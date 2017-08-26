GP de Plouay: Deignan bests Ferrand-Prevot
Roy leads pack home to round out podium
Elizabeth Deignan (Boels-Dolmans) outsprinted Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Canyon SRAM) in a duel of former World Champions to win the GP de Plouay. Sarah Roy of Orica-Scott led the peloton home behind the two-rider move to take third place.
"It's nice to win here, there are always good crowds," said Deignan, who also won the French race in 2015. Plouay marks the first WorldTour-level win of 2017 for the British road champ, who had finished on five WorldTour podiums thus far this season without reaching the top step.
Deignan and Ferrand-Prevot got away from the pack on the last lap of the circuit course, on the final climb of the Ty Marrec. The Briton went first, with Ferrand-Prevot catching up to her to form an escape of two. The pair made it to the finish together, where Deignan proved to have the strongest legs, winning by two seconds. 10 seconds later, Roy crossed the line to nab the final spot on the podium.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:07:29
|2
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:02
|3
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:00:10
|4
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|5
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|6
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|7
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|8
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|9
|Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|10
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|11
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling Team
|13
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|14
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|15
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|16
|Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
|17
|Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|18
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|19
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|20
|Urša Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|21
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|22
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|23
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|24
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|0:00:21
|25
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|26
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|27
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|28
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|29
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|30
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team
|31
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|32
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|33
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
|34
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|35
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|36
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|37
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|38
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Australia
|39
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:24
|41
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:29
|42
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:43
|43
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|44
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:02:02
|45
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:21
|46
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:31
|47
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|48
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|49
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:04:29
|50
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:04:39
|51
|Marion Sicot (Fra) France
|0:05:19
|52
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|53
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Alé Cipollini
|54
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|55
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|56
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|57
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|58
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|59
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|60
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|61
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|62
|Lisen Hockings (Aus) Australia
|0:07:03
|63
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|64
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|65
|Irena Ossola (USA) SAS - MACOGEP
|66
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|67
|Maelle Grossetete (Fra) France
|68
|Severine Eraud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|69
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
|70
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|71
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|72
|Lorena Llamas (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|73
|Nikola Nosková (Cze) BePink Cogeas
|74
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:40
|75
|Anna Plichta (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|76
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|77
|Spela Kern (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|78
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Pro Cycling
|79
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|81
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|82
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Lointek
|83
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek
|0:13:18
|84
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|85
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|86
|Grace Brown (Aus) Australia
|87
|Laura Asencio (Fra) France
|88
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|89
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto Giusta
|90
|Marine Strappazzon (Fra) France
|91
|Véronique Bilodeau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|92
|Pauline Allin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
|93
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Giusta
|94
|Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|OTL
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|OTL
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|OTL
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|OTL
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink Cogeas
|OTL
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|OTL
|Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Col) Servetto Giusta
|DNS
|Stephanie Gaumnitz (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Jessica Pratt (Aus) Australia
|DNF
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) WM3 Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|DNF
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia
|DNF
|Clara Playan Bosque (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|DNF
|Natalya Sokovnina (Kaz) Servetto Giusta
|DNF
|Jennifer Cesar Salazar (Ven) Servetto Giusta
|DNF
|Beatriu Gomez (Spa) Lointek
|DNF
|Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Lointek
|DNF
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Rebecca Carter (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|DNF
|Emma Bedard (Can) SAS - MACOGEP
|DNF
|Tatiana Shamanova (Rus) BePink Cogeas
|DNF
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|DNF
|Ophelie Fenart (Fra) France
|DNF
|Fanny Zambon (Fra) France
