Trending

GP de Plouay: Deignan bests Ferrand-Prevot

Roy leads pack home to round out podium

Image 1 of 36

Tiff Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM)

Tiff Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 36

Christa Riffel (Canyon-SRAM)

Christa Riffel (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 36

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Canyon-SRAM) crosses the line

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Canyon-SRAM) crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 36

Nicole Hanselmann (Cervelo Bigla)

Nicole Hanselmann (Cervelo Bigla)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 36

WorldTour leader Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans)

WorldTour leader Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 36

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Canyon-SRAM) on the podium

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Canyon-SRAM) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 36

Third place went to Sarah Roy (Orica-Scott)

Third place went to Sarah Roy (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 36

Second place for Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Canyon-SRAM)

Second place for Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 36

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Canyon-SRAM) was all smiles pre-race

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Canyon-SRAM) was all smiles pre-race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 36

Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) on the attack

Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 36

Riejanne Markus (WM3 Pro Cycling)

Riejanne Markus (WM3 Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 36

Elizabeth Deignan atop the GP de Plouay flanked by runner-up Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and third-placed Sarah Roy

Elizabeth Deignan atop the GP de Plouay flanked by runner-up Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and third-placed Sarah Roy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 36

Rachel Neylan signs on

Rachel Neylan signs on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 36

Anna van der Breggen, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot on the start line

Anna van der Breggen, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot on the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 36

Elizabeth Deignan (Boels-Dolmans) on the front

Elizabeth Deignan (Boels-Dolmans) on the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 36

The Orica team wait for sign on

The Orica team wait for sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 36

Anouska Koster (WM3 Pro Cycling)

Anouska Koster (WM3 Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 36

The final podium of the GP de Plouay

The final podium of the GP de Plouay
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 36

In the pack at the GP de Plouay

In the pack at the GP de Plouay
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 36

The GP de Plouay peloton

The GP de Plouay peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 36

Amy Cure at the GP de Plouay

Amy Cure at the GP de Plouay
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 36

Cervelo-Bigla at the GP de Plouay

Cervelo-Bigla at the GP de Plouay
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 36

WM3 Cycling at the GP de Plouay

WM3 Cycling at the GP de Plouay
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 36

Drops Cycling before the GP de Plouay

Drops Cycling before the GP de Plouay
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 36

Amanda Spratt finishing the GP de Plouay

Amanda Spratt finishing the GP de Plouay
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 36

Sarah claimed third at the GP de Plouay

Sarah claimed third at the GP de Plouay
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 36

Elizabeth Deignan won the GP de Plouay

Elizabeth Deignan won the GP de Plouay
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 36

Elizabeth Deignan at the GP de Plouay

Elizabeth Deignan at the GP de Plouay
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 36

Sarah Roy after her third-place finish at the GP de Plouay

Sarah Roy after her third-place finish at the GP de Plouay
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 36

Elizabeth Deignan after her GP de Plouay win

Elizabeth Deignan after her GP de Plouay win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 36

The GP de Plouay podium

The GP de Plouay podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 36

Elizabeth Deignan claims the GP de Plouay

Elizabeth Deignan claims the GP de Plouay
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 36

Elizabeth Deignan celebrates a WorldTour win.

Elizabeth Deignan celebrates a WorldTour win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 36

Elizabeth Deignan wins the GP de Plouay.

Elizabeth Deignan wins the GP de Plouay.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 36

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio at the GP de Plouay

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio at the GP de Plouay
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 36

Sprinting for minor placings at the 2017 GP de Plouay

Sprinting for minor placings at the 2017 GP de Plouay
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Elizabeth Deignan (Boels-Dolmans) outsprinted Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Canyon SRAM) in a duel of former World Champions to win the GP de Plouay. Sarah Roy of Orica-Scott led the peloton home behind the two-rider move to take third place.

Related Articles

Deignan gunning for glory at GP de Plouay - Women's news shorts

Ferrand-Prevot: Back from the brink

"It's nice to win here, there are always good crowds," said Deignan, who also won the French race in 2015. Plouay marks the first WorldTour-level win of 2017 for the British road champ, who had finished on five WorldTour podiums thus far this season without reaching the top step.

Deignan and Ferrand-Prevot got away from the pack on the last lap of the circuit course, on the final climb of the Ty Marrec. The Briton went first, with Ferrand-Prevot catching up to her to form an escape of two. The pair made it to the finish together, where Deignan proved to have the strongest legs, winning by two seconds. 10 seconds later, Roy crossed the line to nab the final spot on the podium.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3:07:29
2Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:02
3Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:00:10
4Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
5Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
6Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
7Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
8Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
9Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
10Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
11Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
12Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling Team
13Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
14Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
15Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
16Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
17Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
18Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women
19Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
20Urša Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
21Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
22Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
23Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
24Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women0:00:21
25Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
26Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
27Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
28Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
29Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
30Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team
31Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
32Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
33Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
34Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
35Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
36Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
37Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
38Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Australia
39Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
40Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:24
41Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:00:29
42Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:43
43Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
44Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:02:02
45Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:02:21
46Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:02:31
47Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
48Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
49Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:04:29
50Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:04:39
51Marion Sicot (Fra) France0:05:19
52Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
53Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini
54Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
55Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
56Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
57Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
58Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
59Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
60Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
61Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
62Lisen Hockings (Aus) Australia0:07:03
63Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
64Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Orica Scott Women
65Irena Ossola (USA) SAS - MACOGEP
66Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
67Maelle Grossetete (Fra) France
68Severine Eraud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
69Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
70Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
71Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
72Lorena Llamas (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
73Nikola Nosková (Cze) BePink Cogeas
74Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:10:40
75Anna Plichta (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
76Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink Cogeas
77Spela Kern (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
78Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling
79Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
80Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
81Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
82Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
83Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek0:13:18
84Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
85Carlee Taylor (Aus) Alé Cipollini
86Grace Brown (Aus) Australia
87Laura Asencio (Fra) France
88Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
89Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto Giusta
90Marine Strappazzon (Fra) France
91Véronique Bilodeau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
92Pauline Allin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
93Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Giusta
94Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
OTLKatarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
OTLAmy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
OTLChristina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
OTLTereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink Cogeas
OTLRebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
OTLAna Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Col) Servetto Giusta
DNSStephanie Gaumnitz (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNSJessica Pratt (Aus) Australia
DNFJelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFRotem Gafinovitz (Isr) WM3 Pro Cycling
DNFAnna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
DNFWilleke Knol (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFJip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNFAmy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
DNFLouisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia
DNFClara Playan Bosque (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFLierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFJulia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
DNFNatalya Sokovnina (Kaz) Servetto Giusta
DNFJennifer Cesar Salazar (Ven) Servetto Giusta
DNFBeatriu Gomez (Spa) Lointek
DNFAriadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Lointek
DNFAnna Badegruber (Aut) Team WNT Pro Cycling
DNFGabriella Shaw (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
DNFEileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
DNFRebecca Carter (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
DNFLucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
DNFEmma Bedard (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
DNFTatiana Shamanova (Rus) BePink Cogeas
DNFFrancesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink Cogeas
DNFOphelie Fenart (Fra) France
DNFFanny Zambon (Fra) France

Latest on Cyclingnews