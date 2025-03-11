'If someone wants to dope, they don't need me' – 'Dr Mabuse' appeals against 2022 conviction for incitation to doping

By
published

French sports medicine advisor Bernard Sainz battling against latest of multiple doping convictions

Bernard Sainz during a trial in 2017
Bernard Sainz during a trial in 2017 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bernard Sainz, the 81-year-old French sports medicine advisor appealing against a conviction for 'incitation to doping' has defended his work in a Paris court by saying it was "not doping, just different to traditional medicine."

Sainz, who describes himself as a 'naturopath' but who is not a qualified doctor, is currently appealing against the 2022 conviction.  He has always asserted his innocence against accusations of illegal medical practice.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
AUXERRE FRANCE MARCH 05 EDITORS NOTE Alternate crop Riders detail view of Team Visma Lease a Bike sprint during the 82nd Paris Nice 2024 Stage 3 a 269km team time trial from Auxerre to Auxerre UCIWT on March 05 2024 in Auxerre France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images

Paris-Nice 2025 stage 3 team time trial start times
LE PERRAYENYVELINES FRANCE MARCH 09 LR Luke Durbridge of Australia Michael Matthews of Australia and Ben Oconnor of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla compete during the 83rd Paris Nice 2025 Stage 1 a 1561km stage from Le PerrayenYvelines to Le PerrayenYvelines UCIWT on March 09 2025 in Le PerrayenYvelines France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Paris-Nice stage 2 crashes leave Luke Durbridge, Florian Sénéchal and Gorka Sorarrain with fractured collar-bones
Karcher OC3

The Kärcher OC3 pressure washer is so useful I now can’t imagine life without it
See more latest
Most Popular
AUXERRE FRANCE MARCH 05 EDITORS NOTE Alternate crop Riders detail view of Team Visma Lease a Bike sprint during the 82nd Paris Nice 2024 Stage 3 a 269km team time trial from Auxerre to Auxerre UCIWT on March 05 2024 in Auxerre France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Paris-Nice 2025 stage 3 team time trial start times
LE PERRAYENYVELINES FRANCE MARCH 09 LR Luke Durbridge of Australia Michael Matthews of Australia and Ben Oconnor of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla compete during the 83rd Paris Nice 2025 Stage 1 a 1561km stage from Le PerrayenYvelines to Le PerrayenYvelines UCIWT on March 09 2025 in Le PerrayenYvelines France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Paris-Nice stage 2 crashes leave Luke Durbridge, Florian Sénéchal and Gorka Sorarrain with fractured collar-bones
Riders share the road with the locals in Texas, with light snow on the red gravel at Valley of Tears
Sofia Gomez Villafañe and Daxton Mock grab gravel wins at Valley of Tears despite wild weather and compressed course
Enel sponsored the Giro d&#039;Italia&#039;s maglia rosa last year, which was claimed by overall champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)
Saudi Arabian PIF investment fund close to sponsoring the Giro d'Italia maglia rosa
Italian champion Alberto Bettiol (XDS-Astana) at the 2025 Strade Bianche
'In the end, we are human, no?' - Alberto Bettiol tells the story behind Jered Gruber's Strade Bianche crash photograph
2025 Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1: Juan Ayuso in time trial action
'No tenía piernas' - Juan Ayuso defeated by Filippo Ganna in Tirreno-Adriatico TT but gains significant time on GC rivals
Bradley Wiggins pictured at the 2022 Giro d&#039;Italia
'I'm on the front foot now' – Bradley Wiggins on road to recovery following bankruptcy
Demi Vollering celebrates victory at the 2025 Strade Bianche, handing her trophy to teammate Marie Le Net
‘We want to write a lot of stories this year’ – Strade Bianche win just the start for FDJ-Suez in 2025
Paris-Nice 2025: Jonas Vingegaard during stage 1
'The answer is no' - Jonas Vingegaard says pro cycling is too dangerous to let his children race
Mads Pedersen before the 2025 Paris-Nice stage 2 start
'We lost each other too many times' - Mads Pedersen blasts teammates over Paris-Nice stage 1 sprint