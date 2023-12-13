EF Education-Cannondale sign Quinn, Bizkaia-Durango fold - Women's shorts

Natalie Quinn (Fort Lewis College) was in contention for a podium spot during elite women's race at 2023 US Cyclocross Nationals, but settled for fourth

EF Education-Cannondale announced the signing of Natalie Quinn, the current under-23 US road race champion.

The 21-year-old joins the new team alongside three other Americans, Kristen Faulkner, Coryn Labecki and Veronica Ewers.

"In the team, we had a spot for a rider who was young, new to the sport, and would benefit from gaining experience racing in Europe," said Team Manager Esra Tromp.

"She is the current U23 national champion which is interesting, but especially when we spoke to each other and she talked about how she sees her future and development both as a rider and as a person, that's when I knew she would be a good combination with the team."

A competitor in road, track, mountain bike and cyclocross as a cycling scholarship athlete at Fort Lewis College, Quinn intends to finish her degree in environmental conservation and management while racing.

"It's one of the few varsity programs in the country. We race all the disciplines and so I raced cyclocross, mountain biking, road, and a little bit of track with them – basically, whatever national championships they'd take me to," Quinn said.

"There are not many women on my team and so I was asked to be part of the road team my freshman year and I found I really enjoyed the racing."

Quinn finished fourth in the USA Cycling Cyclocross Championships in the elite women's field this weekend, but her podium at the USA Cycling Pro Road Championships in the under-23 category put her on the map. She is still trying to figure out what kind of road rider she will be.

"I love cobbles and punchy climbs. I consider myself a really solid descender and technical handler," Quinn said.

"But what I've found out about myself is that I'm pretty aggressive and I'm not afraid to take risks. I'm not afraid to chase down attacks or to go on the attack myself. I'm not afraid to get into a breakaway and then go as far as I can with it."

Liv AlUla Jayco announce roster

The Liv AlUla Jayco women's continental team, part of the merger of the Liv Racing TeqFind and Jayco-AlUla women's team, announced their roster. The squad is a development wing of the larger programme alongside the WorldTour team.

Alyssa Polites will step back from the top tier team and race with the continental squad, while Kaia Schmid joins from Human Powered Health.

Other signings include Matilde Vitillo from BePink, Saudi rider Moroj Adil, along with Emma Jeffers (Great Britain), Noä Jansen (The Netherlands), Mackenzie Coupland (Australia), Leila Gschwentner (Austria) and Hélène Hesters (Belgium).

"The Continental Team is an important pillar within our overall ecosystem," said Eric van den Boom, the team's general manager.

"In this team, we bring together young talents with growth potential, no matter what their background is. We offer them a pathway, with professional guidance, along which they can develop step by step. This way, they will get optimally prepared for the challenging WorldTour races. The goal is to see them being successful at the highest level one day."

Bizkaia-Durango fold after 21 seasons

Bizkaia Durango at the Giro Donne in 2022 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

The Basque continental women's team Bizkaia-Durango announced the team will not go forward in 2024.

The team blamed the minimum budget requirements set by the Spanish Cycling Federation as the reason to cease operations as a UCI Continental team.

"It has been over 20 years during which we have witnessed and experienced firsthand many changes and progress in women's cycling," the team's press release stated.

"We would have loved to continue being a part of this growth and will work towards returning at some point in the future, if circumstances permit."

The team thanked the hundreds of cyclists "who have worn the colours of Bizkaia-Durango throughout history for their dedication and effort both in sports and on a personal level.

"And to all the people who, in various roles, have been part of this team. Despite being one of the teams with the lowest budget on the international scene, we are convinced that we have had the best people possible, both on and off the bike."