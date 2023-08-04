EF Pro Cycling appoints Esra Tromp to manage new women’s team

EF Pro Cycling has taken further steps toward the launch of a new women’s team, appointing the experienced Esra Tromp as general manager of the squad, which is ultimately aiming to find a place within the top ranks of the women’s peloton.

The team will be owned and managed by EF Pro Cycling, whereas EF Education’s previous foray into the women’s peloton was via Linda Jackson’s already well-established Tibco-SVB with the business becoming the leading title sponsor of the EF Education-Tibco-SVB squad at the start of the 2022 season. That team is running through under its current title until the end of 2023 but it has already been announced that the two legacy partners, Tibco and SVB, would not renew their sponsorship at the end of the season.

The new women's team under EF Pro Cycling management, the home of men's WorldTour squad EF Education-EasyPost, will be named EF Education-Cannondale and is set to start off at UCI Women’s Continental level in 2024.

“Of course, there is a challenge to make this team from zero, to really build it. It’s brand new and there's no history so it’s a blank page to fill in. And that is something I really like,” said Tromp in a statement.

“Next year, the main goals are to be really visible within the races and to build a cohesive group of riders and staff. We want our team to be visible, to be out there, and of course to try to win races. Beyond 2024, I think this team definitely has the potential to be one of the best teams in the world, a squad that is capable of winning races in all kinds of circumstances and different race types, whether it’s the Tour de France, the Giro, or the Tour of Flanders.”

The 32-year-old, who spent eight years as a professional rider, has a degree in business economics and six years experience as a team manager under her belt and also already has a proven record in setting up a women’s programme. She built and developed the Jumbo-Visma women’s team which is headlined by Marianne Vos.

“This is an exciting new chapter in the history of EF Pro Cycling and we are thrilled to bring Esra Tromp on board to lead the charge,” said Maria Norrman, president of EF Pro Cycling,

“She has a proven track record in the Women’s WorldTour and has already demonstrated that she has what it takes to build one of the best teams in the world from the ground up. Esra shares the same commitment to creating a team that not only wins races but that also empowers more women and girls to ride. We can’t wait to hit the ground running.”