Cyclingnews tech & reviews writer required - UK based
By Cyclingnews
Would you like to write about bikes, gear and tech for the world's leading cycling website?
Do you love cycling? Do you have a deep understanding of the latest products, technologies and trends? Do you have a passion for finding the best products, and a desire to share that knowledge with others? If so, we've got just the job for you.
We’re looking for a skilled and driven digital journalist with a keen interest in cycling and a talent for offering first-class buying advice to take on an exciting role working on Cyclingnews.com.
Job purpose
Reporting to the Editor-in-Chief and Tech Editor, as Reviews Writer you will be responsible for generating content that reviews, rates and recommends cycling products. From road bikes and wheelsets to saddles, groupsets and power meters you will become one of the world’s foremost experts on what’s hot and what’s not!
These buyer’s guides and reviews are designed to provide essential information to people in the market to buy cycling products, so you should be a first-rate writer with up-to-date digital skills with a strong working knowledge of review formats and objective testing environments.
You’ll need to have your finger on the pulse to ensure the website is always up to date and, in many cases, ahead of the curve. Consequently, you’ll need to develop strong PR contacts and fantastic organisational skills; a talent for writing sharp, quality content; strong SEO knowledge or the ability to learn quickly, as well as the ability to adapt while working in a fast-paced and ambitious environment.
Key responsibilities
- Developing test formats for product categories including bikes, accessories, clothing and footwear
- Writing buying guides for Cyclingnews.com as per a content plan agreed with the Global Editor-in-Chief and Tech Editor
- Ensuring the buying guides talk about products that are of interest to the audience at various price points
- Ensuring the audience for these guides is maximised in line with best practice SEO
- Ensuring that reviews deliver not just excellent and informative content for users but also encourage them to click through and purchase where appropriate
- Monitoring performance of these articles and assessing next steps as required
- Update existing buying guides on the site and ensure they remain relevant and rank highly
- Employing your understanding of different audience types to ensure the effectiveness of the content at different price points.
- Attending product launches and events to gather information on key products, writing first looks/reviews where appropriate, key races to cover race tech (pro bikes, kit, trends). This will sometimes include occasional weekend and after-hours work and travel
- Providing general social media across all platforms, subbing and news help where needed
- Presenting and editing videos to supplement buyer's guide and review content - this will comprise trade show presenting, product reviews and news
What do I need to succeed?
- Strong sub-editing skills
- Proven ability to write high-quality engaging review-based content
- Interest in and a passion for road cycling
- An existing understanding of SEO best practices and the ability to quickly develop these skills
- Ability to use Google Analytics to report on and inform content strategies
- Knowledge and experience of content management systems
- An exceptional eye for detail and aesthetics, with the ability to bring content to life through the curation of stunning imagery and intuitive article layouts
- Ability to work as part of, and be a leader within, a wider team
- Able to interpret and use audience behavioural data
- Excellent communication skills between both PR and internal contacts
- Representing Future brands externally at events and launches when relevant
- Experience using video-editing software
- Photoshop skills advantageous
About Future
Future is a global multi-platform media company and leading digital publisher, with scalable brands and diversified revenue streams. We are dedicated to connecting over 300 million people worldwide with their passions, through expert content, world-class events and cutting-edge proprietary technology. We have big ambitions to transform media and change people’s lives.
We have a market-leading portfolio of over 220 brands spanning across technology, gaming, TV & entertainment, women’s lifestyle, music, sport, creative and photography, home interest and B2B. You may have heard of us…
But a stellar heritage isn’t enough. We continue to grow our portfolio and launch new brands, restlessly looking to improve, innovate and push the boundaries of what can be done. We develop leading-edge technology which is disrupting the media marketplace.
Together, we’re exceeding the expectations of everyone we exist for – our audiences, clients, staff and shareholders. In a short space of time, Future has transformed into an innovative global media platform.
We reap the rewards too, of course, with a fun and creative place to work with endless opportunities to forge a career. We believe in teamwork that transcends location, so we don’t have a Future HQ but a globally connected workforce across the UK, US, Europe and Australia
Every kind of talent is celebrated here. We're looking for people who share our ambitions to be bold and innovate, making Future a global success story.
For more information on benefits at Future and to apply, click here.
