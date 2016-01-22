Cyclingnews collaborates with Voxwomen - Women's News Shorts

Image 1 of 5 The women's peloton on the Champs-Élysées (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Wiggle High5's Mayuko Hagiwara (Japan) wins Asian time trial title (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 3 of 5 Wiggle High5's Mayuko Hagiwara (Japan) wins Asian time trial title (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 4 of 5 Wiggle High5's Mayuko Hagiwara (Japan) wins Asian time trial title (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 5 of 5 Chantal Blaak of the Boels Dolmans Cycling Team (Image credit: boelsdolmanscyclingteam.com)

Cyclingnews collaborates with Voxwomen

Cyclingnews has partnered with Voxwomen to offer more women’s cycling video content to our readers. On Thursday, Voxwomen announced the collaboration, which will see their women’s cycling video content available to view on Cyclingnews, alongside the latest news, results, reports and galleries from the women’s peloton in 2016.

“At Cyclingnews we are committed to providing the very best in women’s race coverage,” said Cyclingnews’ Editor-in-Chief Daniel Benson. “In the last few years the sport has created a solid set of foundations, capitalising on the passion that emanates from the teams, riders and fans that make women’s cycling such a fantastic spectacle. We are excited to be working with Voxwomen this season and collaborating in such a fast-growing sport.”

Voxwomen launched last February to cover the world-class women’s racing circuit. They have highlights and interviews from one-day Classics like Fleche Wallonne and Tour of Flanders along with stages races like the Giro Rosa, Tour of California Women’s Race and the Aviva Women’s Tour.

Founder of Voxwomen Anthony McCrossan said in the press release, “Although things are improving, women’s cycling still needs more media visibility so our new partnership with Cyclingnews.com is a positive move and will certainly boost the audience figures of those watching women’s cycling across the globe.”

Voxwomen kicked off the 2016 at the Santos Women's Tour where they brought rider interviews and race insights to the public through their video content.

Wiggle High5’s Hagiwara wins Asian time trial title

Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle High5) has won the Asian time trial title, covering the 22.4km test in 32:35. The championships is held on the Japanese Island of Oshima. She won the race while competing for her Japanese national team ahead of Ju Mi Lee of South Korea and Pang Yao of Hong Kong.

“I am happy today to get the result of champion of Asia in the TT,” Hagiwara said in a team press release. “And I’m happy I could get back the race feeling a bit today.”

She will contest the road race on Sunday, where she hopes to qualify for the Rio Olympics. “The road race is most important for the qualification system for Rio because if the rider wins the road race, the rider can take one spot in the Olympic for race for their own country,” she said.

Le Samyn des Dames announce 2016 teams

Organisers of Le Samyn des Dames have announced the teams they will invite to the 2016 event that runs on March 2 in Belgium. Among the 30 teams is Boels Dolmans, home to the defending champion Chantal Blaak.

There will be 13 UCI-registered teams on the start line that also include Lotto Soudal Ladies, Wiggle High5, Hitec Products, TIbco-Silicon Valley Bank, UnitedHealthcare, Parkhotel Continental, BePink, Drops, Lares Woawdeals, Lensworld Zanatta Etixx, Bizkaia Durango and BMS Birn.