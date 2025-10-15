'Democratization of the sport on the African continent' – Expanding online training to provide opportunities for 1,000 rising cyclists

Team Africa Rising spearheads 'Virtual Performance Centres' as means of amplifying road cycling growth after Kigali Road World Championships

KIGALI, RWANDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Martha Ntakirutimana of Team Rwanda competes during the 98th UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali 2025 - Women Under 23 Road Race a 119,3 km one day race from Kigali to Kigali on September 25, 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Martha Ntakirutimana (Rwanda) competing in the women's under 23 race at the 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Kigali (Image credit: Getty Images)

If there could be any doubt about the difficulties facing African riders attempting to build a career in the European-based world of professional cycling, the latest Road World Championships in Kigali, when the world's riders had to do the reverse, should have proven a reminder.

Even with a rainbow jersey at stake, some nations, such as Denmark, sent a limited number of riders citing the high costs as an issue – though that is just one of the concerns for African riders trying to make the trip in the opposite direction, as even if they overcome all other obstacles, visas can also create another roadblock. Now, however, Team Africa Rising have put in place another way to try and provide opportunity despite the at times insurmountable challenge of racing internationally.

“Virtual training and racing have led to the democratisation of the sport on the African continent," said Team Africa Rising CEO Kimberly Coats. "African cyclists can assess their strength and performance against each other and the best in the world. Our goal is to have riders training and racing in all 54 countries on the continent and to launch the first-ever African e-sport Continental Championships.”

“At Zwift, we believe the power of cycling should be accessible to everyone, everywhere," said Kate Veronneau, the Director of Women’s Strategy at Zwift. "Supporting Team Africa Rising reflects our commitment to growing the sport globally and opening doors for emerging talent."

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

