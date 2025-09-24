'Dr Mabuse' Bernard Sainz convicted for illegal use of medicine and use of prohibited substances

Controversial French 'naturopath' will serve a year wearing an electronic tag and pay a €20,000 fine

Bernard Sainz, the French sports medicine advisor, has been handed a two-year sentence – with one year suspended – for illegal practice of medicine, and the use of prohibited substances or methods in the context of a sporting event.

The 82-year-old will serve a year of his sentence under an electronic tag.

Sainz, who describes himself as a 'naturopath' and who has a long history of involvement in cycling, will also have to pay a €20,000 fine and is banned from engaging in any sporting activities. He was acquitted, however, of incitement to doping.

His involvement in cycling dates back to the 1970s, though he has never held a medical degree or worked as a doctor in any official capacity. In the 1970s he advised several riders, including one rider whom he gave 'a second youth' to be able to win Paris-Nice. Since then, Sainz has been involved in advising other riders, most famously Frank Vandenbroucke and several riders from Cofidis and Française des Jeux in the 1990s.

According to L'Equipe, the investigations prompted further police investigations, including wiretapping, hidden camera surveillance and searches. The newspaper cites conversations between Sainz and several cyclists – including Peter Pouly and Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier – as major evidence in his recent trial and conviction.

