Image 1 of 36 Tiff Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 36 Christa Riffel (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 36 Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Canyon-SRAM) crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 36 Nicole Hanselmann (Cervelo Bigla) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 36 WorldTour leader Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 36 Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Canyon-SRAM) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 36 Third place went to Sarah Roy (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 36 Second place for Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 36 Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Canyon-SRAM) was all smiles pre-race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 36 Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 36 Riejanne Markus (WM3 Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 36 Elizabeth Deignan atop the GP de Plouay flanked by runner-up Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and third-placed Sarah Roy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 36 Rachel Neylan signs on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 36 Anna van der Breggen, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot on the start line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 36 Elizabeth Deignan (Boels-Dolmans) on the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 36 The Orica team wait for sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 36 Anouska Koster (WM3 Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 36 The final podium of the GP de Plouay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 36 In the pack at the GP de Plouay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 36 The GP de Plouay peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 36 Amy Cure at the GP de Plouay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 36 Cervelo-Bigla at the GP de Plouay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 36 WM3 Cycling at the GP de Plouay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 36 Drops Cycling before the GP de Plouay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 36 Amanda Spratt finishing the GP de Plouay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 36 Sarah claimed third at the GP de Plouay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 36 Elizabeth Deignan won the GP de Plouay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 36 Elizabeth Deignan at the GP de Plouay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 36 Sarah Roy after her third-place finish at the GP de Plouay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 36 Elizabeth Deignan after her GP de Plouay win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 36 The GP de Plouay podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 36 Elizabeth Deignan claims the GP de Plouay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 36 Elizabeth Deignan celebrates a WorldTour win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 36 Elizabeth Deignan wins the GP de Plouay. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 36 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio at the GP de Plouay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 36 Sprinting for minor placings at the 2017 GP de Plouay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Elizabeth Deignan (Boels-Dolmans) outsprinted Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Canyon SRAM) in a duel of former World Champions to win the GP de Plouay. Sarah Roy of Orica-Scott led the peloton home behind the two-rider move to take third place.

"It's nice to win here, there are always good crowds," said Deignan, who also won the French race in 2015. Plouay marks the first WorldTour-level win of 2017 for the British road champ, who had finished on five WorldTour podiums thus far this season without reaching the top step.

Deignan and Ferrand-Prevot got away from the pack on the last lap of the circuit course, on the final climb of the Ty Marrec. The Briton went first, with Ferrand-Prevot catching up to her to form an escape of two. The pair made it to the finish together, where Deignan proved to have the strongest legs, winning by two seconds. 10 seconds later, Roy crossed the line to nab the final spot on the podium.

