Wiggle and Chain Reaction websites set to be imminently relaunched by Frasers Group

Wiggle and Chain Reaction's websites are set to be relaunched after a brief period of both being inactive amid the liquidation of WiggleCRC, according to a statement from Frasers Group.

The troubles and subsequent demise of Wiggle and Chain Reaction have been well-documented over the past few months. WiggleCRC went into administration at the back end of last year with large outstanding debts.

Earlier this month we covered the news that WiggleCRC's parent company Mapil Topco had announced the appointment of liquidators which appeared at the time to be the final nail in the brand's coffin.

The Frasers Group own a number of retail brands such as Sports Direct and Evans Cycles subsequently acquired the Wiggle CRC brand and intellectual property this month, including the brand rights for Nukeproof, Vitus bikes and DhB amongst other recognisable brands.

The Frasers Group has today released a statement announcing its plans and relaunch for the brand's websites, whose email addresses now lead to a holding page that tells visitors to 'check back soon for something awesome.'

An e-commerce relaunch will take place next week according to the group's press release, The Frasers Group says it is looking to create "commercial partnerships to enhance and expand these lines through development, sales, licensing and international distribution opportunities."

Russell Merry, Managing Director of Wheels for Frasers Group, said, “Wiggle and Chain Reaction are well-established names among riders in the UK and across Europe and the acquisition of both brands is consistent with our ambition to become the no.1 Sporting Goods retailer in Europe."

“It also brings with it the opportunity to work with respected partners through the highly admired, award-winning product lines that Wiggle and Chain Reaction had built. We are excited to explore partnerships with suppliers or distributors looking to expand their offering or an organisation looking to get a foothold in the market by leveraging some established names.”