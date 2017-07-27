Wiggle High5, Ale Cipollini set for sprint finale at RideLondon - Women's News Shorts

Image 1 of 5 The stage 9 podium at Giro Rosa: Lotta Lepistö, Marta Bastianelli and Giorgia Bronzini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Jolien d'Hoore (Wiggle-High5) unsure if she is first or second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Chloe Hosking celebrates the win but would finish second after the photo finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Stage winner Marta Bastianelli (Alé Cipollini) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Linda Villumsen (Veloconcept Women) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

2014 RideLondon winner Giorgia Bronzini and Belgian national road champion Jolien D'hoore will lead Wiggle High5 at Saturday's Prudential RideLondon Classique.

The fast-finishing duo will provide the team with a pair of viable contenders for the criterium-style one-day race, now in its second year on the Women's WorldTour. Taking place on a 5.5-kilometre circuit in central London, the race should favour fast finishers. An in-form Nettie Edmondson could factor as a strong set-up rider in a fast finish or an alternative card to play as well.

"I'm looking forward to a fast and flat race especially after my last race I did, the Giro Rosa," said D'hoore, fresh off a stage win in Italy, via a team release. "I'm excited to get back in the mix. The RideLondon Classique route is based on a circuit of St James' Park, in front of Buckingham Palace, with the addition of out and back legs along Strand and Constitution Hill. The criterium-style race is almost certain to finish in a sprint on the Mall, one of the most prestigious and iconic roads in London, with the top teams all expected to bring their fastest riders. We will have a strong team with previous winner Giorgia Bronzini.

"We have many options and a lot of experience will back our team this weekend. “I have some good memories of London."

Indeed, D'hoore has already had success racing in London this season, winning the final stage of the Ovo Energy Women's Tour there last month.

Wiggle High5 for the Prudential RideLondon Classique: Giorgia Bronzini, Jolien D'hoore, Annette Edmondson, Emilia Fahlin, Grace Garner, Julie Leth

Alé Cipollini prepared for sprint finish at RideLondon with Hosking, Bastianelli

Expecting a sprint finish at the RideLondon Classique, Alé Cipollini will arrive at the start line with speedsters Marta Bastianelli and Chloe Hoskins heading up the roster.

2007 world road champion Bastianelli sprinted to a stage victory in her last race, the Giro Rosa, winning stage 9 in Polla. Hosking came close to a stage win of her own at the Giro Rosa, finishing as runner-up to Jolien D'hoore on stage 4. She counts a stage win at the Women's Tour among her top results so far this season.

"The circuit has many curves but it's fast, we come here after a good series of important results which have given us a great mood. We must confirm ourselves to be one of the biggest, strongest teams in the world," said sports director Fortunato Lacquaniti via a team release.

Alé Cipollini for the Prudential RideLondon Classique: Marta Bastianelli, Chloe Hosking, Romy Kasper, Soraya Paladin, Anna Trevisi, Martina Alzini

Véloconcept look to Siggaard for RideLondon

Danish Women's WorldTour squad Véloconcept will rely on youth to lead the way at the RideLondon Classique. Veteran Linda Villumsen is set to line up for the race, making her third start of the season after taking a break following the Rio Olympics, but it is 23-year-old Christina Siggaard who the team has tipped as its featured rider.

A versatile rider who can mix it up in a fast finish, Siggaard's best result thus far this season is fifth overall at the Tour of Chongming island.

"It will be for Christina. [Sara] Mustonen is not quite on the top yet, but she can be a good support for Christina. [Sara] Penton can also do a leadout, but she can also be sent in the breakaway, and the same can Claudia [Koster]," said manager Bo Handberg Madsen in a team press release.

Véloconcept for the Prudential RideLondon Classique: Christina Siggaard, Claudia Koster, Linda Villumsen, Natalie Kerwin, Sara Penton and Sara Mustonen

Kirchmann blog: The changing face of La Course

In her latest blog for Cyclingnews, Sunweb's Leah Kirchmann gives her take on the evolution of La Course by Le Tour.

Kirchmann finished third at the first edition of the race back in 2014.

For the 27-year-old Canadian, the recent changes to the race format were at least a step in the right direction, but further changes are necessary.

Read more here.