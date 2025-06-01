Recommended reading

'He'll have to learn to deal with the expectation' – UAE Team Emirates-XRG back Isaac del Toro for future success after Giro d'Italia

By published

Team focuses on the positives despite losing pink jersey on stage 20

Giro d&#039;Italia 2025: Isaac del Toro celebrates retaining the BYR lead despite his stage 20 defeat
Giro d'Italia 2025: Isaac del Toro celebrates retaining the BYR lead despite his stage 20 defeat (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG painted a picture of positivity even after losing the Giro d'Italia lead on the penultimate day, choosing to focus on what Isaac del Toro has achieved in this race rather than his failure to win overall.

Whilst Visma-Lease a Bike celebrated and EF Education-EasyPost criticised UAE's tactics, rather than any tactical hand-wringing or blaming, Del Toro's team honed in on the success of the Mexican rider.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.