Dideriksen reveals new world champion's kit
Boels Dolmans rider opts for traditional look
Newly crowned world champion Amalie Dideriksen revealed her Boels Dolmans team-issued rainbow kit in a photo posted on Twitter Thursday.
The jersey is designed using the traditional rainbow stripes across the chest on a plain white background, sporting the team's sponsor logos Specialized and Boels on the upper panels and sleeves. The shorts are also tradition-looking, plain black with rainbow bands around the cuff on each leg.
Dideriksen, from Denmark, won the world title in the elite women's road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Doha, Qatar in October. She won the bunch sprint ahead of Dutch favourite Kirsten Wild and Finland's Lotta Lepisto.
