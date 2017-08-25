Deignan gunning for glory at GP de Plouay - Women's news shorts

Image 1 of 3 Lizzie Deignan (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Coryn Rivera celebrates a RideLondon Classique victory. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 QOM leader Audrey Cordon (Wiggle-High5) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lizzie Deignan will lead the Boels Dolmans squad at Saturday's GP de Plouay. The 2015 winner of the race has been predominantly riding for her teammates in the second half of the season, but she goes into the race with her hopes set on victory for herself.

"I'm going into the race hoping to win," said Deignan. "It's one of the few races this season where I feel confident to say I want to be leader. I've prepared well, and I'm ready for the responsibility."

Behind Deignan will be a strong squad that includes Giro Rosa Anna van der Breggen and Ladies Tour of Norway stage winner Megan Guarnier. Completing the line-up will be Karol-Ann Canuel, Kasia Pawlowska and Jip van den Bos.

Deignan is expecting an aggressive day of racing with several riders using it as a tune up towards the World Championships, particularly considering the Bergen course this season.

"Plouay is one of my favourite races because it's raced over a really nice circuit," Deignan explained. "There are plenty of places around the circuit to attack for every kind of rider. It's a circuit that lends itself to punchy and aggressive racing, which suits me. It is also the last real classic before the World Championships every year so the best in the world usually have their best form at this race too."

Boels Dolmans for GP de Plouay: Karol-Ann Canuel, Lizzie Deignan, Megan Guarnier, Kasia Pawlowska, Jip van den Bos and Anna van der Breggen.

Rivera heads up Sunweb in Plouay

Coryn Rivera will be looking to add a fifth WorldTour victory to her palmares this season at the GP de Plouay. Rivera heads a very youthful Team Sumweb squad at the French one-day race, with the average age just 23 thanks to Juliette Labous and Liane Lippert (who are 18 and 19 respectively).

Rivera moved to European racing this year after signing with Sunweb over the winter and has set a big benchmark for her first season at the top level. She has won the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, the Tour of Flanders, RideLondon Classique and a stage of the Tour of California so far this season.

Canadian Leah Kirchmann will be another option for the team after finishing third at Crescent Vargarda earlier this month. Rozanne Slik and Julia Soek complete the line-up for the Sunweb team.

Team Sunweb for GP de Plouay: Leah Kirchmann, Juliette Labous, Liane Lippert, Coryn Rivera, Rozanne Slik, Julia Soek

Cordon-Ragot dreams of win in Plouay

Wiggle-High5 heads into the GP de Plouay with a number of cards to play, including Elisa Longo Borghini, Claudia Lichtenberg and home rider Audrey Cordon-Ragot. The 27-year-old is from just a few kilometres down the road from Plouay in the town of Pontivy. Winning at her home race would be a dream, says Cordon-Ragot, but she hasn't had the perfect build-up.

"Winning here would be a dream for me. It's one of the hardest races on the calendar and I think the course suits the team really well," said Cordon-Ragot. "I'm looking forward to see how I feel and if I can play the game, I've been training well since [the Crescent Vårgårda Team Time Trial in] Sweden but I got a toothache and had to take antibiotics for 6 days so let's see how are the legs.

"We will have good weather, an amazing public, a nice race and a big team, everything is coming together to perform well."

Longo Borghini has been going well for the team in recent months with third at La Course at the end of July. The Italian would be a strong contender if it came down to a small group, while Giorgia Bronzini, who finished runner up at the European Championships, is a serious contender if it comes to a bunch sprint. Amy Cure and Amy Roberts complete the team.

Wiggle-High5 for the GP de Plouay: Giorgia Bronzini (Italy), Audrey Cordon-Ragot (France), Amy Cure (Australia), Claudia Lichtenberg (Germany), Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy), Amy Roberts (Great Britain)