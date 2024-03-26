Don't call it a comeback: Wiggle relaunches with fresh stock from Frasers Group

No sooner was it reported that Mike Ashley's Frasers Group were aiming to relaunch Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles than it has happened; both Wiggle and CRC are back online and appear to be in a position to ship stock.

While the sites are both up and running, with items showing as 'in stock', products from WiggleCRC's in-house brands like dhb, Lifeline, and Brand X are yet to have their images added, and are 'Available from 4th April' in most cases.

What is notable is that the stock of products on offer on both sites has now been bolstered by items usually stocked by other outlets in the Frasers Group network, such as Evans Cycles and Sports Direct - namely Muddy Fox and Pinnacle bikes, which occupy the budget end of the cycling spectrum.

(Image credit: Wiggle)

Having added a random item to the cart it appears customers can now use a 'collect in store' option and collect their items from any Evans Cycles store local to them. It does not appear that collecting from a Sports Direct is possible at this time.

It is unclear at this time whether the WiggleCRC fulfillment duties are falling on new staff, given that it was reported that "once the warehouse is clear, it’s game over. Wiggle and CR [Chain Reaction Cycles. ed.] will cease. The brands have been bought, but IP only – no staff or stock.", or whether staff from the Evans Cycles/Sport Direct network have stepped in to fill the void in the interim.

Mike Ashley is also reported to have purchased the WiggleCRC brands and IP for less that £10 million.

WiggleCRC timeline