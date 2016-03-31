Cylance without Olds for Women's Tour of Flanders

Image 1 of 4 Shelley Olds (Cylance Pro Cycling) at sign on (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 4 Alison Tetrick (Cylance Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 4 Italian duo, Valentina Scandolara and Rosella Ratto take to the stage in Ieper - Women's Gent Wevelgem 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 4 Rachele Barbieri and Valentina Scandolara have a prime spot on the front row for the start in Ieper - Women's Gent Wevelgem 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

The Cylance Pro Cycling team will line up at the next UCI Women's WorldTour race, the Tour of Flanders, without key rider Shelley Olds.

The 35-year-old American is still recovering from two recent crashes. After coming second overall in the Santo's Women's Tour and scoring top 10s in the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Omloop van het Hageland, and Ronde van Drenthe, Olds dropped out of her last three races including last week's Gent-Wevelgem.

"Shelley had a bad crash in Le Samyn where she hit her head hard, breaking her helmet, and she injured her neck as well," director Manel Lacambra said. "Under pain she continued to race, performing well in Strade Bianche and Drenthe, but in Drentse she couldn't finish the race because of the pain and numbness in her hands. Then in Binda she was involved in a crash again and it worsened the injury and the pain.

"[Yesterday in the Pajot Hills Classic - ed.] she tried to start the race but after 30km she stopped because it was not possible to deal with the pain or ride without feeling in her hands. We have decided to send her home to take care of her health and she will not come back to the races until she is 100% healthy."

The Cylance team will be represented in the Tour of Flanders by Italians Rossella Ratto, Valentina Scandolara and Rachele Barbieri, Spaniard Sheyla Gutierrez, and American Alison Tetrick.

The Women's Tour of Flanders takes place on Sunday, April 3, beginning at 11:06CET. There will be live streaming video courtesy Proximus TV starting at 12:45CET.