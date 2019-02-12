EF Education First win Tour Colombia team time trial
Uran takes first leader's jersey
EF Education First team leader Dani Martinez is in the driver's seat at the Tour Colombia 2.1 on Tuesday, winning the opening team time trial by eight seconds over Deceuninck-QuickStep and 10 seconds over the Team Sky squad of defending champion Egan Bernal.
Rigoberto Uran, whose team said previously would be working for Martinez this week, got the honour of the first leader's jersey in the race, followed in GC by his teammates Martinez, Phinney and Craddock.
"This win signifies a big responsibility, the most important thing as I have always told them is to enjoy doing things with passion. We are starting this time in the Tour of Colombia very happy to be here, at home," Uran said.
The oddly shaped 14km course in downtown Medellin included long straight stretches, a short loop and one 180-degree turn. Little to no elevation gain made this one a pure power course in the dry, 26°C weather.
Team Medellin, led by Oscar Sevilla, set out first on the course and cruised across the line in 15:46, a time that would hold through 21 teams until the heavy hitters took to the course.
Deceuninck-QuickStep was the first WorldTour team on the course and went 32 seconds quicker than Medellin to take the lead. Movistar finished next but could only manage 15:50 for third place at the time.
EF Education First, resplendent in their new pink and purple kit, knocked Deceuninck-QuickStep out of the hot seat with a new best time of 15:07, going seven seconds better than the Belgian team.
UAE Team Emirates came in at 15:41 for third, with just Astana and Team Sky left on course. Astana couldn't top the American team and was unable to crack the top three, leaving EF Education First in the lead, followed by Deceuninck-QuickStep in second and Medellin third, with just Team Sky to finish.
The British powerhouse team of the defending champion Bernal also weren't able to topple EF Education First, coming in a 15:16 to take third behind Deceuninck-QuickStep.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education First
|0:15:05
|2
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:08
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:10
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:35
|6
|Medellin
|0:00:40
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|8
|EPM
|0:00:52
|9
|Coldeportes Bici Strongma
|0:00:53
|10
|Manzana Postobon
|0:00:54
|11
|Coldeportes Zenu
|0:01:03
|12
|GW Shimano
|13
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:05
|14
|Orgullo Paisa
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|0:01:10
|16
|Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia
|17
|Colombia
|0:01:13
|18
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:15
|19
|IAM Excelsior
|20
|Italy
|0:01:16
|21
|Aevolo
|0:01:18
|22
|Ecuador
|0:01:21
|23
|Team Illuminate
|0:01:24
|24
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:26
|25
|Efapel
|0:01:31
|26
|Deprisa Team
|0:01:36
|27
|Betplay Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|28
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:05:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:15:05
|2
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|4
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:08
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|0:00:10
|10
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|11
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|12
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|13
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|14
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|16
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:35
|20
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|0:00:40
|24
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|25
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
|26
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
|27
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|28
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|29
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|30
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:46
|32
|Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
|0:00:52
|33
|Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM
|34
|Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
|35
|Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
|36
|Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM
|37
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM
|38
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:00:53
|39
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|40
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|41
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|42
|Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|43
|Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|44
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:54
|45
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|46
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|47
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|48
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:56
|49
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:01
|50
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|51
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|52
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|53
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|54
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:01:03
|55
|Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|56
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|57
|German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|58
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|59
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|60
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|61
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
|62
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
|63
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano
|64
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano
|65
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:05
|66
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|67
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|68
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|69
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|70
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|71
|Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|72
|Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|73
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|74
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|75
|Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|76
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:10
|77
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|78
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|79
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|80
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|81
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|82
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|83
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|84
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|85
|Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano
|0:01:11
|86
|Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin
|0:01:12
|87
|Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia
|0:01:13
|88
|Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia
|89
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
|90
|Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
|91
|Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
|92
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
|93
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:15
|94
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|95
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|96
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|97
|Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|98
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|99
|Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|100
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
|101
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|102
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|0:01:16
|103
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
|104
|Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
|105
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|106
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
|107
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
|108
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|0:01:18
|109
|Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo
|110
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|111
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|112
|Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo
|113
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|114
|Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:01:21
|115
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
|116
|Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
|117
|Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
|118
|Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
|119
|Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
|120
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:01:24
|121
|Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate
|122
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental
|123
|Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate
|124
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:25
|125
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:26
|126
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|127
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|128
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|129
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|130
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|0:01:31
|131
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel
|132
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
|133
|Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel
|134
|Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel
|135
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:35
|136
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|0:01:36
|137
|Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team
|138
|Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team
|139
|Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team
|140
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team
|141
|Basilio Ramos (Bol) Deprisa Team
|0:01:41
|142
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:45
|143
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|144
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:46
|145
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:53
|146
|Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|147
|Nicolas Garcia (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|148
|Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|149
|Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|150
|Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|151
|Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|152
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
|0:02:05
|153
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:02:06
|154
|Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:02:07
|155
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:08
|156
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|0:02:09
|157
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:10
|158
|Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:02:19
|159
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:22
|160
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|0:02:24
|161
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:02:37
|162
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:48
|163
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano
|0:02:56
|164
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:04
|165
|Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
|0:03:44
|166
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:03:45
|167
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:46
|168
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:05:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:15:13
|2
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|0:00:02
|3
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|5
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:27
|6
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
|0:00:32
|7
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:00:45
|8
|Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|9
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:46
|10
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|11
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|12
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:00:53
|13
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:00:55
|14
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:00:57
|15
|Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
|0:01:05
|16
|Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
|17
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
|18
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:07
|19
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|20
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|21
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|22
|Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|23
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
|24
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|25
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
|0:01:08
|26
|Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
|27
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|28
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
|29
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|0:01:10
|30
|Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo
|31
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|32
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|33
|Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo
|34
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|35
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:01:13
|36
|Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
|37
|Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
|38
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:17
|39
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:18
|40
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|0:01:28
|41
|Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team
|42
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:45
|43
|Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|44
|Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:01:59
|45
|Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:02:11
|46
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:40
|47
|Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
|0:03:36
|48
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:03:37
|49
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:05:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education First
|0:15:05
|2
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:08
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:10
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:35
|6
|Medellin
|0:00:40
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|8
|EPM
|0:00:52
|9
|Coldeportes Bici Strongma
|0:00:53
|10
|Manzana Postobon
|0:00:54
|11
|Coldeportes Zenu
|0:01:03
|12
|GW Shimano
|13
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:05
|14
|Orgullo Paisa
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|0:01:10
|16
|Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia
|17
|Colombia
|0:01:13
|18
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:15
|19
|IAM Excelsior
|20
|Italy
|0:01:16
|21
|Aevolo
|0:01:18
|22
|Ecuador
|0:01:21
|23
|Team Illuminate
|0:01:24
|24
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:26
|25
|Efapel
|0:01:31
|26
|Deprisa Team
|0:01:36
|27
|Betplay Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|28
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:05:01
