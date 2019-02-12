Image 1 of 27 EF Education First won the opening stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 27 Dani Martinez (EF Drapac) in the points jersey (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images) Image 3 of 27 Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images) Image 4 of 27 Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) dons the best young rider's jersey (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images) Image 5 of 27 Chris Froome (Team Sky) warming up for the TTT (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images) Image 6 of 27 Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images) Image 7 of 27 Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images) Image 8 of 27 Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images) Image 9 of 27 Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images) Image 10 of 27 Astana came in fourth (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 27 IAM Excelsior (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 27 Team Italy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 27 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 27 Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 27 UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 27 EF Education First on their winning ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 27 Israel Cycling Academy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 27 Winner Anacona (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 27 Rigoberto Uran celebrates after his team's victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 27 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 27 Rigoberto Uran (EF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 27 Rigoberto Uran (EF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 27 Team Sky raced to third in the TTT (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 27 Movistar (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 27 Taylor Phinney leads EF Education First (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 27 UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 27 Deceuninck-QuickStep rides to second place (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

EF Education First team leader Dani Martinez is in the driver's seat at the Tour Colombia 2.1 on Tuesday, winning the opening team time trial by eight seconds over Deceuninck-QuickStep and 10 seconds over the Team Sky squad of defending champion Egan Bernal.

Rigoberto Uran, whose team said previously would be working for Martinez this week, got the honour of the first leader's jersey in the race, followed in GC by his teammates Martinez, Phinney and Craddock.

"This win signifies a big responsibility, the most important thing as I have always told them is to enjoy doing things with passion. We are starting this time in the Tour of Colombia very happy to be here, at home," Uran said.

The oddly shaped 14km course in downtown Medellin included long straight stretches, a short loop and one 180-degree turn. Little to no elevation gain made this one a pure power course in the dry, 26°C weather.

Team Medellin, led by Oscar Sevilla, set out first on the course and cruised across the line in 15:46, a time that would hold through 21 teams until the heavy hitters took to the course.

Deceuninck-QuickStep was the first WorldTour team on the course and went 32 seconds quicker than Medellin to take the lead. Movistar finished next but could only manage 15:50 for third place at the time.

EF Education First, resplendent in their new pink and purple kit, knocked Deceuninck-QuickStep out of the hot seat with a new best time of 15:07, going seven seconds better than the Belgian team.

UAE Team Emirates came in at 15:41 for third, with just Astana and Team Sky left on course. Astana couldn't top the American team and was unable to crack the top three, leaving EF Education First in the lead, followed by Deceuninck-QuickStep in second and Medellin third, with just Team Sky to finish.

The British powerhouse team of the defending champion Bernal also weren't able to topple EF Education First, coming in a 15:16 to take third behind Deceuninck-QuickStep.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 EF Education First 0:15:05 2 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08 3 Team Sky 0:00:10 4 Astana Pro Team 0:00:22 5 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:35 6 Medellin 0:00:40 7 Movistar Team 0:00:44 8 EPM 0:00:52 9 Coldeportes Bici Strongma 0:00:53 10 Manzana Postobon 0:00:54 11 Coldeportes Zenu 0:01:03 12 GW Shimano 13 Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:05 14 Orgullo Paisa 15 Bardiani CSF 0:01:10 16 Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia 17 Colombia 0:01:13 18 Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:15 19 IAM Excelsior 20 Italy 0:01:16 21 Aevolo 0:01:18 22 Ecuador 0:01:21 23 Team Illuminate 0:01:24 24 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:26 25 Efapel 0:01:31 26 Deprisa Team 0:01:36 27 Betplay Cycling Team 0:01:58 28 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:05:01

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:15:05 2 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 4 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 0:00:10 10 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 11 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 12 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 13 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 14 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 15 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:22 16 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team 17 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 18 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:35 20 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 21 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 22 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 23 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 0:00:40 24 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin 25 Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin 26 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin 27 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:44 28 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 29 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 30 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:46 32 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM 0:00:52 33 Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM 34 Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM 35 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM 36 Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM 37 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM 38 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:00:53 39 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 40 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 41 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 42 Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 43 Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 44 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:54 45 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 46 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 47 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 48 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:56 49 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:01 50 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 51 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 52 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 53 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 54 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:01:03 55 Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 56 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 57 German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 58 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 59 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 60 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 61 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano 62 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano 63 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano 64 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano 65 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:05 66 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 67 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 68 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 69 Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 70 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa 71 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 72 Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa 73 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 74 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 75 Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa 76 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:10 77 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 78 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 79 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 80 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 81 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 82 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 83 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 84 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 85 Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano 0:01:11 86 Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin 0:01:12 87 Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia 0:01:13 88 Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia 89 Juan Arango (Col) Colombia 90 Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia 91 Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia 92 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia 93 Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:15 94 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 95 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 96 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 97 Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 98 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior 99 Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior 100 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior 101 Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior 102 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 0:01:16 103 Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy 104 Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy 105 Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy 106 Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy 107 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy 108 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 0:01:18 109 Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo 110 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 111 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo 112 Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo 113 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 114 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 0:01:21 115 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador 116 Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador 117 Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 118 Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador 119 Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador 120 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate 0:01:24 121 Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 122 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental 123 Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate 124 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:25 125 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:26 126 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 127 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 128 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 129 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 130 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 0:01:31 131 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel 132 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel 133 Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel 134 Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel 135 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:35 136 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team 0:01:36 137 Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team 138 Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team 139 Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team 140 Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team 141 Basilio Ramos (Bol) Deprisa Team 0:01:41 142 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:01:45 143 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 144 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:46 145 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:01:53 146 Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:01:58 147 Nicolas Garcia (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 148 Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 149 Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 150 Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 151 Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 152 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental 0:02:05 153 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:02:06 154 Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:02:07 155 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:08 156 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 0:02:09 157 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:10 158 Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:02:19 159 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:22 160 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:02:24 161 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:02:37 162 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:48 163 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano 0:02:56 164 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:04 165 Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental 0:03:44 166 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:03:45 167 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:46 168 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:39

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:15:13 2 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 0:00:02 3 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 4 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 5 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:27 6 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin 0:00:32 7 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:00:45 8 Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 9 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:46 10 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 11 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 12 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:00:53 13 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:00:55 14 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:00:57 15 Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia 0:01:05 16 Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia 17 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia 18 Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:07 19 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 20 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 21 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 22 Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 23 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior 24 Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior 25 Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy 0:01:08 26 Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy 27 Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy 28 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy 29 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 0:01:10 30 Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo 31 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 32 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo 33 Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo 34 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 35 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador 0:01:13 36 Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador 37 Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador 38 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:17 39 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:18 40 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team 0:01:28 41 Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team 42 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:01:45 43 Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:01:50 44 Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:01:59 45 Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:02:11 46 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:40 47 Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental 0:03:36 48 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:03:37 49 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:31