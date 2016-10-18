New world champions Sagan, Dideriksen dazzle UCI Gala - Gallery

Image 1 of 46 Winner of the UCI World Tour Individual Classification Peter Sagan of Slovakia accepts his award on stage at the 2nd UCI Gala Awards 2016 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 46 2016 Women's WorldTour winner Megan Guarnier collects her trophy at the annual UCI Gala (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 46 Canadian Leah Kirchmann was second in the 2016 Women's WorldTour (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 46 Megan Guarnier on stage for winning the Women's WorldTour, and Amalie Dideriksen won the World Champinships (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 46 2016 best young rider Katarzyna Niewiadoma collects her trophy at the annual UCI Gala (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 46 2016 UCI Gala in Abu Dhabi - Peter Sagan accepts his award for winning the WorldTour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 46 Spain Winner of the UCI World Tour Classification by Nation at the 2nd UCI Gala Awards 2016 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 46 Movistar Winner of the UCI World Tour Classification by Team at the 2nd UCI Gala Awards 2016 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 46 Winner of the UCI World Tour Individual Classification Peter Sagan of Slovakia accepts his award on stage at the 2nd UCI Gala Awards 2016 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 46 The Gala returned to the capital of the United Arab Emirates and was again hosted by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the United Arab Emirates Cycling Federation (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 46 The Gala returned to the capital of the United Arab Emirates and was again hosted by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the United Arab Emirates Cycling Federation (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 46 Winner of the UCI World Tour Individual Classification Peter Sagan of Slovakia accepts his award on stage at the 2nd UCI Gala Awards 2016 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 46 Elia Viviani, an Italian racing cyclist, who rides for Team Sky, receives The Winning Spirit - a unique Abu Dhabi Sports Council award for the rider who showed tenacity (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 46 Elia Viviani, an Italian racing cyclist, who rides for Team Sky, receives The Winning Spirit - a unique Abu Dhabi Sports Council award for the rider who showed tenacity (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 46 Fabian Cancellara (SUI), Rio 2016 Olympic Champion in the Mens Time Trial Award, Anna van der Breggen (NED), Rio 2016 Olympic Champion in the Womens Road Race Award, and Greg Van Avermaet, Rio 2016 Olympic Champion in the Mens Road Race Award, at the UCI Cycling Gala. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 46 UCI President Brian Cookson speaks at the annual UCI Gala. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 46 2016 UCI Gala - Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 18 of 46 2016 UCI Gala in Abu Dhabi - UCI President Brian Cookson (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 46 2016 UCI Gala in Abu Dhabi - UCI President Brian Cookson (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 46 2016 UCI Gala in Abu Dhabi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 46 2016 UCI Gala in Abu Dhabi - BMC Racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 46 2016 UCI Gala in Abu Dhabi - Lotto Soudal on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 46 Katarzyna Niewiadoma won the young rider classification for the Women's WorldTour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 46 Megan Guarnier wins the Women's WorldTour and Amalie Dideriksen won the World Champinships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 46 2016 UCI Gala in Abu Dhabi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 46 Leah Kirchmann was second in the 2016 Women's WorldTour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 46 Megan Guarnier winner of the 2016 Women's WorldTour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 46 Peter Sagan wore a memorable outfit to the UCI gala at the end of the 2016 season (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 46 UCI President Brian Cookson and world champion Peter Sagan at the 2016 UCI Gala in Abu Dhabi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 46 2016 UCI Gala in Abu Dhabi - Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) goes on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 46 2016 UCI Gala in Abu Dhabi - Dimension Data presented (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 46 2016 UCI Gala in Abu Dhabi - Tinkoff (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 46 World champion Peter Sagan at the 2016 UCI Gala in Abu Dhabi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 46 2016 UCI Gala in Abu Dhabi - OricaBikeExchange (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 46 2016 UCI Gala in Abu Dhabi - BMC Racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 46 2016 UCI Gala in Abu Dhabi - OricaBikeExchange (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 46 2016 UCI Gala in Abu Dhabi - BMC Racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 46 2016 UCI Gala in Abu Dhabi - Tinkoff on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 46 2016 UCI Gala - Fabian Cancellara joins the gala ahead of retirement (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 40 of 46 2016 UCI Gala - Peter and Katarina Sagan - Peter and Katarina Sagan (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 41 of 46 2016 UCI Gala - Peter and Katarina Sagan enter the gala (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 42 of 46 2016 UCI Gala - Peter and Katarina Sagan seated during the dinner party (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 43 of 46 2016 UCI Gala - Peter and Katarina Sagan seated at there dinner table (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 44 of 46 2016 UCI Gala - Fabian Cancellara interviewed as he enters the dinner (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 45 of 46 2016 UCI Gala - Peter and Katarina Sagan join the end-of-season celebration (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 46 of 46 2016 UCI Gala - Peter and Katarina Sagan arrive dressed to impress (Image credit: Tim de Waele)

The 2016 UCI road season was capped off with the annual UCI Gala held on Tuesday evening, in conjunction with the upcoming Abu Dhabi Tour four-day race set to begin on October 20, the final road race of the year.

The event was hosted by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the United Arab Emirates Cycling Federation, in collaboration with RCS Sport. It was held just hours after the official 2017 Tour de France route presentation in Paris, and so many of the sport's stars were divided among the two events.

Those who attended the UCI Gala were newly crowned world champions Peter Sagan, who also won the men's WorldTour individual classification, and Amalie Dideriksen, along with 2016 Women's WorldTour winner Megan Guarnier.

“The Winning Spirit”, a unique Abu Dhabi Sports Council award for the rider who showed "tenacity, strength and indomitable spirit in achieving victory" this year was awarded to Elia Viviani, who overcame a late crash in the Olympic Games omnium to claim the gold medal.

Fabian Cancellara was also in attendance celebrating his final season as a professional cyclist before retirement. Those racing in the Abu Dhabi Tour, such as Mark Cavendish, were also presented on stage with their respective teams. They walked the red-carpet entrance in the venue and were treated to a special dinner, stage presentation and post-event ceremonies.

UCI President Brian Cookson said: “It has been a standout professional road season for both men and women, not least on the back of the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games and the inaugural UCI WorldTour for Women. The UCI Cycling Gala gives us the opportunity to celebrate some of the phenomenal performances from what has been a memorable season. The timing of this celebration could not be better, coming just days after the UCI Road World Championships in Doha, Qatar, a first in the Middle East, and on the eve of the Abu Dhabi Tour.”