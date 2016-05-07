Dumoulin's Giro d'Italia bike gets pink makeover

Image 1 of 19 The pink bar tape (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 2 of 19 Tom Dumoulin emerges from the Giant-Alpecin bus decked out in pink (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 3 of 19 A pink computer for Dumoulin (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 4 of 19 Pink bar tape (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 5 of 19 Pink bar tape (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 6 of 19 (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 7 of 19 Pink power metre behind the left crank (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 8 of 19 Pink notes on the bottle cages (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 9 of 19 Dumoulin's tyres for the opening two road stages (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 10 of 19 Shimano DuraAce electronic shifting (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 11 of 19 (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 12 of 19 Dumoulin's seatpost and race number (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 13 of 19 The pink front end (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 14 of 19 The top tube bears the Giant-Alpecin motto: Keep Challenging (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 15 of 19 Dumoulin's pink-themed bike (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 16 of 19 The frame also contains Dumoulin's name with the Dutch flag (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 17 of 19 The pink bottle cages (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 18 of 19 The pink power metre on the chainring (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 19 of 19 Tom Dumoulin in pink at the start of stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher)

Tom Dumoulin's bike has been given a pink makeover in a celebration of his status of race leader in the 2016 Giro d'Italia.

The Dutchman triumphed on home soil on the opening 9.8km time trial in Apeldoorn on Friday afternoon, the Giant-Alpecin mechanics were soon adding the pink accessories to go with his maglia rosa.

Dumoulin has pink bar tape, and pink flashes on his two bottle cages. His power meter system has also been given the pink treatment, with pink on the chainring, the left crank, and his computer. He is also wearing a fully pink helmet.

The Giant-Alpecin mechanics explained to Cyclingnews that they order in such accessories in advance for every Grand Tour, should one of their riders take the lead. As well as the overall leader's colours, they also prepare for taking the lead in the other classifications, and Tobias Ludvigsson's bike was similarly kitted out in white to match his jersey as leader of the young riders' classification.

Flick through the gallery above to check out Dumoulin's bike.

