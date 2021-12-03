Cyclingnews tech & reviews writer required - UK based

Do you love cycling? Do you have a deep understanding of the latest products, technologies and trends? Do you have a passion for finding the best products, and a desire to share that knowledge with others? If so, we've got just the job for you.

We’re looking for a skilled and driven digital journalist with a keen interest in cycling and a talent for offering first-class buying advice to take on an exciting role working on Cyclingnews.com.

Job purpose

Reporting to the Editor-in-Chief and Tech Editor, as Reviews Writer you will be responsible for generating content that reviews, rates and recommends cycling products. From road bikes and wheelsets to saddles, groupsets and power meters you will become one of the world’s foremost experts on what’s hot and what’s not!

These buyer’s guides and reviews are designed to provide essential information to people in the market to buy cycling products, so you should be a first-rate writer with up-to-date digital skills with a strong working knowledge of review formats and objective testing environments.

You’ll need to have your finger on the pulse to ensure the website is always up to date and, in many cases, ahead of the curve. Consequently, you’ll need to develop strong PR contacts and fantastic organisational skills; a talent for writing sharp, quality content; strong SEO knowledge or the ability to learn quickly, as well as the ability to adapt while working in a fast-paced and ambitious environment.

Key responsibilities

Developing test formats for product categories including bikes, accessories, clothing and footwear

Writing buying guides for Cyclingnews.com as per a content plan agreed with the Global Editor-in-Chief and Tech Editor

Ensuring the buying guides talk about products that are of interest to the audience at various price points

Ensuring the audience for these guides is maximised in line with best practice SEO

Ensuring that reviews deliver not just excellent and informative content for users but also encourage them to click through and purchase where appropriate

Monitoring performance of these articles and assessing next steps as required

Update existing buying guides on the site and ensure they remain relevant and rank highly

Employing your understanding of different audience types to ensure the effectiveness of the content at different price points.

Attending product launches and events to gather information on key products, writing first looks/reviews where appropriate, key races to cover race tech (pro bikes, kit, trends). This will sometimes include occasional weekend and after-hours work and travel

Providing general social media across all platforms, subbing and news help where needed

Presenting and editing videos to supplement buyer's guide and review content - this will comprise trade show presenting, product reviews and news

What do I need to succeed?

Strong sub-editing skills

Proven ability to write high-quality engaging review-based content

Interest in and a passion for road cycling

An existing understanding of SEO best practices and the ability to quickly develop these skills

Ability to use Google Analytics to report on and inform content strategies

Knowledge and experience of content management systems

An exceptional eye for detail and aesthetics, with the ability to bring content to life through the curation of stunning imagery and intuitive article layouts

Ability to work as part of, and be a leader within, a wider team

Able to interpret and use audience behavioural data

Excellent communication skills between both PR and internal contacts

Representing Future brands externally at events and launches when relevant

Experience using video-editing software

Photoshop skills advantageous

For more information on benefits at Future and to apply, click here.