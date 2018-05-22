Dygert-Owen recovering from concussion suffered in Amgen Women's Race

Image 1 of 5 hloe Dygert (Team Twenty 20/Sho-Air) on the way to winning stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Chloe Dygert Owen (United States) rides to gold (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 3 of 5 Annemiek van Vleuten, Chloe Dygert Owen and Kelly Catlin on the pursuit podium (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 4 of 5 Chloe Dygert wins individual pursuit world title in Hong Kong 2017 (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 5 of 5 Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air Twenty20) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Chloe Dygert-Owen (Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air) is recovering from a concussion suffered in a crash during the opening stage of the Amgen Women's Race on May 17. The multi-time track world champion is hoping to be healthy ahead of the time trial at the USA Cycling Professional Championships in Knoxville on June 21.

Dygert-Owen crashed in the closing kilometre of stage 1 at the Women's WorldTour event, as teams were leading out their sprinters for a bunch kick in Elk Grove.

She later wrote in a social media post, which included a video of the crash, that she had been drifting back in the main field after finishing her role in the team's lead out when she crashed and hit her head against the pavement.

Dygert-Owen will next race at the national championships in three weeks and is aiming for a top place in the women's time trial, an event that she is a favourite to win. The women will race two laps of the Oak Ridge circuit, totalling 22.8km.

Dygert-Owen, 21, is a two-time current world champion in the Team Pursuit and Individual Pursuit, and holds the world record for the latter. These accolades were earned at the UCI Track World Championships in Apeldoorn at the start of this year. During her career, Dygert-Owen has won five gold medals at the World Championships on the track and a silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Games.

On the road, Dygert-Owen won double world titles in the junior women's road race and time trial at the 2015 Worlds in Richmond. She was fourth in the elite women's time trial at the World Championships in Bergen last year, behind winner Annemiek Van Vleuten, Anna van der Breggen and Katrin Garfoot.

This spring, she earned two stage wins at the Tour of the Gila, in the stage 2 road race to Fort Bayard and the stage 3 time trial in Tyrone. She was also second in a stage at the Joe Martin Stage Race and finished sixth overall.

Dygert-Owen thanked her fans for their support and kind messages in a post on Twitter, while also writing that the injury and time spent recovering at home will give her a chance to rest and look ahead to the national championships.