Dumoulin's Giro d'Italia bike gets pink makeover
Pink bar tape, helmet, and other accessories.
Tom Dumoulin's bike has been given a pink makeover in a celebration of his status of race leader in the 2016 Giro d'Italia.
The Dutchman triumphed on home soil on the opening 9.8km time trial in Apeldoorn on Friday afternoon, the Giant-Alpecin mechanics were soon adding the pink accessories to go with his maglia rosa.
Dumoulin has pink bar tape, and pink flashes on his two bottle cages. His power meter system has also been given the pink treatment, with pink on the chainring, the left crank, and his computer. He is also wearing a fully pink helmet.
The Giant-Alpecin mechanics explained to Cyclingnews that they order in such accessories in advance for every Grand Tour, should one of their riders take the lead. As well as the overall leader's colours, they also prepare for taking the lead in the other classifications, and Tobias Ludvigsson's bike was similarly kitted out in white to match his jersey as leader of the young riders' classification.
Flick through the gallery above to check out Dumoulin's bike.
