Drentse Acht van Westerveld cancelled due to snow
'If the jury and the police think it is no longer responsible, of course, I agree' says race organiser
The 15th edition of the Drentse Acht van Westerveld was cancelled due to extreme weather across the Netherlands on Friday. Unseasonably cold temperatures, snowfall and wind forced organisers to shut down the race after the first two laps of the shortened and rerouted course in Dwingeloo.
According to the race jury, it was not responsible to continue the race due to the snow, and therefore it was decided to neutralize the peloton as they crossed the circuit-race finish line after racing two laps.
Drentse Acht van Westerveld wasn't the only race cancelled due to extreme weather across northern Europe, as organisers of Paris-Nice were forced to reduce and then cancel stage 6 from Tourves to La Colle-sur-Loup due to violent winds. In addition, organisers of Tirreno-Adriatico shorten the summit finish to Sassotetto on stage 5 due to high winds.
At Drentse Acht van Westerveld, the women's peloton lined up under cold and windy conditions, and organisers had already reduced the original 141km route by 50km and shortened the route to instead take place on an 8.7km circuit around Dwingeloo.
However, once the snow began to fall, organisers first neutralised the event before calling into off altogether.
Organisers have stated that team management was understanding of their decision to cancel the event, even while there were mixed feelings from members of the peloton, some who wished to continue to race while others agreed with the decision to stop.
The race organisers also noted that due to the cold conditions, some riders had to be helped off their bikes in search of warmer winter clothing from team vehicles.
Femmy van Issum, organisers of the race, said that she was disappointed that the event had to be cancelled but that she was in agreement with the race jury and local authorities.
''There were riders who thought it was nonsense and who applauded it, but if the jury and the police think it is no longer responsible, of course, I agree. Now fingers crossed for tomorrow. I really hope that the race will be 'normal'. There may be an alternative route."
The weekend of racing includes the Women's WorldTour Ronde van Drenthe on Saturday at 1 p.m. CET. with 152.7km from Emmen to Hoogeveen.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.