eBay find: Fabian Cancellara edition Trek Madone Project One Spartacus

Image 1 of 6 Trek Madone Project One Spartacus (Image credit: eBay) Image 2 of 6 The Cancellara-themed decals (Image credit: eBay) Image 3 of 6 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 throughout (Image credit: eBay) Image 4 of 6 Bontrager Aeolus 3 D3 wheels (Image credit: eBay) Image 5 of 6 The front derailleur (Image credit: eBay) Image 6 of 6 SRM Power Control 7 power meter (Image credit: eBay)

We've been scouring the web for bike deals and we've dug up this limited edition 2013 Trek Madone 7 'Spartacus' Project One on eBay.

The bike was raced by Fabian Cancellara during the 2013 season, including at the UCI World Championships in Florence where he finished tenth. It's one of only 50 frames that was made, so a real collector's item if you're a Cancellara fan.

The seller has included a full and detailed list of components in the eBay post, which is more helpful than usual for eBay finds. The bike is listed at £4,000 with local pickup available in Orpington, south-east London.

The frame is full carbon and weighs a meagre 725 grams for a total reported weight of 6.32kg. The groupset is all top-of-the-range electronic Shimano for the time – Dura-Ace Di2 – with a 52-36T chainset and 11-28T 11-speed cassette.

Carbon clinchers are included – Trek's own Bontrager brand Aeolus 3 D3 wheels, while the saddle (Paradigm XXX Carbon) is also Bontrager. A semi-integrated seat post, internal cable routing and a Cancellara paintjob complete the build.

The frame is 56cm, while the fork is uncut, making fit adjustment that little bit easier. One final bonus is an added-on SRM Power Control 7 power meter, worth around £500 on its own.

During the 2013 season, Cancellara did the Paris-Roubaix-Tour of Flanders double for the second time in his career, albeit not on this bike. He also won E3 Harelbeke as well as time trials at the Tour of Austria and Vuelta a España, plus the Swiss national TT title.

The Swiss rider retired at the end of the 2016 season, concluding his glittering career with Olympic time trial gold in Rio de Janeiro. He remains involved in the sport today, as an ambassador for SRAM and Gore Wear as well as running the 'Chasing Cancellara' sportive series.