceuninck-QuickStep was the first WorldTour team on the course and went 32 seconds quicker than Medellin to take the lead. Movistar finished next but could only manage 15:50 for third place at the time.

EF Education First, resplendent in their new pink and purple kit, knocked Deceuninck-QuickStep out of the hot seat with a new best time of 15:07, going seven seconds better than the Belgian team.

UAE Team Emirates came in at 15:41 for third, with just Astana and Team Sky left on course. Astana couldn't top the American team and was unable to crack the top three, leaving EF Education First in the lead, followed by Deceuninck-QuickStep in second and Medellin third, with just Team Sky to finish.

The British powerhouse team of the defending champion Bernal also weren't able to topple EF Education First, coming in a 15:16 to take third behind Deceuninck-QuickStep.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First0:15:05
2Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:08
3Team Sky0:00:10
4Astana Pro Team0:00:22
5UAE Team Emirates0:00:35
6Medellin0:00:40
7Movistar Team0:00:44
8EPM0:00:52
9Coldeportes Bici Strongma0:00:53
10Manzana Postobon0:00:54
11Coldeportes Zenu0:01:03
12GW Shimano
13Israel Cycling Academy0:01:05
14Orgullo Paisa
15Bardiani CSF0:01:10
16Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia
17Colombia0:01:13
18Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:15
19IAM Excelsior
20Italy0:01:16
21Aevolo0:01:18
22Ecuador0:01:21
23Team Illuminate0:01:24
24Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:26
25Efapel0:01:31
26Deprisa Team0:01:36
27Betplay Cycling Team0:01:58
28Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:05:01

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:15:05
2Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
3Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
4Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:08
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
7Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
8Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
9Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky0:00:10
10Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
11Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
12Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
13Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
14Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
15Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:22
16Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
17Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
18Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:00:35
20Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
21Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
22Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
23Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin0:00:40
24Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
25Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
26Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
27Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:44
28Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
29Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
30Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
31Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:46
32Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM0:00:52
33Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM
34Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
35Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
36Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM
37Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM
38Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:00:53
39Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
40Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
41William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
42Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
43Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
44Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:54
45Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
46Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
47Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
48Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:56
49Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:01
50Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
51Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
52Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
53Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
54Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:01:03
55Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
56Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
57German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
58Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
59Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
60Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
61Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
62Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
63Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano
64Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano
65Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:05
66Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
67Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
68Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
69Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
70Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa
71Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
72Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa
73Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
74Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
75Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa
76Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:10
77Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
78Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
79Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
80Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
81Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
82Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
83Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
84Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
85Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano0:01:11
86Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin0:01:12
87Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia0:01:13
88Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia
89Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
90Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
91Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
92Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
93Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:15
94João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
95Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
96Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
97Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
98Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
99Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior
100Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
101Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
102Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy0:01:16
103Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
104Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
105Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
106Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
107Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
108Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo0:01:18
109Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo
110Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
111Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
112Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo
113Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
114Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador0:01:21
115Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
116Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
117Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
118Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
119Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
120Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate0:01:24
121Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate
122Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental
123Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate
124Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:25
125Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:26
126Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
127Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
128Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
129Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
130Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel0:01:31
131Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel
132Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
133Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel
134Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel
135Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:35
136Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team0:01:36
137Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team
138Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team
139Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team
140Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team
141Basilio Ramos (Bol) Deprisa Team0:01:41
142Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:01:45
143Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
144Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:46
145Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:01:53
146Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:01:58
147Nicolas Garcia (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
148Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
149Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
150Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
151Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
152Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental0:02:05
153Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:02:06
154Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:02:07
155Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:02:08
156Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin0:02:09
157Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:10
158Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:02:19
159Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:22
160Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel0:02:24
161Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:02:37
162Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:48
163Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano0:02:56
164Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:04
165Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental0:03:44
166Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:03:45
167Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:46
168Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:05:39

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:15:13
2Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky0:00:02
3Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
5Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:00:27
6Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin0:00:32
7Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:00:45
8Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
9Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:46
10Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
11Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
12Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:00:53
13Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:00:55
14Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:00:57
15Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia0:01:05
16Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
17Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
18Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:07
19João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
20Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
21Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
22Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
23Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
24Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
25Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy0:01:08
26Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
27Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
28Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
29Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo0:01:10
30Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo
31Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
32Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
33Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo
34Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
35Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador0:01:13
36Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
37Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
38Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:17
39Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:18
40Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team0:01:28
41Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team
42Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:01:45
43Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:01:50
44Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:01:59
45Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:02:11
46Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:40
47Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental0:03:36
48Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:03:37
49Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:05:31

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First0:15:05
2Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:08
3Team Sky0:00:10
4Astana Pro Team0:00:22
5UAE Team Emirates0:00:35
6Medellin0:00:40
7Movistar Team0:00:44
8EPM0:00:52
9Coldeportes Bici Strongma0:00:53
10Manzana Postobon0:00:54
11Coldeportes Zenu0:01:03
12GW Shimano
13Israel Cycling Academy0:01:05
14Orgullo Paisa
15Bardiani CSF0:01:10
16Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia
17Colombia0:01:13
18Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:15
19IAM Excelsior
20Italy0:01:16
21Aevolo0:01:18
22Ecuador0:01:21
23Team Illuminate0:01:24
24Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:26
25Efapel0:01:31
26Deprisa Team0:01:36
27Betplay Cycling Team0:01:58
28Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:05:01

 

